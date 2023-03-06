Moody's downgrades seven CMBS classes of Hilton 2016-SFP

Approximately $725 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings on seven classes of Hilton USA Trust 2016-SFP, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2016-SFP as follows:

Cl. A, Downgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Dec 18, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Dec 18, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Dec 18, 2019 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Dec 18, 2019 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Dec 18, 2019 Affirmed Ba3 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Dec 18, 2019 Affirmed B3 (sf)

Cl. X-E*, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Dec 18, 2019 Affirmed B2 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the six P&I classes were downgraded due to an increase in Moody's LTV resulting from the decline in performance. The loan also faces heightened refinance risk at its upcoming maturity date in November 2023 due to the uncertainty around timing and extent of the recovery. The loan has remained current through the February 2023 remittance date due to the sponsor funding all operating and debt service shortfalls since the Coronavirus outbreak. The outbreak has had an outsized negative impact on the San Francisco/San Mateo MSA and the city is lagging the other major cities in terms of bounce back. The properties are of high quality and well located in the Union Square submarket; however, the portfolio will require more time to recover and is unlikely to stabilize its financial performance in the near future.

The rating on the interest only (IO) class, Cl. X-E, was downgraded based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

In this credit rating action we considered qualitative and quantitative factors in relation to the senior-sequential structure and trophy/dominant nature of the asset, and we analyzed multiple scenarios to reflect various levels of stress in property values could impact loan proceeds at each rating level.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization or a significant improvement in the loan's performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a further decline in actual or expected performance of the loan or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the February 15, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance remains unchanged at $725 million. The securitization is backed by a fixed-rate loan collateralized by two adjacent full-service hotels, the Hilton San Francisco Union Square and the Hilton Parc 55 San Francisco. The loan sponsor is Park Intermediate Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., one of three spinoffs announced by Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The interest only loan's final maturity date is in November 2023.

The Hilton San Francisco Union Square was constructed in 1964 and features 1,919 guestrooms in four interconnected buildings. The property offers approximately 130,000 SF of meeting space, a swimming pool, fitness center, 505 parking spaces, and two food & beverage outlets. The Hilton Parc 55 San Francisco, constructed in 1984, is located adjacent to the Hilton San Francisco Union Square. The property provides 1,024 guestrooms, approximately 29,900 SF of meeting space. The Properties are well located within walking distance of Union Square, Market Street, and the Moscone Convention Center. Substantial entitlement challenges in San Francisco, combined with the fully built-out in-fill environment create high barriers to entry and limit potential new supply.

The coronavirus outbreak has had an outsized negative impact on densely populated and urban locations. According to STR Report, at the end of 2022, overall US RevPAR (revenue per available room) was up 8.1% compared to that of 2019. The Top 25 market full year 2022 RevPAR was 0.2% higher than 2019 RevPAR. The San Francisco/San Mateo MSA had the worst comparison amongst the Top 25 MSA/s at -33.4%. The San Francisco/San Mateo MSA's January 2023 monthly RevPAR was 23.3% lower than in January 2019 but continues to lessen the gap.

Prior to the Coronavirus outbreak, the portfolio's NCF had been on an upward trajectory since securitization peaking at $93.7 million in full year 2019. However, starting in 2020, the properties were not able to generate enough cash to cover operating expenses nor debt service. The sponsor has been funding all operating and debt service shortfalls and the loan remains current with no outstanding advances. Despite the distressed financial performance over the last three years, the properties benefit from its Union Square submarket location and flagship property status within the Hilton franchise. However, the properties will require more time to recover their financial performance and are unlikely to generate enough cash flow to cover operating costs and debt obligations by the loan maturity date.

The first mortgage balance of $725 million represents Moody's LTV of 122%. However, these metrics are based on return of travel demand to San Francisco which may continue to lag that of the overall US. There are outstanding interest shortfalls totaling $9,026 affecting Cl. F and no losses have been realized as of the current distribution date.

