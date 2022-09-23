Moody's downgrades seven and affirms one class of EMEA CMBS Notes issued by The Trafford Centre Finance Limited

Approximately GBP 613.8 million of CMBS affected

London, September 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the ratings of seven classes of notes and affirmed one class of notes issued by The Trafford Centre Finance Limited:

....GBP 340M (Current outstanding amount GBP 235.8M) Class A2 Notes, Downgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Apr 6, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP 188.5M Class A3 Notes, Downgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Apr 6, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP 120M (Current outstanding amount GBP 47.7M) Class B Notes, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Apr 6, 2021 Downgraded to Aa3 (sf)

....GBP 20M Class B2 Notes, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Apr 6, 2021 Downgraded to Aa3 (sf)

....GBP 20M Class B3 Notes, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Apr 6, 2021 Downgraded to Aa3 (sf)

....GBP 69.55M (Current outstanding amount GBP 29.1M) Class D1(N) Notes, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Apr 6, 2021 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf)

....GBP 50M (Current outstanding amount GBP 2.7M) Class D2 Notes, Affirmed Baa3 (sf); previously on Apr 6, 2021 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf)

....GBP 70M Class D3 Notes, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on Apr 6, 2021 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's downgrade action reflects a re-assessment of the expected loss of the underlying loan.

The ratings on the Classes A, B, D1(N) and D3 Notes were downgraded because of an increase in expected loss due to a higher risk of default and lower Moody's property value. The rating on the Class D2 Notes was affirmed because of the expected repayment at legal maturity in October 2022, which is supported by the transaction's available cash reserve and liquidity facility.

As of September 2022, the transaction's loan to value (LTV) ratio was 63.6% based on a reported December 2020 valuation of GBP 965 million. This compares to a Moody's LTV ratio of 78.1% which reflects Moody's property value of GBP 785.7 million based on a net cash flow of GBP 55.0 million and a cap rate of 7.00%.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss in the range of 0%-10% of the current balance. Moody's derives this loss expectation from the analysis of the default probability of the securitised loan (both during the term and at maturity) and its value assessment of the collateral.

Today's action has considered how discretionary retail properties face outsized risks from the rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behaviour that presents challenges to brick-and-mortar discretionary retailers. These trends were accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic.

We regard the shift in consumers' retail shopping preferences to online as a social risk under our ESG framework.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

The transaction is secured by a loan backed by a single trophy asset, the Trafford Centre, a dominant, super-regional shopping centre in Greater Manchester. The deal benefits from scheduled amortization and interest rate swaps such that the borrower pays a fixed interest rate.

Following two years of volatility due to the pandemic, the Trafford Centre has begun to stabilize, though at levels sharply below that of 2019. Property cash flows rebounded to GBP 62.77 million in 2021, versus GBP 17.25 million in 2020, but recent cash flows were inflated by the collection of amounts accrued in 2020 when tenants where not paying rent. Collections have since stabilized at around 98% (versus 54% to 65% during the first four quarters of the pandemic) and occupancy has stabilized at around 85% (versus 95% as of December 2019). As of June 2022, the trailing four-quarters of property cashflow declined modestly to GBP 58.88 million. The latest rent roll indicates that the backlog of tenants under administration and liquidation has eased.

Footfall has trended upwards since March 2021, and as of December 2021 (the most recent data reported) reached 89% of pre-pandemic levels. The trend of shopping online has also reversed, but the percent of sales taking place in physical stores is unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Moody's expects net cash flow from the Trafford Centre to benefit from consumers return to in-person shopping and dining out at the property's numerous restaurants, but the benefit from a recovery in footfall will be largely offset by a deteriorating macro-economic environment in which consumer confidence and discretionary spending are curtailed by higher inflation. Moody's cash flow of GPB 55.0 million is based on the September 2022 rent roll adjusted for recent leasing and a sustainable level of non-recoverable expenses which has stabilized at an elevated level post Intu ownership. Moody's increased its cap rate to 7.00% to account for greater uncertainty in the property's long-term prospects. It notes that investors in retail properties are also being more selective, and this is evident in lower transaction volumes and in rising property yields.

Based on Moody's cashflow assumption and the debt service payment, the average Moody's DSCR is 0.96x based on next year's scheduled debt service. Moody's notes that GBP 90 million of bullet repayments are due in April 2024 to repay Classes B3 and D3 Notes. Given Moody's projected cash flow, the repayment of these notes will depend on the continued support of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB Aaa stable) which in 2020 acquired the ownership of the centre via enforcement of its GBP 250 million subordinate debt following Intu's administration and an unsuccessful sale process. CPPIB has been supporting the transaction by injecting equity to cover debt service shortfalls.

Given the sponsor's support, neither the cash reserve nor the liquidity facility were used to make note payments to date. The transaction benefits from a GBP 5.0 million cash reserve and a further GBP 80.0 million liquidity facility covering both the principal and interest payments of the Notes. The amount available to the Class D Notes is limited to GBP 15.0 million to cover a shortfall in interest and/or principal on Class D2 Notes and a shortfall of interest on the Class D1(N) Notes and the Class D3 Notes.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating EMEA CMBS Transactions" published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72130. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Main factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings are generally: (i) an increase in the property values backing the underlying loan; (ii) a decrease in default risk assessment

Main factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings are: (i) a decline in the property values backing the underlying loan; or (ii) an increase in default risk assessment.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on a Monte Carlo simulation that generates a large number of collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which on average meet key metrics Moody's determines based on its assessment of the collateral characteristics. Moody's then evaluates each simulated scenario using model that replicates the relevant structural features and payment allocation rules of the transaction, to derive losses or payments for each rated instrument. The average loss a rated instrument incurs in all of the simulated collateral loss or cash flow scenarios, which Moody's weights based on its assumptions about the likelihood of events in such scenarios actually occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Brian Snow

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

Andrea M. Daniels

Associate Managing Director

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

