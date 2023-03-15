Moody's downgrades seven classes of COMM 2013-CCRE6

Approximately $211 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings on seven classes in COMM 2013-CCRE6 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-CCRE6 ("COMM 2013-CCRE6") as follows:

Cl. B, Downgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Sep 27, 2022 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Sep 27, 2022 Affirmed A2 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on Sep 27, 2022 Downgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Sep 27, 2022 Downgraded to B1 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Sep 27, 2022 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)

Cl. PEZ, Downgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Sep 27, 2022 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Sep 27, 2022 Affirmed A1 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on five P&I classes were downgraded due to higher anticipated losses and the increased risk of potential interest shortfalls driven primarily from the specially serviced loans. Two loans, representing 100% of the pool, are in special servicing and failed pay off at their respective original maturity in March 2023. Furthermore, interest shortfalls may increase if the performance of the specially serviced loans decline further.

The ratings on one IO class, Cl. X-B, was downgraded based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on the exchangeable class, Cl. PEZ, was downgraded based on the credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

We regard e-commerce competition as a social risk under our ESG framework. The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behavior presents challenges to brick-and-mortar discretionary retailers.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 23.3% of the current pooled balance, compared to 5.7% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.9% of the original pooled balance, compared to 3.4% at Moody's last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 100% of the pool is in special servicing. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for each specially serviced that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced and troubled loans to the most junior class(es) and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior class(es).

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the March 10, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 84% to $240 million from $1.49 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by two mortgage loans ranging in size from 45.8% to 54.2% of the pool

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 2, compared to 11 at Moody's last review.

Two loans, constituting 100% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the Federal Center Plaza Loan ($130.0 million -- 54.2% of the pool), which is secured by two adjacent office buildings totaling 725,000 square feet (SF) in Washington, DC. The property is well-located between the US Capitol and Washington Monument, two blocks from two separate metro stations (Federal Center SW and L'Enfant Plaza). At securitization the property was 100% leased and federal government agencies Department of State (DOS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency(FEMA) leased 54% and 42% of the property NRA. While DOS vacated the property at its lease expiration in 2021, FEMA extended its lease at the property to 2027. As of September 2022, the property was 75% leased and federal government agencies FEMA and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) leased approximately 71% of the total NRA while the remaining tenant base is granular with no single tenant occupying more than 5% of the NRA. The loan transferred to special servicing in December 2022 due to imminent monetary default. The borrower requested a transfer to special servicing as a result of its inability to pay off the loan at its scheduled maturity date in March 2023. The special servicer is presently negotiating a possible loan extension with the borrower.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Avenues Loan ($110.0 million -- 45.8% of the pool), which is secured by an approximately 599,000 SF retail component of a 1.1 million SF super-regional mall in Jacksonville, Florida. At securitization, the mall contained five anchors: Dillard's, Belk, J.C. Penney, Sears and Forever 21. However, the boxes occupied by Dillard's, Belk and J.C. Penney are owned by their respective tenants and are not included as collateral for the loan. Sears closed its store in December 2019. As a result of Sears' closure of its store in December 2019, the collateral's occupancy decreased to 58% in December 2020 from 80% in December 2019. As of June 2022, the collateral's occupancy was 63% and inline occupancy was 69%, compared to the inline occupancy of 70% as of June 2019 and 81% as of March 2018. The property's cash flow has generally declined since securitization due to lower revenue and high operating expenses. The performance of the mall was further negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The loan transferred to special servicing in November 2022 due to the upcoming maturity in February 2023. As of the March 2023 payment date, the loan is current, and in cash management. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $47.8 million (a 20% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced loans.

As of the March 2023 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $471,703. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ashton Khan

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

