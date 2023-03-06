Moody's downgrades six CMBS classes in GCT 2021-GCT

$350 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded six classes in GCT Commercial Mortgage Trust 2021-GCT, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2021-GCT as follows:

Cl. A, Downgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Feb 5, 2021 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to A1 (sf); previously on Feb 9, 2022 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Feb 9, 2022 Upgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Feb 9, 2022 Upgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Feb 9, 2022 Upgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Cl. HRR, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Feb 9, 2022 Upgraded to Ba3 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on six P&I classes were downgraded due to an increase in Moody's LTV resulting from the decline in loan performance. The property's revenue and net operating income have declined since the loan was originated in early 2021 and the borrower elected not to extend the term of the loan at its initial scheduled maturity date in February 2023. As of the February 2023 distribution date, the loan was current on its interest only ("IO") debt service payments .

In this credit rating action, we considered qualitative and quantitative factors in relation to the senior-sequential structure and trophy/dominant nature of the asset, and we analyzed multiple scenarios to reflect various levels of stress in property values could impact loan proceeds at each rating level.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization or a significant improvement in the loan's performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a further decline in actual or expected performance of the loan or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the February 9, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's certificate balance was $350 million, the same as at securitization. The 5-year (two-year initial term plus three, one-year extension options), floating rate, IO loan is secured by the fee simple interest in (i) a 54-story, Class A office building located at 555 West 5th Street in Los Angeles, CA (the "Gas Company Tower") and (ii) a 1,166-stall parking garage located at 350 South Figueroa Street in Los Angeles, CA (the "World Trade Center Parking Garage"). There is mezzanine debt totaling $115 million held outside of the trust of which the Mezzanine A Loan of $65 million bears interest at LIBOR plus 5.00% and Mezzanine B of $50 million bears interest at LIBOR plus 7.75%.

The borrower elected not to extend or pay off the loan at its initial maturity date in February 2023. The mortgage loan extension option required (among other items) an extension term strike rate that would result in a debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of at least 1.10x based on total debt and the extension of any outstanding mezzanine debt. The extension of the mezzanine loans also required an extension term strike that would result in a DSCR on the mezzanine debt of 1.10x. While the mortgage loan balance of $350 million had an NOI DSCR above 1.00x at current one-month LIBOR rates, the total debt DSCR would be below 1.00x.

Based on the property's NOI during the trailing nine-month period ending September 2022, the property's annualized 2022 NOI would be $24.2 million, compared to $34.3 million, $35.2 million, and $31.8 million achieved in full years 2018, 2019 and the trailing-twelve-month period ending November 2020, respectively. Based on the property's revenue during the trailing nine-month period ending September 2022, the property's annualized 2022 revenue would be $50.1 million, compared to $59.0 million, $60.4 million, and $56.3 million achieved in full years 2018, 2019 and the trailing-twelve-month period ending November 2020, respectively. The total occupancy was 73% based on the September 2022 rent roll compared to 76% in January 2021.

The Gas Company Tower is a 54-story, 1,377,053 SF, Class A office building with grade level retail space and a 978-stall on-site subterranean parking garage located in the Bunker Hill district of downtown Los Angeles, CA. The building was built in 1991 and is LEED Gold certified.

Downtown Los Angeles office market fundamentals have been deteriorating since the COVID pandemic. According to CBRE, as of Q4 2022, the Downtown Los Angeles Class A office submarket vacancy was 17.3% and the average gross asking rent was $33.94, compared to 12.4% and $35.54, respectively, as of Q4 2019.

Moody's LTV ratio for the first mortgage balance is 126% based on our Moody's Value. Adjusted Moody's LTV ratio for the first mortgage is 110% based on our Moody's value using a cap rate adjusted for the current interest rate environment. Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) is 0.72x for the first mortgage balance. The loan is classified as "current" through the February 2023 remittance date and there are no outstanding interest shortfalls or losses realized as of the current distribution date.

