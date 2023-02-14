Moody's downgrades six CMBS classes in WFCM 2013-BTC

$281 million of structured securities affected

New York, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded six classes in Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2013-BTC, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2013-BTC as follows:

Cl. A, Downgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Nov 8, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Nov 8, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Nov 8, 2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Nov 8, 2018 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on Mar 4, 2021 Downgraded to Ba1 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Downgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Nov 8, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on five P&I classes were downgraded due to the decline in loan performance and the uncertainty around refinancing at its upcoming maturity date in April 2023. As of the January 2023 distribution date, the loan remains current and the servicer commentary states that they had reached out to the borrower regarding payoff plans. The interest only fixed rate loan (3.560%) had a net cash flow (NCF) DSCR of 2.16X based on the first nine months of 2022.

In this credit rating action we considered qualitative and quantitative factors in relation to the senior-sequential structure and trophy/dominant nature of the asset, and we analyzed multiple scenarios to reflect various levels of stress in property values could impact loan proceeds at each rating level.

The rating on the interest-only (IO) class was downgraded due to decline in the credit quality of the referenced class.

We regard e-commerce competition as a social risk under our ESG framework. The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behavior presents challenges to brick-and-mortar discretionary retailers.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization or a significant improvement in the loan's performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a further decline in actual or expected performance of the loan or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the January 19, 2023 distribution date the transaction's certificate balance was $300 million, the same as at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by a single fixed-rate loan secured by the west parcel (1 million square feet (SF)) of a regional outlet center known as Bergen Town Center located in Bergen County, NJ. The East parcel (210,709 SF) is not part of the collateral. The retail center was originally constructed in 1957 as an enclosed regional mall, and was renovated and repositioned by the sponsor (Vornado Realty Trust - Long Term Rating Ba1, Stable Outlook) post purchase in 2003.

Anchor tenants at the property include Target and Whole Foods. Major tenants include Marshall's, Nordstrom's Rack, Off 5th, Home Goods, H&M, Last Call Studio, and Bloomingdale's Outlet. The property is located along the Paramus, NJ retail corridor which is a dominant retail hub catering to the wealthy suburbs surrounding NYC.

The property's NCF for the first nine months of 2022 was $17.5 million compared to $23.4 million and $28.9 million achieved in full year 2021 and 2020, respectively. Prior to 2020, the performance for the loan has been very stable since securitization with NCF having ranged between a low of $21.9 MM (in 2016) and a high of $28.9 million (in 2020). In Q4 2020, Century 21 (15% of the net rentable area (NRA)) vacated the property as a result of their bankruptcy filing. A significant portion of the space (131,700 SF) has been leased to Kohl's starting November 2022 with a lease expiration date in January 2038. As of the September 2022 rent roll, the occupancy was at 78% which is significantly below pre-pandemic historical levels (between 93% and 97%) and does not account for the Kohl's lease. Moody's stressed NCF is $23 million.

Moody's stressed loan to value (LTV) ratio is 111%, and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) is 0.83x. The current IO fixed rate loan has a coupon of 3.560% and the reported NCF DSCR through September 2022 was 2.16X. There are no outstanding advances or interest shortfalls as of the current distribution date.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

