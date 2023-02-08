Moody's downgrades six CMBS classes of JPMCC 2018-MINN

Approximately $137 million of structured securities affected

New York, February 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings on six classes in J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2018-MINN, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-MINN as follows:

Cl. A, Downgraded to Aa2 (sf); previously on Aug 6, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Aug 6, 2020 Downgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Aug 6, 2020 Downgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Aug 6, 2020 Downgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Aug 6, 2020 Downgraded to B2 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Aug 6, 2020 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on six P&I classes were downgraded due to an increase in Moody's LTV as a result of the sustained decline in performance, the loan's delinquent status and the uncertainty around property's ability to recover to its financial performance prior to the coronavirus pandemic. This floating rate loan has been in special servicing since April 2020 as the subject property's demand is heavily focused on group segment which has resulted in a delay of recovery timing compared to those that cater to leisure and individual corporate travelers. As of the January 2023 distribution date, the loan is last paid through its May 2020 payment date and there are over $21 million of P&I advances outstanding plus other expenses. Furthermore, a public foreclosure auction has been rescheduled for March 2023.

In this credit rating action we considered qualitative and quantitative factors in relation to the senior-sequential structure and trophy/dominant nature of the asset, and we analyzed multiple scenarios to reflect various levels of stress in property values could impact loan proceeds at each rating level.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization or a significant improvement in the loan's performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a further decline in actual or expected performance of the loan or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the January 17, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance remains unchanged at $180 million from securitization. The 5-year (including three one-year extensions with a final maturity date in November 2023), interest only, floating rate loan is secured by leasehold interests in the Hilton Minneapolis.

The loan transferred to special servicing in April 2020 for monetary default stemming from closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. A receiver was appointed in November 2020 and a summary judgement was granted in April 2021. The Hilton managed property is currently in receivership and was initially scheduled for a Sheriff Sale (a public foreclosure auction), in early January but the date was postponed to March 2023.

The property is an AAA Four Diamond rated full-service hotel with approximately 60,500 SF of meeting and event space with a 24,780 SF grand ballroom, the largest ballroom in the state of Minnesota. It's also the largest hotel in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area in terms of room count (821 guestrooms) and meeting space. The hotel hosts events for large groups as well as accommodate spillover needs and room demand for the Minneapolis Convention Center located three blocks away. The Property was constructed in 1992 and is subject to a 100- year ground lease with the City of Minneapolis expiring in October 2091. However, starting in 2019 the property was not obligated to pay any ground rent for the duration of the ground lease.

The loan status is Nonperforming Matured Balloon as of the most recent distribution date and has outstanding advances and ASER amounts totaling almost $27 million resulting in a total loan exposure of nearly $207 million. The first mortgage balance of $180 million represents a Moody's LTV of 184 %. The most recent appraisal value from August 2022 valued the property 24% below the appraisal at securitization and just slightly above the outstanding loan amount, but less than the total loan exposure (including advances and ASER amounts). As a result, there is outstanding interest shortfalls totaling approximately $3.7 million affecting Cl. G and Cl. HRR.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

EunJee EJ Park

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

