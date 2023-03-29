Moody's downgrades six classes of COMM 2012-CCRE2

Approximately $105 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 29, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings on six classes in COMM 2012-CCRE2 Mortgage Trust ("COMM 2012-CCRE2"), Commercial Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-CCRE2 as follows:

Cl. D, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Sep 22, 2022 Downgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Sep 22, 2022 Downgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Sep 22, 2022 Downgraded to B2 (sf)

Cl. G, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Sep 22, 2022 Affirmed Caa1 (sf)

Cl. PEZ, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Sep 22, 2022 Downgraded to A2 (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Sep 22, 2022 Affirmed B1 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on four P&I classes were downgraded due to increased risk of losses and interest shortfalls driven primarily by the significant exposure to specially serviced and troubled loans. The largest loan in the pool, Chicago Ridge Mall loan (53% of the pool), is secured by a super-regional mall and may face increased refinance risk at its maturity in July 2023. Furthermore, the Crossgates Mall loan (41% of the pool), which was previously modified transferred back to special servicing due to imminent maturity default ahead of its extended maturity date in May 2023.

The ratings on one IO class was downgraded due to decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes. The IO Class references all P&I classes including Class H, which is not rated by Moody's.

The rating on the exchangeable class was downgraded based on a decline in the credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes, and from principal paydowns of the higher quality reference classes.

We regard e-commerce competition as a social risk under our ESG framework. The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behavior presents challenges to brick-and-mortar discretionary retailers.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 36.1% of the current pooled balance, compared to 6.5% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.0% of the original pooled balance, compared to 1.3% at Moody's last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 36% of the pool is in special servicing and Moody's has identified additional troubled loans representing 64% of the pool. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for each specially serviced and troubled loan that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced and troubled loans to the most junior class(es) and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior class(es).

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the March 10, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 89% to $144.9 million from $1.32 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by four mortgage loans ranging in size from 7% to 53% of the pool

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 3, the same as at Moody's last review.

Three loans, constituting 47% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. All the specially serviced loans have transferred to special servicing since March 2020. Additionally, there is one troubled loan constituting 53% of the pool that is on the servicer watchlist.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Crossgates Mall Loan ($58.6 million – 40.5% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $244.2 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a two-story, 1.3 million square feet (SF) super regional mall located in Albany, New York. The mall is anchored by Macy's (non-collateral), J.C. Penney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Burlington Coat Factory, Best Buy, and Regal Crossgates 18. A non-collateral anchor, Lord & Taylor, has closed its store at the property due to its recent filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization. As of December 2022, the total mall and collateral occupancy was 94%, compared to 96% in June 2020. The in-line occupancy was 76% in December 2022 compared to 86% occupied in June 2020 and 90% in December 2019. Several large tenants leasing spaces over 5,000 SF are listed as month-to-month as of the December 2022 rent roll. Property performance had been relatively stable through year-end 2022 and NOI was 10% lower than securitization levels. The mall represents a dominant super-regional mall with over 10 anchors and junior anchors and benefits from its location at the junction of Interstate 87 and Interstate 90. The loan had originally transferred to special servicing in April 2020 in relation to the business disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic. An updated appraisal in August 2020 valued the property at $281.0 million, a 40% decline from the value at securitization. The loan was extended through May 2023 after receiving a modification. The loan transferred back to speacial servicing for imminent default in February 2023. As of the March 2023 remittance date, the loan was current on P&I payments, and had amortized by 18.3% since securitization.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Green Crossroads Loan ($9.5 million – 6.6% of the pool), which is secured by a neighborhood center located in Houston, Texas. The property is anchored by a Burlington Coat Factory (54% of NRA) who recently extended their lease by five years to April 2027. The loan had transferred to special servicing in June 2020 due to monetary default in relation to the coronavirus pandemic, and subsequently received a modification extending the maturity date to March 2023 from July 2022. The loan returned to the master servicer in July 2021. Occupancy at the property was 80% in March 2022, compared to 84% in 2017 and 91% at securitization. In July 2022, the loan transferred back into special servicing due to the borrower's inability to pay off the loan at the anticipated maturity date in March 2023. The loan entered foreclosure in October 2022. An updated appraisal in September 2022 valued the property at $13.4 million, a 21% decline from the value at securitization, but above the outstanding loan balance. As of the March 2023 remittance date, the loan was last paid through July 2022 and has amortized by 25% since securitization.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability on the Chicago Ridge Mall and estimates an aggregate $52.3 million loss for the specially serviced and troubled loans (a 36% expected loss on average). The largest loan not in special servicing is the Chicago Ridge Mall Loan ($76.7 million – 53.0% of the pool), which is secured by a 569,000 SF portion of an 868,000 SF super-regional mall located approximately 15 miles southwest of the Chicago central business district (CBD). At securitization, the mall was anchored by a Sears, Kohl's, Carson Pirie Scott and an AMC Theatres. The Sears and Kohl's are non-collateral and Sears has since vacated. Carson Pirie Scott has also vacated the property in 2018 but a portion of the space has been replaced with a Dick's Sporting Goods. The collateral was 73% leased as of December 2022, compared to 82% as of December 2021 and 95% at securitization. An updated appraisal in April 2022 valued the property at $65.7 million, 49% decline in value since securitization, though above the outstanding loan balance. This loan was modified in July 2022, and the maturity date was extended to July 2023, after which, the loan was subsequently returned to the master servicer in October 2022. As of the March 2023 payment date, the loan was last paid through January 2023 and is less than one month delinquent, and has amortized by 4.0% since securitization.

As of the March 2023 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $247,989. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ashton Khan

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

