Moody's downgrades six classes of COMM 2012-CCRE5

Approximately $116 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings on six classes in COMM 2012-CCRE5 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-CCRE5 as follows:

Cl. C, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Nov 1, 2022 Downgraded to A2 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Nov 1, 2022 Downgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Nov 1, 2022 Downgraded to B1 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Nov 1, 2022 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)

Cl. G, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Nov 1, 2022 Affirmed Caa3 (sf)

Cl. PEZ, Downgraded to Baa1 (sf); previously on Nov 1, 2022 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on five P&I classes were downgraded due to increased risk of losses and interest shortfalls driven primarily by the significant exposure to loans in special servicing (100% of the current pool balance). All of the loans have passed their original maturity date. The largest loan in the pool, Eastview Mall and Commons Loan (60% of the pool) is secured by a regional mall with declining performance in recent years and as of the March 2023 remittance report has already recognized an appraisal reduction of 55% of its outstanding loan balance. The second largest loan, Widener Building Loan (31% of the pool), is secured by an office property with recent declines in net operating income (NOI) and occupancy. Furthermore, the remaining specially serviced loan Verizon Operations Center (9% of the pool) is now fully vacant after the former single tenant vacated in October 2022.

The rating on one exchangeable class, Cl. PEZ, was downgraded based on the credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes and principal paydowns of higher quality reference classes.

We regard e-commerce competition as a social risk under our ESG framework. The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behavior presents challenges to brick-and-mortar discretionary retailers.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 50.0% of the current pooled balance, compared to 16.3% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 6.6% of the original pooled balance, compared to 5.3% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's analysis incorporated a loss and recovery approach in rating the P&I classes in this deal since 100% of the pool is in special servicing. In this approach, Moody's determines a probability of default for each specially serviced and troubled loan that it expects will generate a loss and estimates a loss given default based on a review of broker's opinions of value (if available), other information from the special servicer, available market data and Moody's internal data. The loss given default for each loan also takes into consideration repayment of servicer advances to date, estimated future advances and closing costs. Translating the probability of default and loss given default into an expected loss estimate, Moody's then applies the aggregate loss from specially serviced to the most junior classes and the recovery as a pay down of principal to the most senior classes.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the March 10, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 87% to $150 million from $1.13 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by three mortgage loans ranging in size from 9% to 60% of the pool, all of which are currently in special servicing.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 2, compared to 7 at Moody's last review.

As of the March 2023 remittance report, loans representing 100% of the pool were past their maturity dates.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in a minimal loss to the trust. Three loans, constituting 100% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Eastview Mall and Commons loan ($90 million – 60% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $210 million first mortgage. The loan is secured by a 725,300 SF portion of a 1.4 million SF regional mall (Eastview Mall) and an adjacent 86,300 SF power center (Eastview Commons), totaling 811,600 SF of retail located in Victor, New York, approximately 15 miles southeast of Rochester. Non-collateral anchors at Eastview Mall include Macy's, JC Penny, Von Maur and Dick's House of Sports, and the collateral anchors include Regal Cinemas and Raymour & Flanigan furniture. Eastview Commons includes non-collateral Home Depot and Target stores, and collateral tenants Best Buy, Staples and Old Navy. Property NOI declined since 2018 and the 2021 NOI was 33% lower than in 2012. The loan transferred to the special servicer in June 2022 ahead of its September 2022 maturity date and has made interest only payments through its March 2023 payment date. An updated appraisal value from October 2022 valued the property 73% below the value at securitization and 52% below the outstanding loan balance. Servicer commentary indicates a loan extension is currently being negotiated. Due to decline in performance since securitization and current market conditions, Moody's expects a significant loss on this loan.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Widener Building Loan ($46.8 million – 31.1% of the pool), which is secured by an 18-story multi-tenant Class B office building located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The building has approximately 423,000 SF of office space with 32,000 SF of ground floor retail space. The largest tenant is Philadelphia Municipal Authority (44% of the net rentable NRA), with a lease expiration in January 2026. The property was 90% occupied as of December 2022, compared to 95% in December 2021 and 88% at securitization. The second largest tenant, Rawle and Henderson (15.2% of NRA) has announced that they will vacate the property at lease expiration in April 2023. Property performance has declined since 2020 due to lower revenues and higher expenses. The loan matured in December 2022 and transferred to special servicing in January 2023. The loan has amortized 21% since securitization. Special servicer commentary indicates that the lockbox has been triggered and the lender will negotiate with borrower to complete a short-term extension while dual tracking a foreclosure action.

The third specially serviced loan is the Verizon Operations Center Loan ($13.5 million – 9% of the pool), which is secured by a class A, built-for-suit office building for Verizon, located in northeast of downtown Columbia, South Carolina. The property serves as a call and operations center for the company. While property performance had been stable since securitization, the sole tenant, Verizon's lease expired in October 2022 and was not extended. The borrower requested a loan transfer to special servicing and the loan did not pay off at maturity in December 2022. An updated appraisal in December 2022 valued the property at a 73% decline from its value at securitization and was 42% below the outstanding loan amount. The loan has amortized 29% since securitization and is last paid through its January 2023 payment date. Special servicer commentary indicates borrower is attempting to sell the property and pay off loan and receiver was appointed in February 2023.

As of the March 2023 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $405,000. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

