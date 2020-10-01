Moody's downgrades six securities and confirmed two securities issued by eight FFELP securitizations

Approximately $2.6 billion of asset-backed securities affected

New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded six securities and confirmed two securities issued by eight FFELP student loan securitizations. The securitizations are backed by student loans originated under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) that are guaranteed by the US government for a minimum of 97% of defaulted principal and accrued interest.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: Academic Loan Funding Trust 2012-1

2012-1 Class A-2, Downgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2020 Aaa (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: Access Group, Inc. Series 2007-1

2007-A-4, Confirmed at Ba2; previously on Jun 3, 2020 Ba2 Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: Navient Student Loan Trust 2014-1

Floating Rate Class A-3 Notes, Downgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2020 Downgraded to A2 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: Navient Student Loan Trust 2015-1

Floating Rate Class A-2 Notes, Downgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on Feb 26, 2015 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2007-1

Cl. A-4, Downgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2020 A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: SLC Student Loan Trust 2007-2

Cl. A-3, Confirmed at A1 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2020 Downgraded to A1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: SLM Student Loan Trust 2005-4

Cl. A-4, Downgraded to Aa1 (sf); previously on May 5, 2014 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Issuer: SLM Student Loan Trust 2010-2

Class A Notes, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2020 Downgraded to A1 (sf) and Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating actions reflect our revised expectations on the performance of the underlying FFELP loans driven by increased forbearance as a result of a slowdown in economic activity and an increase in unemployment due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In our analysis, we considered the elevated transaction-specific forbearance levels declining over a period up to 24 months. Due to significant increases in forbearance, certain transactions are subject to slower collateral pool amortization and subsequently bond payoff risk by their legal final maturity dates. The peak forbearance level in these pools ranged between 18% and 34% in the second quarter of 2020, and the forbearance level of some pools has subsequently reduced to between 11% and 21% during the third quarter.

Today's actions reflect the updated performance of the transactions and updated expected loss on the tranches across Moody's cash flow scenarios. Moody's quantitative analysis derives the expected loss for a tranche using 28 cash flow scenarios with weights accorded to each scenario.

The rating actions also reflect the granularity of the collateral data Moody's receives. Generally, more granularity allows for a better understanding of the collateral characteristics important in evaluating performance and the likelihood of repayment by the bonds' final maturity dates. Given the low likelihood of our modeled assumptions persisting for an extended period of time, certain Navient notes with final maturity dates of more than five years are rated higher than indicated by the model output. The downgrade actions of Class A-4 notes of SLM Student Loan Trust 2005-4 and Class A-2 notes of Navient Student Loan Trust 2015-1 reflect considerations of the collateral data granularity in relation to the remaining time to the bonds' respective maturities.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer assets from the current weak U.S. economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating Securities Backed by FFELP Student Loans" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226065. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if the paydown speed of the loan pool increases as a result of declining borrower usage of deferment, forbearance and IBR, increasing voluntary prepayment rates, or prepayments with proceeds from sponsor repurchases of student loan collateral. Moody's could also upgrade the ratings owing to a build-up in credit enhancement.

Down

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the paydown speed of the loan pool declines as a result of lower than expected voluntary prepayments, and higher than expected deferment, forbearance and IBR rates, which would threaten full repayment of the class by its final maturity date. In addition, because the US Department of Education guarantees at least 97% of principal and accrued interest on defaulted loans, Moody's could downgrade the rating of the notes if it were to downgrade the rating on the United States government.

