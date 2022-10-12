Moody's downgrades the CFR of Careismatic to Caa1; outlook negative

New York, October 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded New Trojan Parent, Inc.'s (dba "Careismatic") ratings including its corporate family rating ("CFR") to Caa1 from B3 and probability of default rating ("PDR") to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded its first lien bank credit facilities, which includes its senior secured revolving credit facility and senior secured first lien term loan B, to Caa1 from B2 and downgraded its senior secured second lien term loan to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook is changed to negative from stable.

The downgrade reflects the deterioration in Careismatic's operating performance, cash flow and credit metrics particularly its very high leverage. Careismatic's sales have been negatively impacted by intense competition and a softening of demand for medical scrubs from its pandemic driven peak and as retailers de-stock from their over-inventoried positions. In addition, the company's operating income and margins have continued to weaken due to increased legal, selling, distribution and shipping costs. As a result, Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA rose above 10x for the LTM period ended June 2022 and material improvement is unlikely prior to the back half of 2023.

The negative outlook reflects the challenges Careismatic faces in reversing the meaningful deterioration in profitability, cash flow and credit metrics given the intense competitive environment and inflationary pressures that the company is facing. The negative outlook also reflects Moody's view that without a meaningful recovery in operating performance and cash flow, Careismatic's capital structure could be unsustainable over the longer term.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: New Trojan Parent, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Gtd Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

.... Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

.... Gtd Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: New Trojan Parent, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Careismatic's Caa1 CFR reflects its very high leverage following its leverage buy-out at peak earnings in 2021. It also reflects its modest scale, narrow product focus on a single apparel category (predominantly medical uniforms and scrubs) and high customer concentration, which exposes the company to changes in retailer merchandising and pricing strategies. The ratings also reflect governance considerations including financial strategies that will be dictated by its private investment owners, including a tolerance for high leverage. While demand for medical uniforms is coming down from its pandemic related peak, normally overall demand is fairly stable given the category's low fashion risk and the replenishment nature of the product which typically drives a stable and predictable revenue stream. More recently, the medical uniforms market has seen new entrants that have disrupted the competitive landscape which is adding to the demand pressures Careismatic is facing. The company benefits from a portfolio of well-recognized brands within its market. The rating is also supported by the company's adequate liquidity which includes a long-dated capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would require sustained improvement in operating performance that would support leverage improving to a more sustainable level. An upgrade would also require an improvement in overall liquidity including consistently positive free cash flow generation and an increase in availability under its revolving credit facility. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded with debt/EBITDA approaching 6.5x and EBITA/interest expense sustained above 1.25x.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's relationships with key customers deteriorate or if its overall operating performance or liquidity weakens more than expected including lower than expected revolver availability or free cash flow deficits that are larger or longer than anticipated. The ratings could also be downgraded if the probability of default increases for any reason.

New Trojan Parent, Inc. is the parent company of Careismatic Brands, Inc., which designs and distributes medical and school uniform apparel and related products globally. Careismatic operates using various trademarks including Cherokee and Dickies. The company is owned by the private equity firm Partners Group.

