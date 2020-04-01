Moody's downgrades the CFR of Parkdean to Caa1 from B3; negative outlook

London, 01 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and
to Caa1-PD from B3-PD the Probability of Default Rating
(PDR) of Richmond UK Holdco Limited (Parkdean). Concurrently,
Moody's downgraded to B3 from B2 the instrument ratings of the GBP538.5
million outstanding senior secured first lien term loan due 2024 and the
GBP100 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility
due 2023, which are co-borrowed by Richmond UK Bidco Limited
and Richmond Cayman LP. A full list of affected ratings and entities
can be found at the end of this press release. The outlook on all
ratings is changed to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus pandemic, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The leisure sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand
and sentiment. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact
on Parkdean of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad
deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
The rating action was prompted by the very sharp decline in bookings and
leisure sites closures driven by both fears and travel restrictions since
the outbreak of coronavirus started during January 2020. From a
regionally contained outbreak the virus has rapidly spread to many different
regions severely denting air travel and the lodging sector.
Moody's base case assumptions are that the coronavirus pandemic will lead
to a period of all the company's parks being closed until mid-June.
The base case assumes that there will be a re-opening of the parks
and a gradual recovery of occupancy in the third quarter this year.
However, there are high risks of more challenging downside scenarios
and the severity and duration of the pandemic and hence the government
restrictions and consumer sentiment is uncertain. Moody's analysis
assumes around a 75% reduction in revenues for Parkdean in the
second quarter and a 30% fall for the full year but depending on
length and severity of the travel restrictions and government confinement
measures could include a significantly deeper downside cases including
zero occupancy during the peak summer season.
Parkdean has been focussing on cost reduction and made a decision to postpone
non-essential maintenance capex, including the major 60 park
wi-fi project. Moody's expects that the company will
be able to benefit from the proposed government schemes to compensate
for payroll of the staff as well as business rates holiday. Moody's
also understands that the company has an insurance in place that covers
for infectious diseases. However, given the early stage of
the process and also the unprecedented magnitude of the impact it is not
clear how easily the company may be able to receive any proceeds.
Assuming the parks are re-opened in June, Moody's estimates
that Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA could temporarily exceed
15x in 2020 from around an already high level of 9x in 2019 while Moody's-adjusted
EBITA/interest could reduce below 0.5x compared to 1.1x
in 2019. Moody's also cautions there are inherent uncertainties
and variables involved in modelling profitability and cash flows in times
of great uncertainty.
The rating is supported by the company's solid market position in
the UK and the affordable nature of its offering, which is oriented
on domestic demand and may see a quicker recovery beyond the impact of
the outbreak compared to international travel. Parkdean also benefits
from a sizeable value in freehold land and property with book value of
circa GBP580 million as of December 2019, which are pledged
to the term loans.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Moody's considers certain governance considerations
related to Parkdean, including its ownership by Onex which,
as is common for private equity sponsored deals, has a high tolerance
for leverage and potentially high appetite for shareholder-friendly
actions.
LIQUIDITY
Parkdean's liquidity is challenged by the decline in free cash flow generation.
The company had GBP70 million cash as of March 2020 pro-forma
for the fully drawn revolving credit facility (RCF) of GBP100 million.
The company is subject to a consolidated net leverage covenant which Moody's
expect to be in breach in the second quarter.
Moody's also notes that Parkdean's cash flow is influenced by seasonality.
In the first quarter, when a number of its parks are shut (except
for occasional events), the internally generated cash flow is negative.
This is offset, however, in the third quarter when most of
the cash flow from vacations and on-park spend is received.
Hence, if the company misses the high summer season it will be impossible
to compensate for the lost cash flows later in the year.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The rated debt consists of a GBP538.5 million outstanding first-lien
term loan and a GBP100 million RCF. In addition, the
financing consists of a GBP150 million second-lien term loan
and two ground rent transactions at a total amount of GBP232.6
million, which are structured as an on-balance-sheet
finance lease liability. Both rated instruments are secured on
a first priority ranking basis by all assets of the company, including
most of the real estate holdings. Since the first-lien term
loan and the first-lien RCF rank ahead of the second-lien
term loan in the capital structure, they are rated B3 — one
notch above the Caa1 corporate family rating.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainties related to the length
and severity of the pandemic, which in a more challenging downside
scenario, could further deteriorate Parkdean's liquidity profile
and lead to an unsustainable capital structure.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Upward rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak
is brought under control, travel restrictions are lifted,
and travel flows return to more normal levels. Over time,
Moody's could upgrade the company's rating if Parkdean builds
a track record of profitability improvements and deleveraging.
Quantitatively, an upgrade would require Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA
to decline below 7.5x and EBITA / Interest well above 1x while
generating positive free cash flow.
Moody's could downgrade Parkdean's ratings if the park closure extends
through or beyond the peak summer season, leading to further deterioration
in credit metrics and liquidity. Over a longer term a negative
rating would result from any operational difficulties that would result
in declining company's EBITDA and sustainably negative free cash flow
generation or an increasing likelihood of debt restructuring
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: RICHMOND UK HOLDCO LIMITED
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1 from B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD
..Issuer: Richmond UK Bidco Limited
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B3 from B2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: RICHMOND UK HOLDCO LIMITED
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Richmond UK Bidco Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PROFILE
Parkdean Resorts was formed through the merger of Park Resorts,
Parkdean, Southview & Manor Park and South Lakeland Parks.
It controls a portfolio of 67 caravan parks that are geographically diversified
across the coastal areas of England, Wales and Scotland.
It owns around 31,000 pitches (around 10% of the UK market)
and has relationships with around 21,000 caravan owners.
The combined entity generated GBP453 million of reported revenue and
GBP104 million of reported EBITDA in 2018; its owned property
assets exceeded GBP700 million as of December 2019. The Canadian
Onex Corporation acquired the company in March 2017. The group
operates in four business segments: (1) caravan and lodge sales,
(2) holiday sales, (3) owners income, and (4) on-park
spend.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Egor Nikishin, CFA
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454