Related Issuers Full Moon Holdco 7 Limited Thame and London Limited TVL Finance plc Related Research Credit Opinion: Thame and London Limited: Update to Credit Analysis Credit Opinion: Thame and London Limited: Update to Credit Analysis Credit Opinion: Thame and London Limited: Update Following Secondary Debt Issuance LGD Assessment: Thame and London Limited Rating Action: Moody's assigns B3 rating to Travelodge's proposed Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes Rating Action: Moody's downgrades the CFR of Travelodge to Caa1 from B3; negative outlook 08 Apr 2020 London, 08 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and to Caa1-PD from B3-PD the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) of Thame and London Limited ("Travelodge"). Concurrently, Moody's downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the instrument rating of the GBP440 million senior secured notes due 2025 issued by TVL Finance Plc. The rating agency also downgraded to B1 from Ba3 the rating of the GBP40 million revolving credit facility due 2024, borrowed by Full Moon Holdco 7 Limited. A full list of affected ratings and entities can be found at the end of this press release. The outlook on all ratings is changed to negative from stable. RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The lodging sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the instrument rating of the GBP440 million senior secured notes due 2025 issued by TVL Finance Plc. The rating agency also downgraded to B1 from Ba3 the rating of the GBP40 million revolving credit facility due 2024, borrowed by Full Moon Holdco 7 Limited. A full list of affected ratings and entities can be found at the end of this press release. The outlook on all ratings is changed to negative from stable. RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The lodging sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, Travelodge's hotel operations are severely affected by travel restrictions and lockdowns implemented in the UK and the company remains vulnerable to the pandemic continuing to spread. Today's action reflects the impact on Travelodge of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. Travelodge's revised ratings and negative outlook reflect the vulnerability of the company to the impact of the coronavirus on the travel and leisure sectors. Travelodge's credit metrics, which were already relatively weak for the previous B3 rating (Moody's adjusted gross leverage close to 9x in 2019 and Moody's adjusted EBITA coverage ratio around 1x) are unlikely to quickly recover to the required levels even once the travel bans are lifted and the business will return into a more normal stance. Moody's base case assumptions are that the coronavirus pandemic will lead to minimum revenues generated in Q2 with a re-opening and gradual recovery in Q3, which will translate to 35%-40% fall in revenue for the whole year compared to 2019. However, there are high risks of more challenging downside scenarios given the uncertainties around the severity and duration of the pandemic, government restrictions and consumer sentiment including zero or close to zero occupancy during the peak summer season. Travelodge has been focussing on cost reduction and postponing non-essential capital spending. Approximately two thirds of the company's costs are considered to be fixed, including payroll and rent. The latter is relatively high compared to peers and this may lead to a significant cash burn during the time of very low occupancy. However, Moody's expects that the company will be able to benefit from the UK government scheme to compensate for payroll of the staff as well as business rates holiday. The rating agency also understands that the company is currently in negotiations with its landlords to agree potential rent deferral. Travelodge's ratings positively reflect the company's solid market position in the UK and the affordable nature of its offering, which is largely oriented on domestic demand and may see a quicker recovery beyond the impact of the outbreak compared to international travel. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Moody's considers certain governance considerations related to Travelodge's ownership which, as is common for private equity sponsored businesses, has a high tolerance for leverage and potentially high appetite for shareholder-friendly actions. LIQUIDITY Moody's considers Travelodge's liquidity to be weak as it is challenged by the decline in free cash flow generation. The company had around GBP130 million cash as of December 2019 pro-forma for the fully drawn revolving credit facility (RCF) of GBP40 million. The company is subject to a consolidated net leverage covenant which Moody's expect to be in breach in the second quarter. However, should the pandemic extend into Q3 Moody's estimates that the company will require additional funding to maintain its liquidity. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS The rated debt consists of a GBP440 million outstanding notes rated at the same level as CFR and a GBP40 million super senior RCF rated at B1. The difference reflects relative ranking of the two instruments in Travelodge's capital structure in the event of default. RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK The negative outlook reflects the uncertainties related to the length and severity of the pandemic, which in a more challenging downside scenario, would result in further deterioration Travelodge's liquidity profile and could lead to an unsustainable capital structure. FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS Upward rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control, travel restrictions are lifted, and travel flows return to more normal levels. Over time, Moody's could upgrade the company's rating if Travelodge builds a track record of profitability improvements and deleveraging. Quantitatively, an upgrade would require Moody's adjusted EBITA / Interest well above 1x and generating positive free cash flow. Moody's could downgrade Travelodge's ratings if the hotel closure extends through or beyond the summer season, leading to further deterioration in credit metrics and liquidity. Over a longer term a negative rating action would result from any operational difficulties that would result in a decline in the company's EBITDA, sustainably negative free cash flow generation or an increasing likelihood of debt restructuring. RATING METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS: Downgrades: ..Issuer: Thame and London Limited .... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3 .... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD ..Issuer: Full Moon Holdco 7 Limited ....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B1 from Ba3 ..Issuer: TVL Finance plc ....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Thame and London Limited ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable ..Issuer: Full Moon Holdco 7 Limited ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable ..Issuer: TVL Finance plc ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable PROFILE Travelodge is a budget hotel chain operating primarily in the fragmented UK lodging market. As at December 2019, the company controlled 588 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain covering both urban and roadside locations with the vast majority of rooms in the UK. In 2019, Travelodge generated revenues of GBP728 million and reported EBITDA of GBP129 million. Over 90% of Travelodge's revenues are generated from room bookings, with most of the remainder generated from food and beverage sales. Around 80% of the booking orders are placed on the company's website. As a result of its 2012 restructuring, the shareholders of Travelodge are funds advised by Golden Tree Asset Management, Avenue Capital and Goldman Sachs. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Egor Nikishin, CFA

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

