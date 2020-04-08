Moody's downgrades the CFR of Travelodge to Caa1 from B3; negative outlook

London, 08 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and
to Caa1-PD from B3-PD the Probability of Default Rating
(PDR) of Thame and London Limited ("Travelodge"). Concurrently, Moody's
downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the instrument rating of the GBP440 million
senior secured notes due 2025 issued by TVL Finance Plc. The rating
agency also downgraded to B1 from Ba3 the rating of the GBP40 million
revolving credit facility due 2024, borrowed by Full Moon Holdco
7 Limited. A full list of affected ratings and entities can be
found at the end of this press release. The outlook on all ratings
is changed to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The lodging sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
Travelodge's hotel operations are severely affected by travel restrictions
and lockdowns implemented in the UK and the company remains vulnerable
to the pandemic continuing to spread. Today's action reflects the
impact on Travelodge of the breadth and severity of the shock, and
the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
Travelodge's revised ratings and negative outlook reflect the vulnerability
of the company to the impact of the coronavirus on the travel and leisure
sectors. Travelodge's credit metrics, which were already
relatively weak for the previous B3 rating (Moody's adjusted gross leverage
close to 9x in 2019 and Moody's adjusted EBITA coverage ratio around 1x)
are unlikely to quickly recover to the required levels even once the travel
bans are lifted and the business will return into a more normal stance.
Moody's base case assumptions are that the coronavirus pandemic will lead
to minimum revenues generated in Q2 with a re-opening and gradual
recovery in Q3, which will translate to 35%-40%
fall in revenue for the whole year compared to 2019. However,
there are high risks of more challenging downside scenarios given the
uncertainties around the severity and duration of the pandemic,
government restrictions and consumer sentiment including zero or close
to zero occupancy during the peak summer season.
Travelodge has been focussing on cost reduction and postponing non-essential
capital spending. Approximately two thirds of the company's
costs are considered to be fixed, including payroll and rent.
The latter is relatively high compared to peers and this may lead to a
significant cash burn during the time of very low occupancy. However,
Moody's expects that the company will be able to benefit from the
UK government scheme to compensate for payroll of the staff as well as
business rates holiday. The rating agency also understands that
the company is currently in negotiations with its landlords to agree potential
rent deferral.
Travelodge's ratings positively reflect the company's solid
market position in the UK and the affordable nature of its offering,
which is largely oriented on domestic demand and may see a quicker recovery
beyond the impact of the outbreak compared to international travel.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Moody's considers certain governance considerations
related to Travelodge's ownership which, as is common for
private equity sponsored businesses, has a high tolerance for leverage
and potentially high appetite for shareholder-friendly actions.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's considers Travelodge's liquidity to be weak as it
is challenged by the decline in free cash flow generation. The
company had around GBP130 million cash as of December 2019 pro-forma
for the fully drawn revolving credit facility (RCF) of GBP40 million.
The company is subject to a consolidated net leverage covenant which Moody's
expect to be in breach in the second quarter. However, should
the pandemic extend into Q3 Moody's estimates that the company will
require additional funding to maintain its liquidity.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The rated debt consists of a GBP440 million outstanding notes rated
at the same level as CFR and a GBP40 million super senior RCF rated
at B1. The difference reflects relative ranking of the two instruments
in Travelodge's capital structure in the event of default.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainties related to the length
and severity of the pandemic, which in a more challenging downside
scenario, would result in further deterioration Travelodge's liquidity
profile and could lead to an unsustainable capital structure.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak
is brought under control, travel restrictions are lifted,
and travel flows return to more normal levels. Over time,
Moody's could upgrade the company's rating if Travelodge builds
a track record of profitability improvements and deleveraging.
Quantitatively, an upgrade would require Moody's adjusted
EBITA / Interest well above 1x and generating positive free cash flow.
Moody's could downgrade Travelodge's ratings if the hotel closure
extends through or beyond the summer season, leading to further
deterioration in credit metrics and liquidity. Over a longer term
a negative rating action would result from any operational difficulties
that would result in a decline in the company's EBITDA, sustainably
negative free cash flow generation or an increasing likelihood of debt
restructuring.
RATING METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985
. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Thame and London Limited
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1 from B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD
..Issuer: Full Moon Holdco 7 Limited
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B1 from Ba3
..Issuer: TVL Finance plc
....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Caa1 from B3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Thame and London Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Full Moon Holdco 7 Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: TVL Finance plc
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PROFILE
Travelodge is a budget hotel chain operating primarily in the fragmented
UK lodging market. As at December 2019, the company controlled
588 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain covering both urban
and roadside locations with the vast majority of rooms in the UK.
In 2019, Travelodge generated revenues of GBP728 million and
reported EBITDA of GBP129 million. Over 90% of Travelodge's
revenues are generated from room bookings, with most of the remainder
generated from food and beverage sales. Around 80% of the
booking orders are placed on the company's website. As a
result of its 2012 restructuring, the shareholders of Travelodge
are funds advised by Golden Tree Asset Management, Avenue Capital
and Goldman Sachs.
