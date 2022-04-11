Moody's downgrades the CTL rating of CVS Credit Lease Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series A-1 and Series A-2

Approximately $125 million of securities affected.

New York, April 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the rating on one outstanding class in CVS Credit Lease Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series A-1 and Series A-2.

Series A-2, Downgraded to B2; previously on Sep 16, 2021 Downgraded to Ba3

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to B2 reflects the rising balloon default risk at the certificate's final distribution date in January 2023. The properties are subject to a fully bondable triple net lease guaranteed by CVS Health Corporation (Moody's senior unsecured debt rating Baa2, stable outlook) that expires in January 2023. The lease maturity coincides with the maturity date of the certificates and CVS's lease obligations are not sufficient to repay the A-2 Certificate principal in full.

The mortgages securing the notes are not cross defaulted and the balloon payment is insured by residual value insurance policies provided by the residual value insurance policy provider, Arrowood Indemnity Company (formerly known as Royal Indemnity Company), which is unrated by Moody's. During the fourth quarter of 2021, CVS announced plans to close approximately 900 stores between 2022 and 2024 which may impact the ability of certain loans to payoff if CVS were to vacate the related property. Additionally, Moody's previously identified two non-defeased properties in which CVS is no longer in occupancy.

The rating on the A-2 Certificate is lower than CVS's rating due to the size of the loan balance at maturity relative to the value of the collateral assuming the existing tenant is no longer in occupancy (the dark value). The value of the properties, significant loan amortization and presence of the residual insurance provider would likely lead to significant recovery of the balloon balance in the event of maturity default.

The transaction was originally supported by 96 single-tenant, stand-alone retail buildings leased to CVS. Loans related to fifty properties have defeated and the notes are secured by US government securities.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING:

The ratings of Credit Tenant Lease (CTL) deals are primarily based on the senior unsecured debt rating (or the corporate family rating) of the tenants leasing the real estate collateral supporting the bonds. Other factors that are also considered are Moody's dark value of the collateral (value based on the property being vacant or dark), which is used to determine a recovery rate upon a loan's default and the rating of the residual insurance provider, if applicable. Factors that may cause an upgrade of the ratings include an upgrade in the rating of the corporate tenant or significant loan paydowns or amortization which results in a lower loan to dark value ratio. Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include a downgrade in the rating of the corporate tenant.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating Credit Tenant Lease and Comparable Lease Financings" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230085. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

