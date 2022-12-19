Moody's downgrades the City of Beaumont, TX's issuer and GOLT ratings to Aa3; outlook is stable

New York, December 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the City of Beaumont, TX's issuer and general obligation limited tax (GOLT) ratings to Aa3 from Aa2. The issuer rating reflects the city's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city has approximately $180.8 million in outstanding general obligation debt as of September 30, 2021. The outlook has been revised to stable from ratings under review.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the issuer rating to Aa3 from Aa2 reflects the rating factors and metrics associated with the new US Cities and Counties Methodology. Specifically, the rating reflects the city's stable, growing economy, offsetting its weaker income indices and exposure to environmental risks and economic concentration due to its reliance on the petrochemical industry. The rating also reflects adequate fund balance and liquidity ratios that have fallen in recent years largely due to the city's water and sewer revenues not keeping pace with expenditures. Finally, the rating also considers elevated long-term liabilities driven in recent years by a growing pension liability related to the city's single employer firefighter retirement plan.

The Aa3 rating on the city's GOLT bonds is at the same level as the issuer rating, reflecting the city's ample taxing headroom which offsets the lack of a full faith and credit pledge and inability to override the statutory cap.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the city's industrial sector expansion will continue, supporting improved revenues that will further bolster financial reserves.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Improved resident income levels

-Trend of surplus operations, particularly in business type activities, that further bolsters financial reserves

-Moderation of debt and pension burdens

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Additional leverage absent corresponding revenue growth

-Significant weakening in wealth metrics

-Weakened liquidity with the waterworks and sewer fund

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are payable from a continuing annual ad valorem tax levied, within the limits prescribed by law, on all taxable property within the boundaries.

PROFILE

The City of Beaumont is located in Jefferson County (Aa2). The city has one of the world's largest refining and petrochemical complexes, and Beaumont ranks as the fifth largest Texas port in total ship tonnage handled. The city is located approximately 35 miles north of the Gulf of Mexico on the banks of the Neches River with an estimated population of approximately 115,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

