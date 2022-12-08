Moody's downgrades the City of St. Ann's (MO) GOs to A3 and leases to Baa1; assigns A3 issuer rating

New York, December 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a A3 issuer rating to the City of St. Ann, MO. The issuer rating reflects the city's credit quality and ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the city's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating to A3 from A2 and lease rating to Baa1 from A3. This action concludes a review that was initiated on November 3, 2022 in conjunction with the release of the US Cities and Counties Methodology. The city has about $6.6 million in GOULT debt and $3.7 million in certificates of participation outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 issuer rating reflects the city's healthy economic base, solid financial position, and moderate leverage. The economic growth rate is slower than the nation and resident incomes are below average however, the economy will continue to exhibit stability due to the city's location within the St. Louis MSA. The city's full value per capita is lower than peers but will continue to grow as assessed value increases. The city's financial position is solid, reflecting adequate available fund balance and liquidity. Available fund balance is lower than liquidity given a significant portion of funds restricted for various purposes, some of which include general government operations. Additionally, the governmental funds include a Tax Increment Financing District which receives revenues solely to pay the TIF debt of the city. The city's leverage is somewhat elevated, driven primarily by its outstanding debt, including the TIF debt. The city plans to issue additional voter approved debt in spring 2023 which will increase the total debt outstanding, but this will be offset by an expected increase in the property tax rate to pay the debt. The rating incorporates the district's use of financial reporting that does not report non-cash assets and liabilities including receivables, payables, and other post-employment liabilities.

The A3 rating on the city's GOULT bonds is at the same level as the issuer rating. The GOULT bonds are backed by the city's full faith and credit pledge.

The Baa1 rating on the city's Certificates of Participation is notched one below the issuer rating to reflect the risk of annual non-appropriation as well as the more essential nature of the financed and pledged asset (a municipal complex that houses the operations of the police department and general offices of the city).

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not generally assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained increase in available fund balance and liquidity

- Decline in long-term liabilities - Upgrade of the issuer rating (GOULT & Lease ratings)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant increase in long-term liabilities and fixed costs absent revenue growth

- Decline in available fund balance and liquidity - Downgrade of the issuer rating (GOULT & Lease ratings)

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOULT bonds are general obligations of the city, and the full faith, credit and resources of the city have been irrevocably pledged to the payment of the principal and interest of the bonds.

The certificates of participation are payable solely from rent payments appropriated annually by the city. Although rent payments may be made from any funds of the city legally available for such purpose, the city expects to make such payments from the capital improvements fund and, to the extent required, other general fund revenue.

PROFILE

The City of St. Ann is located in St. Louis County in east central Missouri, approximately 17 miles northwest of St. Louis. In 2020, the city had an estimated population of 12,700.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Cities and Counties Methodology published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

