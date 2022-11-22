Moody's downgrades the Container Store's SGL rating to SGL-3; affirms B1 CFR

New York, November 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded The Container Store, Inc.'s ("Container Store") speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL) to SGL-3 from SGL-2 and affirmed all the company's other ratings, including the B1 corporate family rating (CFR), B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and B1 senior secured term loan B3 rating. The outlook remains stable.

The SGL change to SGL-3 (adequate) from SGL-2 (good) reflects Container Store's moderate cash balances, negative free cash flow in certain quarters as well as Moody's expectation that free cash flow will be negative after growth capital spending for the full fiscal year ended March 2023. As of October 1, 2022, the company had approximately $20 million of balance sheet cash and $103 million of availability under both the $100 million asset based revolving credit facility (ABL) and the SEK 225 million Elfa revolving credit facility. Container Store is facing a weakening operating environment. Comparable store sales are expected to turn negative and operating margins are expected to decline to the mid-single digits. The earnings decline coupled with capital investments for store growth and technology enhancements will result in a free cash flow deficit in fiscal 2023. However, Container Store has more than ample availability to cover the expected cash flow deficits. Depending on the level and duration of the weak operating environment, free cash flow is likely to recover in 2024.

The CFR, PDR and term loan rating affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that despite a challenging operating environment, the company will maintain good credit metrics with moderate leverage.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: The Container Store, Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: The Container Store, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: The Container Store, Inc.

.... Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Container Store's B1 CFR is constrained by the company's small scale, narrow focus on the niche, cyclical home storage and organization sector, as well as intense competition from better capitalized peers and the need for continued investment to sustain revenue growth. The CFR is supported by Container Store's strong credit metrics including Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA of 2.5x and EBIT/interest expense of 2.5x for the LTM period ended October 1, 2022. While metrics are expected to weaken given the difficult retail environment, debt/EBITDA is expected to be 2.9x and EBIT/interest is expected to be 2.0x at the end of the fiscal year ended March 2023. In addition, the rating benefits from Container Store's recognized brand name and its value proposition supported by a highly trained sales force and a sizeable offering of exclusive and proprietary products, in particular custom closets.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that The Container Store will maintain solid credit metrics and adequate liquidity despite the current challenging operating environment and slowing demand.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade in the near-term is unlikely due to the company's small scale and narrow product focus. However, the ratings could be upgraded if it increases its scale and product diversification while sustaining conservative financial strategies, solid operating performance, and good liquidity. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 3.0x and EBIT/interest expense is sustained above 2.75x.

The ratings could be downgraded if earnings or liquidity significantly declines for any reason. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.0x or EBIT/interest below 2.0x.

The Container Store, Inc., is a retailer of storage and organization products in the United States and Europe. The company operates in the United States through its 95 specialty retail stores and website, and in Europe through its wholly owned Swedish subsidiary, Elfa International AB (Elfa). Net revenue for the LTM period ended October 1, 2022, was approximately $1.1 billion. The company is publicly traded since the 2013 IPO.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

