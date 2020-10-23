Moody's downgrades the Isle of Man's ratings to Aa3, outlook stable

Paris, October 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moodys") has today downgraded
the Government of the Isle of Man's (IoM) long-term issuer
and senior unsecured bond ratings to Aa3 from Aa2. At the same
time, Moody's has changed the outlook on the IoM's rating
to stable from negative.
The announcement follows Moody's recent downgrade of the Government
of United Kingdom's (UK) government bond ratings to Aa3 from Aa2,
with a change in outlook to stable from negative. In this context,
the downgrade of the IoM's ratings reflects Moody's view that
the UK's sovereign credit trend continues to have a significant
impact on the IoM's credit profile, due to the close and material
institutional, economic, and financial linkages between the
two jurisdictions.
For more details on the UK rating action, please refer to Moody's
press release: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_434172
The foreign currency bond ceilings remain unchanged at Aaa/P-1,
and the long-term local currency bond and bank deposit ceilings
remain unchanged at Aaa. The long-term foreign currency
bank deposit ceiling has been lowered to Aa3 from Aa2 and the short-term
foreign currency deposit ceiling remains at P-1.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE DOWNGRADE TO Aa3
THE CORRELATION OF CREDIT RISKS BETWEEN THE UK AND THE IOM REMAINS MATERIAL
The institutional, economic, and financial linkages between
the IoM and UK are significant. In Moody's view, this
means that an erosion in the UK's credit profile, such as
that reflected in the 16 October downgrade of the UK's rating to
Aa3 with a stable outlook, also affects the IoM's credit profile
and, therefore, its rating.
The IoM's status as a Crown Dependency means that the UK takes on
some functions of government on the island's behalf. For
example, the IoM does not enter into international treaties as a
separate entity. The UK is also responsible for defence,
international representation, and the "good governance" of the island.
As a last resort, it is able to legislate on the IoM's behalf,
normally with the consent of the IoM authorities. While the IoM
has managed the institutional challenges of Brexit effectively,
the close institutional ties between the two entities are important from
a credit perspective.
There are also important economic links between the IoM and the UK.
The island's currency, the Manx pound, is pegged 1:1
to the British pound. More importantly, approximately a third
of government revenue is linked to a Revenue Sharing Agreement with the
UK authorities, though fluctuations in that revenue stream vary
with IoM economic growth, not the economic growth of the UK itself.
The financial sector is also an important source of linkage, as
UK banks hold more than half of banking assets on the island. The
banking sector is large, with total assets of just under seven times
the island's GDP as of December 2019, though the contingent liabilities
to the IoM that are associated with the banks are far lower than this
number would suggest.
The IoM's direct credit pressures are different from those of the
UK. The IoM has shown itself to be more resilient to the economic
impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and so it is unlikely to experience
the same degree of economic scarring. This resilience has translated
into a smaller fiscal impact. Its institutions have shown themselves
to be proactive and effective in dealing with the exogenous shocks of
Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, the economic,
institutional, and fiscal pressures that drove the UK's downgrade
will all have indirect consequences for the IoM's own creditworthiness.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The IoM's credit strengths support a stable outlook on the Aa3 rating.
Very high wealth levels provide a significant buffer against shocks,
and the IoM has a long track record of strong GDP growth, with low
volatility.
Another important credit strength are the Isle of Man's very strong public
finances. A prudent approach to managing government finances has
resulted in a high level of overall reserves through which fiscal deficits
are financed, rather than through debt issuance. As a result,
the IoM has no direct debt. Fiscal policies are forward-looking
and prudent, exemplified by the large fiscal buffers (equivalent
to around 30% of estimated 2019 GDP) that were accumulated over
many years.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's takes account of the impact of environmental (E),
social (S), and governance (G) factors when assessing sovereign
issuers' economic, institutional, and fiscal strength
and their susceptibility to event risk. In the case of the Isle
of Man, the materiality of ESG to the credit profile is as follows:
Environmental considerations are not material to the rating.
Social risks affect the IoM's credit profile, given demographic
pressures and a falling birth rate. Outward migration of the native
population is also responsible for the tight labour market, particularly
university graduates, many of whom do not return to the island following
their studies.
In terms of governance, the IoM benefits from a robust and transparent
institutional framework.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): [not available]
(also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): 1.9% (2018/19 Actual)
(also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 2.1%
(2019 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -0.7%
(2018/19 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: [not available] (also known as
External Balance)
External debt/GDP: [not available]
Economic resiliency: a2
Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been
recorded since 1983.
On 20 October 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the
rating of the Isle of Man, Government of. The main points
raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals,
including its economic strength, have not materially changed.
The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially
changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including
its debt profile, has not materially changed. The issuer
has become increasingly susceptible to event risks.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure on the IoM's rating is unlikely over the medium-term
due to the credit challenges that the UK faces. Technological or
regulatory changes to key industries in the IoM, such as insurance,
e-gaming, ICT, or banking could be material for the
credit profile in either a positive or negative way given concentration
in these sectors.
Given the material linkages between the IoM and the UK, a downgrade
of the UK's sovereign rating could put pressure on the IoM's rating,
though if the IoM's intrinsic credit strengths remained intact it
is possible that the trajectory of the IoM and UK ratings could begin
to diverge somewhat. Downward pressure on the rating would also
arise if we were to observe a material deterioration in the IoM's economic
or fiscal position.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
