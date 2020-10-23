Moody's downgrades the Isle of Man's ratings to Aa3, outlook stable

Paris, October 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moodys") has today downgraded the Government of the Isle of Man's (IoM) long-term issuer and senior unsecured bond ratings to Aa3 from Aa2. At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on the IoM's rating to stable from negative.

The announcement follows Moody's recent downgrade of the Government of United Kingdom's (UK) government bond ratings to Aa3 from Aa2, with a change in outlook to stable from negative. In this context, the downgrade of the IoM's ratings reflects Moody's view that the UK's sovereign credit trend continues to have a significant impact on the IoM's credit profile, due to the close and material institutional, economic, and financial linkages between the two jurisdictions.

For more details on the UK rating action, please refer to Moody's press release: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_434172

The foreign currency bond ceilings remain unchanged at Aaa/P-1, and the long-term local currency bond and bank deposit ceilings remain unchanged at Aaa. The long-term foreign currency bank deposit ceiling has been lowered to Aa3 from Aa2 and the short-term foreign currency deposit ceiling remains at P-1.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE DOWNGRADE TO Aa3

THE CORRELATION OF CREDIT RISKS BETWEEN THE UK AND THE IOM REMAINS MATERIAL

The institutional, economic, and financial linkages between the IoM and UK are significant. In Moody's view, this means that an erosion in the UK's credit profile, such as that reflected in the 16 October downgrade of the UK's rating to Aa3 with a stable outlook, also affects the IoM's credit profile and, therefore, its rating.

The IoM's status as a Crown Dependency means that the UK takes on some functions of government on the island's behalf. For example, the IoM does not enter into international treaties as a separate entity. The UK is also responsible for defence, international representation, and the "good governance" of the island. As a last resort, it is able to legislate on the IoM's behalf, normally with the consent of the IoM authorities. While the IoM has managed the institutional challenges of Brexit effectively, the close institutional ties between the two entities are important from a credit perspective.

There are also important economic links between the IoM and the UK. The island's currency, the Manx pound, is pegged 1:1 to the British pound. More importantly, approximately a third of government revenue is linked to a Revenue Sharing Agreement with the UK authorities, though fluctuations in that revenue stream vary with IoM economic growth, not the economic growth of the UK itself. The financial sector is also an important source of linkage, as UK banks hold more than half of banking assets on the island. The banking sector is large, with total assets of just under seven times the island's GDP as of December 2019, though the contingent liabilities to the IoM that are associated with the banks are far lower than this number would suggest.

The IoM's direct credit pressures are different from those of the UK. The IoM has shown itself to be more resilient to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and so it is unlikely to experience the same degree of economic scarring. This resilience has translated into a smaller fiscal impact. Its institutions have shown themselves to be proactive and effective in dealing with the exogenous shocks of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, the economic, institutional, and fiscal pressures that drove the UK's downgrade will all have indirect consequences for the IoM's own creditworthiness.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The IoM's credit strengths support a stable outlook on the Aa3 rating. Very high wealth levels provide a significant buffer against shocks, and the IoM has a long track record of strong GDP growth, with low volatility.

Another important credit strength are the Isle of Man's very strong public finances. A prudent approach to managing government finances has resulted in a high level of overall reserves through which fiscal deficits are financed, rather than through debt issuance. As a result, the IoM has no direct debt. Fiscal policies are forward-looking and prudent, exemplified by the large fiscal buffers (equivalent to around 30% of estimated 2019 GDP) that were accumulated over many years.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's takes account of the impact of environmental (E), social (S), and governance (G) factors when assessing sovereign issuers' economic, institutional, and fiscal strength and their susceptibility to event risk. In the case of the Isle of Man, the materiality of ESG to the credit profile is as follows:

Environmental considerations are not material to the rating.

Social risks affect the IoM's credit profile, given demographic pressures and a falling birth rate. Outward migration of the native population is also responsible for the tight labour market, particularly university graduates, many of whom do not return to the island following their studies.

In terms of governance, the IoM benefits from a robust and transparent institutional framework.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): [not available] (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 1.9% (2018/19 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 2.1% (2019 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -0.7% (2018/19 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: [not available] (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: a2

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 20 October 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Isle of Man, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The issuer has become increasingly susceptible to event risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the IoM's rating is unlikely over the medium-term due to the credit challenges that the UK faces. Technological or regulatory changes to key industries in the IoM, such as insurance, e-gaming, ICT, or banking could be material for the credit profile in either a positive or negative way given concentration in these sectors.

Given the material linkages between the IoM and the UK, a downgrade of the UK's sovereign rating could put pressure on the IoM's rating, though if the IoM's intrinsic credit strengths remained intact it is possible that the trajectory of the IoM and UK ratings could begin to diverge somewhat. Downward pressure on the rating would also arise if we were to observe a material deterioration in the IoM's economic or fiscal position.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

