Moody's downgrades the State of Sinaloa's issuer ratings to Ba2/A2.mx from Ba1/A1.mx and changes the outlook to stable from negative

Mexico, October 30, 2020 -- Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V. ("Moody's")
downgraded the issuer ratings for the State of Sinaloa to Ba2/A2.mx
from Ba1/A1.mx, downgraded its baseline credit assessment
(BCA) to ba2 from ba1, and changed the outlook to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE DOWNGRADE OF THE ISSUER RATINGS AND STABLE OUTLOOK
The downgrade primarily reflects Sinaloa's relatively weak liquidity,
which Moody's expects will decline further in 2021 and 2021,
leaving the state with a limited cushion to absorb unexpected shocks amid
a prolonged downturn in economic growth and declining revenues.
In addition, the downgrade reflects Moody's expectation that
the state will continue to report modest cash financing deficits and that
it's operating surpluses will decline.
Sinaloa has maintained relatively low cash balances in recent years and
the state's ratio of cash to current liabilities fell to 0.32x
in 2019 from 0.42x a year earlier, and remained weak at 0.35x
as of June 2020. The state's low liquidity has led to an
increased dependence on short-term bank debt, including revolving
credit facilities, to meet temporary cash needs. Moody's
expects Sinaloa's liquidity ratio will weaken further to 0.26x
in 2021, and that it's use of short-term debt will
be an additional source of liquidity pressure next year because it will
have to pay off all short-term balances three months prior to the
change in October 2021.
The change in the outlook to stable from negative reflects Moody's
expectations that, aside from liquidity, Sinaloa's other
key credit metrics will remain solid. While revenue pressure stemming
from the pandemic will cause gross operating balances to weaken Moody's
expects they will remain positive, falling from 11.2%
in 2019 to 5.2% next year. In addition, overall
debt levels remain modest with net direct and indirect debt equaling 20.2%
of operating revenue. Own-source revenue at 22% of
operating revenue is also above peers. These relative credit strengths
will give Sinaloa flexibility to weather the downturn in 2020 and 2021,
notwithstanding its weak liquidity.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental considerations are not material to Sinaloa's ratings.
Social considerations are material to Sinaloa's credit profile.
The state has been affected by increasing levels of violence in recent
years, and social spending, including spending on security,
will represent a recurring pressure, although a portion of these
expenses are covered by federal transfers. Additionally,
Sinaloa faces unfunded pension liabilities that will generate financial
pressure over the medium and long term. Finally, we view
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk because of the substantial public
health and safety implications and the risk of further spread of the outbreak
in the state.
Governance considerations are also material to Sinaloa's credit
profile. Sinaloa complies in general terms with the institutional
framework determined by national legislation for all state and municipal
governments, including their disclosure and transparency practices.
Additionally, the state's strong gross operating balances
reflect good governance practices in terms of planning and budget management.
However, Sinaloa's weak liquidity and its dependence on short-term
bank debt reflect aggressive debt and liquidity practices.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
If the state is able to maintain positive operating and cash financing
balances that result in a sustained increase in liquidity and a decline
in its use of short-term bank loans, the ratings could face
upward pressure. Conversely, if cash financing deficits and
the deterioration in the state's operating results exceed Moody's
projections, resulting in a larger-than-expected decline
in liquidity and/or an increase in its use of short-term debt,
Sinaloa's ratings would face downward pressure.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local
Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx
for a copy of these methodologies.
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
state of Sinaloa´s rating is between 01 January 2015 and 31 December
2019 (source: state of Sinaloa´s Financial Statements).
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier
signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa.
For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings,
please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016
entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings".
While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk
or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent
with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at
that particular point in time. For information on the historical
default rates associated with different global scale rating categories
over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.
A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process,
and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible
for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure
tab in www.moodys.com.mx.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 14/10/2020.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab
on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future
changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said
modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A.
de C.V accepting any liability as a result.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx
for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the
definition of default and recovery.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further
information.
Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit
quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to
invest in any such security and/or issuer.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Matthew Walter
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Sub-Soveriegn Group
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Yves Lemay
MD-Sovereign/Sub Sovereign
Sub-Soveriegn Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653