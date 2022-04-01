Moody's downgrades the issuer ratings of the Municipality of Durango to B3/B1.mx and maintains the negative outlook

Mexico, April 01, 2022 -- Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V. ("Moody's") has downgraded the baseline credit assessment (BCA) to b3 from b1 and the issuer ratings of the Municipality of Durango to B3/B1.mx from B1/Baa3.mx (Global Scale, local currency/Mexico National Scale) and maintained the negative outlook.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE RATING DOWNGRADE

The downgrade of Durango's issuer ratings reflects a sharp and continuous deterioration of the municipality's liquidity, which leaves a very limited cushion to face shocks and significantly increases the credit risks associated with a missed payment. The rating action also reflects weak governance practices that have led to negative cash financing balances and to a weakening of gross operating balances (GOB), as well as financial pressures stemming from upcoming payments for a factoring and a Public Private Partnership (PPP). Together, these factors are further deteriorating the municipality's already weak liquidity position.

In 2021, Durango's cash-to-current liabilities ratio reached a low of 0.10 times (x), from an already weak 0.17x registered in 2020, a value that is at the low end of Mexican municipalities rated B1 to B3 (median 0.33x). For 2022-2023, Moody's expects that Durango's liquidity position will further deteriorate given upcoming cash financing needs, with an average cash-to-current liabilities ratio of 0.01x.

As a result of the very tight liquidity position, the municipality has made a recurrent use of short-term debt for MXN 50 million in a short-term loan and MXN 30 million in a factoring, annually. Though the current administration has not contracted the short-term loan for MXN 50 million in the first quarter of 2022, it is approved to be acquired in the 2022 budget. However, any short-term debts, including the factoring, must be paid no later than May 29, 2022, given the Financial Discipline Law establishes that short-term debts must be paid three months before the change of administration, which will take place on August 31, 2022. Durango faces further financial pressures stemming from payments required of MXN 73 million from March to June 2022 to fulfill its PPP obligation, another factor that exerts negative pressure on an already tight liquidity position.

Durango's cash financing balance and GOB deteriorated in 2021 to -3.6% of total revenues (the lowest value since 2017) and 9.4% of operating revenues, respectively. Despite the weak liquidity position and weak growth in total revenues (+0.8% in 2021), the municipality has maintained higher total expenditure growth, both capital and operating, which increased 12.8% in 2021. For 2022-2023, Moody's expects that Durango's cash financing balance will remain negative at an average of -1.7% of total revenues despite a projected slowing in capital spending and a rebound in capital revenues. Moody's also projects a continued deterioration in the GOB to average levels of 1% in 2022-2023, as a result of a higher projected inflation in Mexico.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The recommendation to maintain the negative outlook reflects the ongoing challenges that the municipality faces due to the extremely tight liquidity, in light of the upcoming payments of the short-term debt and the PPP, as well as challenges in improving their financial performance.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental and social considerations are not material to Durango's ratings. Durango has some exposure to natural disasters, however, Mexican RLGs benefit from the support from higher government orders in case of natural disasters of severe magnitude. Additionally, Durango is the capital city of the state of Durango, where economic activity is concentrated with lower dependence on agriculture and an adequate supply of services to its inhabitants. Its marginalization index is very low, based on the CONAPO.

Governance considerations are material to Durango's ratings. The municipality complies with the institutional framework for Mexican RLGs (Mexican Financial Discipline Law and the National Accounting Harmonization Council). However, the municipality has weak governance, especially in terms of management practices and transparency, reflected in inconsistencies between the income statement and the balance sheet as well as in the deterioration of the operating and financial balances which have led to the extremely tight liquidity position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, a rating upgrade in the short term is unlikely. The outlook on the ratings could be stabilized if the municipality honors all its obligations in a full and timely manner, in conjunction with an improvement in liquidity and financial results.

Conversely, the ratings could be further downgraded if Durango fails to pay in a full and timely manner its short-term debt obligations. Also, the persistence of negative cash financing balances in conjunction with weak liquidity levels will likely lead to a downgrade on issuer ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of this methodology.

The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine Durango, Municipality of's rating is between 01 January 2017 and 31 December 2021 (source: Financial Statements of the Municipality of Durango: 2017-2021).

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

