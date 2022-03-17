Moody's downgrades the issuer ratings of the Municipality of Toluca to Caa1/B3.mx and maintains negative outlook

Mexico, March 17, 2022 -- Moody's de México S.A. de C.V. ("Moody's") has downgraded the issuer ratings for the Municipality of Toluca to Caa1/B3.mx (Global Scale, local currency/Mexico National Scale) from B3/B1.mx, downgraded its baseline credit assessment (BCA) to caa1 from b3 and maintained a negative outlook.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the BCA to caa1 and issuer ratings to Caa1/B3.mx primarily reflects poor governance practices that have resulted in several missed payments on short-term loans in recent months, as well as Moody's expectation that Toluca will continue to face significant liquidity stress. Toluca's administration is currently negotiating payment of its short-term financial obligations with its lenders, though the timing of resolution remains uncertain. The recent missed short-term debt payments also mean that Toluca failed to pay off all outstanding short-term loans during the final three months prior to the change of administration that occurred on 1 January 2022, and therefore is not compliant with the Financial Discipline Law for States and Municipalities. Toluca will therefore likely face further restrictions from Mexico's Debt Alert System in acquiring new debt this year.

Toluca's ratio of cash/current liabilities declined to an extremely low 0.02x in December 2021, based on preliminary results, down from an already very weak 0.06x reported in 2020. Liquidity pressures stem largely from a steep deterioration in operating performance as a result of falling revenues in 2020 followed by a relatively weak recovery of revenue in 2021, combined with significant operating spending pressure. Toluca reported a gross operating balance of -22.6% of operating revenue in 2020, followed by a smaller 1.7% deficit in 2021 (preliminary), the latter assisted by broad-based reductions to operating expenditures. Moody's expects Toluca will continue to report deficits of 1.5-1.8% in 2022 and 2023 based on expectations that the municipality will continue to face spending pressure related to accelerating inflation, even as revenue growth accelerates.

Toluca's operating flexibility and its liquidity have also been constrained by significant accumulated arrears. The municipality's non-earmarked federal transfers (participations) and other federal transfers (FORTAMUN) were garnished in 2021 to cover past-due pension payments to the state pension system (ISSEMYM), water company contingencies and other arrears. Toluca continues to report significant payments of arrears (Adefas), which were equal to 8.9% of operating revenue in 2021.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that liquidity will remain very weak, contributing to ongoing uncertainty about Toluca's past-due payments on its short-term loans. While the lenders will likely levy penalty interest payments on late payments, the timing of the resolution remains unclear.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations are not material to Toluca's ratings. Social considerations are material to Toluca's ratings. The municipality has faced rising levels of violence and security spending has been a source of financial pressure in recent years and a key driver of operating deficits.

Governance considerations are also material to Toluca's ratings. The municipality generally complies with the institutional framework determined by national legislation for all state and municipal governments. However, Toluca's weak operating balances, very weak liquidity and past-due payments on its short-term debt reflect poor planning and budget management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

If Toluca develops a credible plan that would allow it to fully pay all past-due balances on its short-term debt, including penalties, and adopts governance and management practices that will result in an improvement in its liquidity position, the outlook on the ratings could be stabilized and eventually upgraded. Conversely, if Toluca fails to improve governance and management practices and it continues to delay debt service payments on its outstanding short-term loans, raising risks that lenders may be forced to absorb losses, the ratings could be further downgraded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018

The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine Toluca, Municipality of's rating is between 01 January 2017 and 31 December 2021 (source: Financial Statements of the Municipality of Toluca).

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following: parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's information.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.

A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process, and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure tab in www.moodys.com.mx.

The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 17/03/2021.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A. de C.V accepting any liability as a result.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.

