Moody's downgrades the issuer ratings of the State of Nayarit to B3/B1.mx from B1/Baa3.mx and places the ratings under review for downgrade

Mexico, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V. ("Moody's") downgraded the issuer ratings for the State of Nayarit to B3 (Global scale, local currency) and B1.mx (Mexico National Scale) from B1/Baa3.mx, downgraded its baseline credit assessment (BCA) to caa1 from b1, downgraded its senior secured debt ratings to Baa3/Aa3.mx from Baa1/Aa1.mx, and placed the ratings under review (RUR) for further downgrade. The outlook was previously negative.

The downgraded debt ratings to Baa3/Aa3.mx apply to the following three enhanced loans of the State of Nayarit:

- MXN 5,000 million (original face value) enhanced loan from Banobras

- MXN 500 million (original face value) enhanced loan from BBVA Bancomer

- MXN 247 million (original face value) enhanced loan from Santander

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE DOWNGRADE OF THE ISSUER RATINGS AND REVIEW

The downgrade and placement of the ratings under review for further downgrade reflect a significant deterioration in Nayarit's liquidity position and considerable financial pressure stemming from its weak operating performance and ongoing revenue pressures that will likely continue through at least 2021. Nayarit has recently fallen behind on debt service payments on its short-term bank loans as it faces declining operating revenues and recurring spending pressures, highlighting the state's weak governance and planning practices.

Moody's expects the state will report widening gross operating deficits of 9.6% of operating revenue in 2020 and 12.6% in 2021, as it confronts a deep economic recession related to the pandemic, a social risk which has led to declines in own-source revenues, including taxes from the state's tourism sector, as well as declines in non-earmarked federal transfers (participaciones). Moody's also expects Nayarit will post cash financing deficits equal to 4.3% of total revenue in 2020 and 5.5% in 2021. The state's very low balance of cash and equivalents of just MXN 368 million equaled 0.1x current liabilities as of June 2020, and will remain under pressure, limiting the state's financial flexibility in managing significant balances of short-term debt equal to 17.1% of direct debt.

Our ratings review will focus on whether the state is able to resolve its past-due short-term debt balances and to establish a sustainable liquidity strategy that will allow it to meet obligations over the medium term as it prepares for a change of administration that will occur in September 2021. The one-notch difference between the BCA and the issuer ratings reflects the possibility that Nayarit will be able to meet past-due payments on short-term loans without imposing losses on its creditors.

RATINGS RATIONALE FOR THE DOWNGRADE OF THE ENHANCED LOANS RATINGS

The downgrade of the debt ratings reflects the downgrade of the state's Global Scale issuer rating. The enhanced loan ratings are directly linked to the credit quality of the issuer, which ensures that underlying contract enforcement risks, as well as economic and governance risks are embedded in the enhanced loan ratings. Nonetheless, it's important to note that despite significant liquidity pressures, Nayarit continues to make full and timely payment on its long-term bank debt, supported by structural credit enhancements which Moody's doesn't anticipate will be modified.

This view, and the Baa3/Aa3.mx debt ratings, are supported by the following credit enhancements embedded in the loan documentation:

1. A strong trust structure based on the transfer of the rights and flows of a portion of Nayarit's General Participations Fund revenues to the paying trusts. The structure is supported by both an irrevocable instruction and an irrevocable mandate, the latter of which is signed by the state, federal government and lenders. The mandate ensures that the Ministry of Finance will transfer Nayarit's pledged General Participations Fund revenue directly to the paying trust even if Nayarit unilaterally tries to alter the agreements. The structure of the trusts provides a level of insulation between the loan and the issuer's idiosyncratic risks.

2. Estimated cash flows that generate high debt service coverage (DSC) ratios:

i. MXN 5 billion (original face value) from Banobras: under Moody's base case scenario, cash flows are projected to provide 3.24x debt service coverage at the lowest point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario, estimated cash flows are projected to provide 2.44x debt service coverage at the lowest point.

ii. MXN 500 million (original face value) from BBVA Bancomer: under Moody's base case scenario, cash flows are projected to provide 3.38x debt service coverage at the lowest point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario, estimated cash flows are projected to provide 2.67x debt service coverage at the lowest point.

iii. MXN 247 million (original face value) from Santander: under Moody's base case scenario, cash flows are projected to provide 3.13x debt service coverage at the lowest point over the life of the loan. Under a stress case scenario, estimated cash flows are projected to provide 2.48x debt service coverage at the lowest point.

3. Solid level of reserves equal to 3.0x debt service coverage for all three loans, which provides an adequate cushion against payment delays.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations are not material to Nayarit's ratings.

Social considerations are material to Nayarit's credit profile. Importantly, the coronavirus outbreak poses substantial public health and safety implications and the risk of further spread of in the state, and has added to both revenue and spending pressures. In addition, social indicators measuring poverty, education levels and access to basic services are relatively weak in the state, and it has also experienced increasing levels of violence and crime in recent years. Social spending pressures, especially for public health, education and security, will represent a recurring pressure. In addition, Nayarit faces risks related to its unfunded pension liabilities.

Governance considerations are material to Nayarit's credit profile. The state exhibits weak governance in terms of planning and debt management, which is reflected in its relatively high short-term debt levels and weak liquidity. However, its transparency practices are in line with their national peers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While currently we do not expect upward pressures on the ratings given significant liquidity pressures, if the state is able to meet past-due payments on its short-term loans and renegotiate more favorable terms with its lenders without imposing losses, the ratings could be confirmed. Conversely, if Nayarit is unable to address pressures related to its short-term debt balances and if liquidity deteriorates further, this would put additional negative pressure on the ratings.

Given the links between the loans and the credit quality of the issuer, an upgrade of Nayarit's issuer rating would likely result in an upgrade of the enhanced loan ratings. Conversely, a downgrade of the state's issuer rating, or a material decline in debt service coverage to levels below our expectations, could exert downward pressure on the ratings of the loans.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Enhanced Municipal and State Loans in Mexico Methodology published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1157935, and Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of these methodologies.

The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine Nayarit, State of 's rating is between 01 January 2015 and 31 December 2019 (source: Financial Statements of the State of Nayarit 2015-2019).

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following: parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's information.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.

A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process, and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure tab in www.moodys.com.mx.

The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 21/04/2020.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A. de C.V accepting any liability as a result.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.

Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process.

Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery.

Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it. Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further information.

Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to invest in any such security and/or issuer.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Matthew Walter

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Sub-Sovereign Group

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Yves Lemay

MD-Sovereign/Sub Sovereign

Sub-Sovereign Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

