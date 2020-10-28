Moody´s downgrades the issuer ratings of the State of Tabasco to Ba3/A3.mx from Ba2/A2.mx and changes the outlook to stable from negative

Mexico, October 28, 2020 -- Moody´s de México, ("Moody´s") downgraded the issuer ratings for the State of Tabasco to Ba3 (Global Scale, local currency) and A3.mx (Mexico National Scale) from Ba2 and A2.mx, downgraded its baseline credit assessment (BCA) to ba3 from ba2 and changed the outlook to stable from negative.

At the same time, Moody's downgraded debt ratings to Baa3/Aa3.mx from Baa2/Aa2.mx of the following two enhanced loans of the State of Tabasco:

- MXN 1.6 billion enhanced loan (original face value) from Banamex

- MXN 450 million enhanced loan (original face value) from Banamex

Finally, Moody's downgraded the debt ratings to Baa2/Aa2.mx from Baa1/Aa1.mx of the following enhanced loan:

- MXN 3 billion enhanced loan (original face value) from Banorte

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATINGS RATIONALE FOR THE ISSUER RATINGS

The downgrade of the issuer ratings reflects Tabasco's weak gross operating balances which will be further pressured in 2020-21 and an increased use of short-term debt. Own-source revenues and non-earmarked federal transfers (participaciones) dropped by 7.8% and 4.7% January- September 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Moody's estimates that Tabasco will continue to face operating revenue pressures in 2021 and that they will decrease annually by roughly 4%. While the state is controlling operating expenditures, these efforts are not expected to be sufficient to deter a progressive weakening in operating balances. Moody's estimates Tabasco's gross operating balances will measure -3.5% and -4.8% of operating revenues in 2020-21, a deterioration from 0.9% in 2019.

As a result of the decrease in operating balances, the state has funded itself through short-term debt. At the end of 2019, short-term debt was equivalent to 8.6% of operating revenues and 23% of total debt. The state has recently paid all outstanding short-term debt, but plans to contract between MXN 2.5 and 3 billion before the end of 2020, levels similar to those contracted in 2019. Moody's considers that the use of short-term debt has become structural and short-term debt to total debt levels of more than 20% are now aligned with Ba3 peers.

While Tabasco is facing revenue pressures, its economic activity has begun to show signals of recovery. Unemployment rates were down to around 5% in the first quarter of 2020 from 6-7% in the last three years. The construction of "Dos Bocas" refinery has been an important factor to boost the local economy after various years of local recession and will eventually support own-source revenue growth, but the effect will be temporary.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that while Tabasco will record low to moderate financial deficits, these will not deteriorate materially beyond current forecasts and they will not add significant pressure on debt or liquidity levels. Moody's expects Tabasco to adjust its level of capital expenditure to available revenues and that cash financing requirements will be around 2.5% of total revenues. Moody's estimates net direct and indirect debt to remain around 34% of operating revenues in 2020-21 and cash to current liabilities of 0.45x over the same period, both ratios compare favorably to the median of Ba3 peers.

RATINGS RATIONALE FOR THE ENHANCED LOAN RATINGS

The ratings downgrade of the three enhanced loans reflects the downgrade of Tabasco's issuer ratings. Per Moody's methodology on rating enhanced loans, the loan ratings are directly linked to the credit quality of the issuer, which ensures that underlying contract enforcement risks, economic risks and credit culture risks (for which the issuer rating acts as a proxy) are embedded in the enhanced loans ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

If the state can record stronger than anticipated gross operating balances, leading to a reduction of short-term debt and solid liquidity levels, the ratings could face upward pressure. Conversely, if operating deficits exceed projections, resulting in a decrease in liquidity, this would put negative pressure on the ratings.

Given the links between the loans and the credit quality of the obligor, an upgrade on the State of Tabasco's issuer rating or a strengthening in the debt service coverage levels would likely result in an upgrade of the enhanced loans ratings. Conversely, a downgrade of the state's issuer rating, or a material decline in debt service coverage to levels below our expectations could exert downward pressure on the ratings of the loans.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Enhanced Municipal and State Loans in Mexico Methodology published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1157935, and Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of these methodologies.

The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine Tabasco, State of's rating is between 01 January 2015 and 31 December 2019 (source: State of Tabasco´s Financial Statements).

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following: parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's information.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.

A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process, and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure tab in www.moodys.com.mx.

The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 22/05/2020.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A. de C.V accepting any liability as a result.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.

Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process.

Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery.

Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it. Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further information.

Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to invest in any such security and/or issuer.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria del Carmen Martinez-Richa

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Sub-Sovereign Group

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Yves Lemay

MD-Sovereign/Sub Sovereign

Sub-Sovereign Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

