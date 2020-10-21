Moody's downgrades the long-term deposit and debt ratings of ICICI Bank UK PLC

Rating action follows planned repayment of the maturing amount of Tier 2 debt reducing protection for senior unsecured liabilities
London, 21 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
downgraded ICICI Bank UK PLC's ("ICICI UK") long-term deposit
and senior unsecured debt ratings to Baa2 from Baa1, and subordinated
debt rating to Ba2 from Ba1, while affirming the bank's short-term
deposit ratings at Prime-2. At the same time, Moody's
affirmed the long-term Baa1 Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs),
Baa1(cr) Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) and the (P)Ba3 junior
subordinated programme ratings. The ba2 standalone Baseline Credit
Assessment (BCA) and the ba1 Adjusted BCA were not affected by this rating
action.
The outlook on the long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt
ratings remains negative in line with the outlook on its parent ICICI
Bank Limited (ICICI, Baa3 negative, ba1).
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
DOWNGRADE OF DEPOSIT, SENIOR UNSECURED AND SUBORDINATED DEBT RATINGS
The one notch downgrade of the long-term deposit and senior unsecured
debt ratings to Baa2 from Baa1 and subordinated debt rating to Ba2 from
Ba1 reflects the evolution of the liability structure of the bank.
The repayment without replacement of the outstanding subordinated debt
with USD 150 million maturing in November 2020 will result in a reduction
in subordination protecting deposits and senior unsecured debt as well
as reducing the volume of the subordinated debt class itself. The
agency expects the maturing amount of Tier 2 debt to be repaid and not
be rolled over and that the balance sheet will contract following lower
credit demand during the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown.
Moody's expected loss-given-failure (LGF) on senior
unsecured debts and deposits is now very low rather than extremely low,
and on subordinated debt high rather than moderate. As a result,
LGF notching from ICICI UK's Adjusted BCA is decreasing to two notches,
from three currently, for these instruments' ratings.
AFFIRMATION OF CRRs AND CR ASSESSMENT AND JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT RATINGS
The affirmation of the Baa1 CRRs, Baa1(cr) CR Assessment and (P)Ba3
junior subordinated programme ratings reflects ICICI UK's ba1 Adjusted
BCA, and the result of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure
(LGF) analysis. Moody's Advanced LGF analysis incorporates
three notches of uplift for CRRs and CR Assessment and two negative notches
for the junior subordinated debt which reflects high loss-given-failure
and the coupon suspension risk ahead of a potential failure.
Moody's assumption of a low probability of support from the Government
of United Kingdom (Aa3 stable) results in no further rating uplift.
NEGATIVE OUTLOOK MAINTAINED
The negative outlook on ICICI UK's long-term deposit and senior
unsecured debt ratings reflects the outlook on its parent ICICI.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook on the long-term deposit and senior
unsecured debt ratings of ICICI UK, the ratings of the bank are
unlikely to be upgraded over the next 12-18 months. The
outlook could return to stable if the ratings of ICICI were to be affirmed
with a stable outlook. The deposit, senior unsecured and
subordinated debt ratings could also be upgraded because of an increase
in available subordination and increasing the volume of the subordinated
debt class itself.
The deposit and debt ratings could be downgraded following a downgrade
of the parent's BCA or a reduction in the probability of ICICI providing
support. ICICI UK's deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings could
also be downgraded because of further reduction in subordination levels
due to the redemption of maturing senior unsecured or subordinated debt
without their replacement or a higher level of tangible banking assets
than is currently projected.
The BCA could be downgraded if there is a weakening in the bank's solvency
due to a significant deterioration in asset risk and profitably or due
to pressure on the bank's liquidity or the stability of its deposit base.
However, a notch downgrade of ICICI UK's BCA would likely be offset
by the benefit of affiliate support and not result in a lower Adjusted
BCA.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: ICICI Bank UK PLC
..Downgrades:
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1, outlook remains Negative
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1, outlook remains Negative
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, downgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1
....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program,
downgraded to (P)Ba2 from (P)Ba1
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed Baa1
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed P-2
....Short-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed P-2
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed Baa1(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-2(cr)
....Junior Subordinate Medium-Term
Note Program, affirmed (P)Ba3
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook remains Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
