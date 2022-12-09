Moody's downgrades the long-term issuer ratings of Oragroup S.A. to Caa2 from Caa1, places them on review for downgrade

London, December 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the long-term issuer ratings of Oragroup S.A. (Oragroup) to Caa2 from Caa1. Moody's has also downgraded the group's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA to caa2 from caa1. At the same time, Moody's has placed all these ratings on review for downgrade.

A full list of affected ratings is at the bottom of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- DOWNGRADE OF STANDALONE BCA AND LONG-TERM ISSUER RATINGS REFLECTS THE GROUP'S WEAKENING CAPITALISATION

Moody's decision to downgrade the long-term issuer ratings of Oragroup to Caa2 from Caa1, as well the downgrade of the group's BCA to caa2 from caa1, reflect the material deterioration in the group's capitalization in Q2 2022. The sudden significant deterioration in regulatory capital ratios below the regulatory minimum was driven by the upsurge of the group's risk-weighted assets (RWAs) following the expiration of some bank guarantees that previously covered part of the loan book, along with the reclassification requested by the regulator to move some loans from the government related claims category to the private claims category.

The group's reported CET1 ratio declined materially to 5.5% as at 30 June 2022 from 10.5% as at 31 December 2021, in breach of the 7.5% regulatory minimum. Moody's understands that Oragroup currently benefits from regulatory forbearance, and hence continues to operate normally despite the breach in regulatory ratios. At the same time the rating agency understands that the regulatory capital ratios of the main operating subsidiaries remain above local regulatory requirements (except in Chad and Mauritania, which together account for 7% of total assets). Moody's adjusted tangible common equity to risk weighted assets ratio (TCE ratio) was already low at 2.6% as of December 2021, when including downward adjustments for minority interests (345 bps) and risk weighting on government securities holdings (243 bps).

Moody's understands that Oragroup's recapitalisation plan includes a potential Tier 2 issuance by the subsidiary Orabank Cote d'Ivoire to be completed during the first quarter of 2023; a potential Additional Tier 1 issuance by Oragroup to be completed during the first half of 2023; as well as a potential capital injection by the incoming new shareholder during 2023-24.

-- PLACEMENT OF LONG-TERM RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE

Moody's decision to place the long-term ratings of Oragroup on review for downgrade reflects the execution risks related to the recapilisation plan of the group, in the context of a planned exit of the existing main shareholder, Emerging Capital Partners (ECP), whose terms and timing are uncertain. The current low level of capital could compromise both (a) the firm's ability to absorb potential losses in case of need, and (b) its ability to continue to operate without regulatory constraints.

Moody's rating review will take into account the evolution in Oragroup's various capital raising efforts, the evolution in the ownership transfer process to a new shareholder, including any potential capital injection, as well as the regulator's actions in the context of the group's breach of minimum regulatory ratios.

In addition, the rating review will also evaluate the rating agency's assumptions of a moderate probability of government support in case of need, which currently translates into a one notch rating uplift. The uplift captures Moody's expectation of a moderate probability of government support based on the rating agency's assessment that the regional regulators and governments would, in case of need, extend liquidity support to the group. This assessment is based on Oragroup's importance to both (a) the Togolese financial system (with a 23% market share in the country), and (b) the WAEMU regional financial system more broadly (with a 5.9% market share across the eight countries of the region). In addition, the group's designation as a regional systemically important entity for the WAEMU, and a national systemically important entity for Togo, results in close regulatory supervision.

- NOTCHING CONSIDERATIONS AND GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

The long-term issuer ratings and the BCA are aligned. In fact, starting from the group's caa2 BCA, the Caa2 long-term issuer ratings currently take into account (a) a one-notch uplift for government support, and (b) a downward adjustment for structural subordination (given the nonoperational nature of Oragroup, a holding company, which results in the structural subordination of Oragroup's unsecured creditors to the creditors of Oragroup's operating subsidiaries).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

There is limited upside potential on the ratings given the review for downgrade. A confirmation of the ratings along with a stabilisation of the outlook could result from (a) a material improvement in the group's capitalisation, and/or (b) a reduction of the uncertainty around the potential change in the shareholding structure.

Downward pressure on Oragroup's ratings could develop through (a) continued low capitalisation, and/or (b) continued and protracted uncertainty around the potential change in shareholding structure, and/or a (c) change in Moody's government support assumptions for Oragroup.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Oragroup S.A.

Downgraded and Placed on Review for Downgrade:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to caa2 from caa1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to caa2 from caa1

.... Long-term Issuer Ratings, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1, Outlook Changed To Ratings Under Review From Negative

Affirmations:

.... Short-term Issuer Ratings, Affirmed NP

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Under Review From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: YES

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

