Moody's downgrades the long-term ratings of Bank of Industry to Caa1 from B3, changes the outlook to stable

Rating action follows the downgrade of the sovereign rating to Caa1 from B3, and change in the outlook to stable

London, February 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Bank of Industry's long-term issuer ratings and long-term corporate family rating to Caa1 from B3, as well as its Baseline Credit Assessment to caa1 from b3. At the same time, Moody's has also downgraded Bank of Industry's long-term national scale issuer ratings to Baa3.ng from A3.ng, and its short-term national scale issuer ratings to NG-3 from NG-2. Moody's has affirmed Bank of Industry's short-term issuer ratings at Not Prime. Finally, Moody's has changed the entity outlook for Bank of Industry to stable.

As part of the same rating action, Moody's has downgraded BOI Finance B.V.'s senior secured rating to Caa1 from B3. Moody's has also changed the entity outlook for BOI Finance B.V. to stable.

This action concludes the review initiated on 25 October 2022.

Today's rating action follows Moody's downgrade on 27 January 2023 of the long-term issuer rating of the Government of Nigeria to Caa1 from B3, and change in the outlook to stable. Please see "Moody's downgrades Nigeria's ratings to Caa1 with a stable outlook, concluding its review"; (https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news/398116).

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- DOWNGRADE OF LONG-TERM RATINGS REFLECTS INTERLINKAGES BETWEEN THE SOVEREIGN AND BANK OF INDUSTRY

Moody's downgrade of the long-term ratings of Bank of Industry reflects the high interlinkages between the sovereign's weakened creditworthiness (as indicated by the downgrade of the sovereign rating to Caa1 from B3) and Bank of Industry's balance sheet. Bank of Industry has significant direct and indirect exposure to the Nigerian sovereign, as indicated by the fact that the entirety of its assets are located in Nigeria, and the fact that debt securities issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) (open market operations bills, or OMO) accounted for 44% of the bank's assets as of December 2021. The CBN is also the sole counterparty for Bank of Industry's sizeable foreign currency swaps, which is the main source through which the bank can meet its foreign currency liabilities.

The downgrade of the rating of the Government of Nigeria reflects Moody's expectation that the government's fiscal and debt position will continue to deteriorate. The government faces wide-ranging fiscal pressure while its capacity to respond to these challenges remains constrained by Nigeria's long-standing institutional weaknesses and social challenges.

-- STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS THE STABLE OULOOK ON THE SOVEREIGN RATING

Bank of Industry's stable outlook is driven by the change in the sovereign rating outlook to stable, and reflects the fact that its ratings are effectively constrained at the level of Nigeria's sovereign ratings. Moody's also expects Bank of Industry's financial performance and key financial metrics to remain resilient, despite the challenging operating conditions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Bank of Industry's ratings could be downgraded if there was (1) a deterioration in the sovereign's credit profile, as would be indicated by a downgrade in the sovereign rating; and/or (2) a significant deterioration in its capitalisation and asset quality.

The ratings could be upgraded if there was a material strengthening of the operating environment and in the government's credit profile.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in August 2022 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings Methodology". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mik Kabeya

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Constantinos Kypreos

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

