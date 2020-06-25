Moody's downgrades the long-term ratings of seven Omani banks, changes outlook to negative from ratings under review

Rating actions follow downgrade of the Omani government rating to Ba3 from Ba2
Limassol, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the long-term
local and foreign currency deposit ratings of seven Omani banks:
Bank Muscat SAOG (Bank Muscat), HSBC Bank Oman SAOG (HBON),
Bank Dhofar SAOG (Bank Dhofar), National Bank of Oman SAOG (NBO),
Sohar International Bank SAOG (Sohar International), Oman Arab Bank
(SAOC) (OAB) and Bank Nizwa SAOG (Bank Nizwa).
Moody's has changed the outlook to negative from ratings under review
on the long-term deposit ratings of all seven banks.
At the same time, Moody's has downgraded the Baseline Credit Assessment
(BCA) and Adjusted BCA of two Omani banks: Bank Muscat and HBON.
In addition, Moody's has confirmed the BCAs and Adjusted BCAs of
five banks: NBO, OAB, Bank Dhofar, Sohar International
and Bank Nizwa.
The primary driver for today's rating actions is the Omani government's
weakening capacity to support the local banks, as indicated by the
downgrade of the Government of Oman issuer rating to Ba3 with a negative
outlook from Ba2 with ratings under review.
A secondary driver of today's rating actions for Bank Muscat and
HBON is the interlinkages between the sovereign's creditworthiness
and the two banks' balance sheets, as the banks' strong
standalone BCAs continue to be constrained at the level of the sovereign
rating.
A full list of affected ratings is at the bottom of the press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
-- DOWNGRADES OF DEPOSIT RATINGS REFLECT LOWER GOVERNMENT
SUPPORT CAPACITY, AS WELL AS THE CONSTRAINT THAT THE SOVEREING RATING
APPLIES ON THE STANDALONE CREDIT PROFILE OF TWO BANKS
The primary driver for today's rating action is the Omani government's
weakened fiscal capacity to support the country's banks in case of need,
as indicated by the downgrade of the sovereign rating to Ba3 from Ba2.
The downgrade in Oman's sovereign rating reflects Moody's
conclusion that in a lower oil price environment, which the rating
agency now assumes will persist into the medium term, the government
will unlikely be able to significantly offset the oil revenue loss and
avoid a large and durable deterioration in its debt and debt affordability
metrics or erosion of its fiscal and foreign currency buffers.
Please see "Moody's downgrades Oman's rating to Ba3, changes outlook
to negative"; (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_426102).
Nonetheless, Moody's expects that the government's willingness
to provide support to banks in case of need will remain 'high'
or 'very high' (depending on the bank), reflecting the
dominance of local banks in the domestic financial system and the significant
government shareholdings and deposits in several banks.
The secondary driver for the rating action is, for Bank Muscat and
HBON, the interlinkages between the sovereign's creditworthiness
and the banks' balance sheets, given the banks' significant
direct and indirect exposure to the Omani sovereign. These interlinkages
ultimately constrain the strong standalone credit profiles (BCAs) of the
two banks at the sovereign level.
In terms of governance considerations, Moody's does not have any
particular governance concern for Omani banks. The conservative
regulatory framework in Oman helps support the banks' governance practices.
Details of how these drivers affect the banks ratings are given in the
bank specific sections below.
-- NEGATIVE OUTLOOKS REFLECT THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK ON THE
SOVEREIGN RATING
The change in outlook to negative from ratings under review on the Omani
banks' long-term deposit ratings reflects the negative outlook
on the sovereign rating, which signals potential weakening in the
Omani government's credit strength as well as in its capacity to support
the country's banks in case of need.
The negative outlook on the sovereign rating captures material government
liquidity and external vulnerability risks related to the government's
large financing requirements and diminishing external buffers, which
Moody's expects in the next few years. Slow and narrow implementation
of fiscal adjustment, a possibility in light of the government's
limited track record in this area, could raise liquidity and/or
external vulnerability risks further.
-- BANK-BY-BANK SUMMARY OF ACTIONS
- Bank Muscat SAOG (Bank Muscat)
Moody's downgraded Bank Muscat's long-term local currency deposit
rating to Ba3 from Ba2, and downgraded its BCA and Adjusted BCA
to ba3 from ba2. Bank Muscat's long-term local currency
deposit rating continues to be aligned with the rating of the Oman sovereign.
Moody's downgraded the bank's long-term foreign currency deposit
rating to B1 from Ba3 in line with the new relevant foreign currency deposit
ceiling. At the same time, the rating agency has changed
the outlook on the bank's long-term deposit ratings to negative
from ratings under review.
The downgrade of Bank Muscat's long-term local currency deposit
rating reflects (i) the Omani government's weakened fiscal capacity to
support the bank in case of need, as indicated by the downgrade
in the sovereign rating, and (ii) the interlinkages between the
sovereign's creditworthiness and the bank's balance sheet,
as reflected in the downgrade of the bank's BCA to ba3 from ba2.
The absence of government support uplift for the bank's local currency
deposit rating, despite Moody's assessment of a 'very high' likelihood
of government support in case of need, reflects the positioning
of the bank's BCA at the same level as the sovereign rating.
The downgrade of the bank's BCA reflects the interlinkages between
the sovereign's creditworthiness and the bank's balance sheet,
given the bank's significant direct and indirect exposure to the
Omani sovereign. The bank's strong standalone credit profile
(BCA) continues to be constrained at the level of the sovereign rating,
which was downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2. The downgrade of the BCA
also reflects the rating agency's expectation for moderate asset
quality weakening (reflected by a change in the financial profile to ba2
from ba1).
Bank Muscat's financial profile, as assessed by Moody's is
now ba2, but the rating agency constrains the bank's BCA at ba3
(in line with the Oman sovereign rating) given the bank's significant
direct and indirect exposure to the Omani sovereign (96% of its
assets are located in Oman and 97% of its earnings are generated
in Oman). The ba2 financial profile reflects Bank Muscat's solid
asset quality, high capital (16.0% tangible common
equity/risk-weighted assets as of March 2020) as well as its healthy
profitability (1.0% net income/tangible assets) underpinned
by a dominant domestic franchise (over 36% domestic asset market
share). The bank's financial fundamentals also exhibit stable funding
driven by its established deposit gathering franchise, along with
sound liquidity.
The negative outlook on Bank Muscat's long-term deposit ratings
mirrors the negative outlook on the sovereign rating, which signals
potential weakening in the Omani government's credit strength as well
as in its capacity and willingness to support the country's banks in case
of need.
- HSBC Bank Oman SAOG (HBON)
Moody's downgraded HBON's long-term local currency deposit rating
to Ba2 from Ba1, downgraded its Adjusted BCA to ba2 from ba1,
and downgraded its BCA to ba3 from ba2. HBON's long-term
local currency deposit rating continues to be one notch above the rating
of the Oman sovereign, owing to the affiliate support from which
HBON benefits. Moody's downgraded the bank's long-term foreign
currency deposit rating to B1 from Ba3 in line with the new relevant foreign
currency deposit ceiling. At the same time, the rating agency
has changed the outlook on the bank's long-term deposit ratings
to negative from ratings under review.
The downgrade of HBON's long-term local currency deposit rating
reflects the interlinkages between the sovereign's creditworthiness
and the bank's balance sheet, as reflected in the downgrade
of the bank's BCA to ba3 from ba2.
The absence of government support uplift for the bank's deposit rating,
despite Moody's assessment of a 'high' likelihood of government support
in case of need, reflects the positioning of the bank's Adjusted
BCA above the sovereign rating.
The downgrade of the BCA reflects the interlinkages between the sovereign's
creditworthiness sheet and the bank's balance sheet, given
the bank's significant direct and indirect exposure to the Omani
sovereign. The bank's strong standalone credit profile (BCA)
continues to be constrained at the level of the sovereign rating,
which was downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2. The downgrade of the BCA
also reflects the rating agency's expectation for moderate asset
quality weakening (reflected by a change in the financial profile to ba2
from ba1).
The downgrade of the Adjusted BCA to ba2 from ba1 reflects the downgraded
BCA to ba3 from ba2, combined with continued one notch of uplift
from affiliate support from HSBC Holdings plc (senior unsecured A2 negative,
BCA a2), HBON's ultimate parent. The one-notch of
affiliate support uplift reflects HSBC Holdings plc's management control
of HBON (51% ownership stake) via HSBC Middle East Holdings BV,
combined with the strategic fit and brand name association of HBON with
HSBC Holdings plc. The ba2 Adjusted BCA remains at the same level
as the bank's Ba2 local currency deposit rating, both positioned
one notch above the Ba3 issuer rating of the Oman government.
HBON's financial profile, as assessed by Moody's is now ba2,
but the rating agency constrains the bank's BCA at ba3 (in line with the
Oman sovereign rating) given the bank's significant direct and indirect
exposure to the Omani sovereign (89% of its loans were located
in Oman as of December 2019). The ba2 financial profile reflects
HBON's high capitalisation (13.5% tangible common equity/risk
weighted assets as of March 2020), sound profitability (1.2%
net income/tangible banking assets as of December 2019 and -0.7%
during Q1 2020 due to conservative reserve build in anticipation of higher
credit losses amid the weakening operating environment), low market
funding reliance (4.1% market funds/tangible banking assets)
and high liquidity (36.5% liquid banking assets/tangible
banking assets). Moody's does however expect the bank's asset quality
to weaken modestly (2.3% problem loans/gross loans),
owing to continued public spending restraint amid low oil prices.
The negative outlook on HBON's long-term deposit ratings mirrors
the negative outlook on the sovereign rating, which signals potential
weakening in the Omani government's credit strength as well as in its
capacity and willingness to support the country's banks in case of need.
- National Bank of Oman SAOG (NBO)
Moody's downgraded NBO's long-term local currency deposit rating
to Ba3 from Ba2, and confirmed its BCA at ba3. Moody's downgraded
the bank's long-term foreign currency deposit rating to B1 from
Ba3 in line with the new relevant foreign currency deposit ceiling.
At the same time, the rating agency has changed the outlook on the
bank's long-term deposit ratings to negative from ratings under
review.
The downgrade of NBO's long-term local currency deposit ratings
reflects the Omani government's weakened fiscal capacity to support the
bank in case of need, as indicated by the downgrade in the sovereign
rating. The downgrade of the bank's long-term foreign currency
deposit rating reflects the new relevant foreign currency deposit ceiling
following the downgrade in the government's foreign currency issuer rating.
The confirmation of the BCA at ba3 reflects the bank's sound capitalisation
(11.5% tangible common equity/risk-weighted assets
as of March 2020) and healthy profitability (0.8% net income
to tangible assets ratio). NBO also continues to maintain modest
liquid resources and a concentrated funding base. The ba3 BCA also
captures our expectation of weakening asset quality amid a challenging
environment in the UAE and Oman. Nonetheless, we expect NBO's
reduction in its lending exposure to the construction sector in Oman and
to UAE borrowers (two segments that materially contributed to problem
loan formation over recent years) to limit future problem loan formation.
The bank's problem loans to gross loans ratio stood at 4.3%
at end-March 2020, from 4.5% at end-2019.
NBO reduced its loans to the volatile construction sector to 6%
of gross loans as of December 2019 from 9% as of December 2016,
and decreased its net loans to UAE borrowers to 2% of net loans
as of December 2019 from 8% as of December 2016.
The negative outlook on NBO's long-term deposit ratings mirrors
the negative outlook on the sovereign rating, which signals potential
weakening in the Omani government's credit strength as well as in its
capacity and willingness to support the country's banks in case of need.
- Bank Dhofar SAOG (Bank Dhofar)
Moody's downgraded Bank Dhofar's long-term local currency deposit
rating to Ba3 from Ba2, and confirmed its BCA and Adjusted BCA at
ba3. Moody's downgraded the bank's long-term foreign currency
deposit rating to B1 from Ba3 in line with the new relevant foreign currency
deposit ceiling. At the same time, the rating agency has
changed the outlook on the bank's long-term deposit ratings to
negative from ratings under review.
The downgrade of Bank Dhofar's long-term local currency deposit
ratings reflects the Omani government's weakened fiscal capacity to support
the bank in case of need, as indicated by the downgrade in the sovereign
rating. The downgrade of the bank's long-term foreign currency
deposit rating reflects the new relevant foreign currency deposit ceiling
following the downgrade in the government's foreign currency issuer rating.
The confirmation of the BCA at ba3 reflects the bank's sound capitalisation
(11.8% tangible common equity/risk-weighted assets
as of March 2020), sound profitability, modest market funding
reliance (9.2% market funds/tangible banking assets) and
healthy liquidity, reflecting access to large government-related
deposits. However, Moody's expects the bank's asset quality
to weaken gradually, reflecting its sizeable construction sector
exposure (17% of gross loans).
The positioning of the bank's ba3 BCA at the top of the BCA range reflects
the potential downward pressure on the bank's BCA that could result from
a further weakening in asset quality and profitability.
The negative outlook on Bank Dhofar's long-term deposit ratings
mirrors the negative outlook on the sovereign rating, which signals
potential weakening in the Omani government's credit strength as well
as in its capacity and willingness to support the country's banks in case
of need.
- Oman Arab Bank (SAOC) (OAB)
Moody's downgraded OAB's long-term local currency deposit ratings
to Ba3 from Ba2, and confirmed its BCA and Adjusted BCA at ba3.
Moody's downgraded the bank's long-term foreign currency deposit
rating to B1 from Ba3 in line with the new relevant foreign currency deposit
ceiling. At the same time, the rating agency has changed
the outlook to negative from ratings under review on the bank's long-term
deposit ratings.
The downgrade of OAB's long-term local currency deposit ratings
reflects the Omani government's weakened fiscal capacity to support the
bank in case of need, as indicated by the downgrade in the sovereign
rating. The downgrade of the bank's long-term foreign currency
deposit rating reflects the new relevant foreign currency deposit ceiling
following the downgrade in the government's foreign currency issuer rating.
The confirmation of the BCA at ba3 reflects the bank's sound capitalisation
(11.7% tangible common equity/risk-weighted assets),
sound profitability, low market funding (2.2% market
funds/ tangible banking assets) and modest liquidity (15.3%
liquid banking assets/tangible banking assets). The ba3 BCA also
captures the weakening of the bank's asset quality owing to delinquencies
from some large borrowers in the stressed construction sector.
The bank's problem loans increased to 3.3% of gross loans
at end-2019 from 2.3% at end-2018, and
loan loss reserves/problem loans declined to 70% at end-2019
from 108% at end-2018. However, OAB supplements
its cash coverage with additional security in the form of real estate
mortgages and government guarantees.
The confirmation of the BCA and adjusted BCA also follows Alizz Islamic
Bank's (Alizz, fully-fledged Islamic bank operating
in Oman) public announcement dated 17 June 2020 that Alizz and OAB have
entered into a combination agreement.
The confirmation of OAB's BCA at ba3 also captures the rating agency's
view that the forthcoming merger between OAB and Alizz is broadly credit
neutral for OAB reflecting: (1) the combination of OAB's more
established loan book with Alizz's recent high growth unseasoned
financing book (combined pro-forma problem loans ratio estimated
at 2.9% versus 3.3% for OAB standalone as
of December 2019); (2) OAB's higher and resilient profitability
benefiting from Alizz's growing Islamic domestic franchise (estimated
combined pro-forma net income to tangible assets at 0.5%
versus 1.1% for OAB standalone as of December 2019);
(3) solid capital for both the entities (combined pro-forma tangible
common equity to risk weighted assets at around 11% from 11.7%
for OAB standalone as of year-end 2019); (4) low reliance
on volatile market funding and modest liquidity (combined pro-forma
market funds and liquid assets at 1.8% and 15.3%
respectively versus 2.2% and 15.3% for OAB
standalone as of December 2019) .
Moody's estimates that the combined entity would have total assets
(conventional and Islamic) of around $ 8.4 billion,
translating to a 9% market share of the Omani banking system,
from OAB current 7% market share. The merger would provide
OAB with a larger Islamic franchise and market share, allowing it
to increase its interest income and enhance its deposit-gathering
ability.
The negative outlook on OAB's long-term deposit ratings mirrors
the negative outlook on the sovereign rating, which signals potential
weakening in the Omani government's credit strength as well as in its
capacity and willingness to support the country's banks in case of need.
- Sohar International Bank SAOG (Sohar International)
Moody's downgraded Sohar International's long-term local currency
deposit ratings to Ba3 from Ba2, and confirmed its BCA and Adjusted
BCA at ba3. Moody's downgraded the bank's long-term foreign
currency deposit rating to B1 from Ba3 in line with the new relevant foreign
currency deposit ceiling. At the same time, the rating agency
has changed the outlook to negative from ratings under review on the bank's
long-term deposit ratings.
The downgrade of Sohar International's long-term local currency
deposit ratings reflects the Omani government's weakened fiscal capacity
to support the bank in case of need, as indicated by the downgrade
in the sovereign rating. The downgrade of the bank's long-term
foreign currency deposit rating reflects the new relevant foreign currency
deposit ceiling following the downgrade in the government's foreign currency
issuer rating.
The confirmation of the BCA at ba3 reflects the bank's sound liquidity
(16.8% liquid banking assets/tangible banking assets) and
gradually improving funding profile. Market funds to tangible banking
assets remain high, but declined to 19.9% as of March
2020, from 22.8% at end-2019, 24.8%
at end-2018 and 26.3% at end-2017.
Net loans to deposits declined to 116% as of March 2020 from 124%
at end-2018, and reliance on low-cost demand,
savings and margin account deposits increased to 52% as of March
from 44% at December 2018. Nonetheless, Moody's expects
the bank's asset quality to continue to weaken (5.1% problem
loans/gross loans as of March 2020, from 4.2% as of
December 2019 and 2.9% as of December 2018), reflecting
the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the bank's sizeable
construction exposure (15% of gross loans) and its rapid growth
(9.8% during the year 2019). The bank exhibits modest
buffers, with profitability at 0.6% net income/tangible
banking assets in full-year 2019 (0.3% in Q1 2020),
tangible common equity at 10.4% of risk weighted assets
and problem loans coverage at 68%.
The positioning of the bank's ba3 BCA at the top of the BCA range reflects
the potential downward pressure on the bank's BCA that could result from
a further weakening in asset quality, profitability and capitalisation.
The negative outlook on Sohar International's long-term deposit
ratings mirrors the negative outlook on the sovereign rating, which
signals potential weakening in the Omani government's credit strength
as well as in its capacity and willingness to support the country's banks
in case of need.
- Bank Nizwa SAOG (Bank Nizwa)
Moody's downgraded Bank Nizwa's long-term local currency deposit
ratings to Ba3 from Ba2, and confirmed its BCA and Adjusted BCA
at b1. Moody's downgraded the bank's long-term foreign currency
deposit rating to B1 from Ba3 in line with the new relevant foreign currency
deposit ceiling. At the same time, the rating agency has
changed the outlook to negative from ratings under review on the bank's
long-term deposit ratings.
The downgrade of Bank Nizwa's long-term local currency deposit
ratings reflects the Omani government's weakened fiscal capacity to support
the bank in case of need, as indicated by the downgrade in the sovereign
rating. The downgrade of the bank's long-term foreign currency
deposit rating reflects the new relevant foreign currency deposit ceiling
following the downgrade in the government's foreign currency issuer rating.
The confirmation of the BCA at b1 reflects the bank's sound capitalisation
(13.2% tangible common equity/risk-weighted assets
at end December 2019), combined with an improving modest profitability
(1.0% net income/tangible banking assets) reflecting the
bank's developing franchise. These strengths are moderated by rapid
growth at 19% during the full year 2019, concentrated funding
profile, limited liquid resources (17.1% liquid assets/tangible
banking assets) and an evolving risk management framework.
The negative outlook on Bank Nizwa's long-term deposit ratings
mirrors the negative outlook on the sovereign rating, which signals
potential weakening in the Omani government's credit strength as well
as in its capacity and willingness to support the country's banks in case
of need.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upwards pressure on the banks' long-term foreign currency ratings
is limited given their positioning at the sovereign ceiling level,
as well as the negative outlook. Nonetheless, a higher sovereign
rating could lead to upwards pressure on the banks' ratings.
Downward pressure on Omani banks' ratings could develop through a deterioration
in the sovereign's credit profile, or a material deterioration in
the banks' solvency and liquidity.
RATING OUTLOOKS
The negative outlook on the Omani banks' long-term deposit ratings
mirrors the negative outlook on the sovereign rating, which signals
potential weakening in the Omani government's credit strength as well
as in its capacity and willingness to support the country's banks in case
of need.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Bank Muscat SAOG
Downgrades, Previously Placed On Review For Downgrade:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Downgraded to ba3 from ba2
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded
to ba3 from ba2
.... Counterparty Risk Assessment, Downgraded
to Ba2(cr) from Ba1(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1
.... Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program,
Downgraded to (P)B1 from (P)Ba3
.... Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Downgraded to (P)Ba3 from (P)Ba2
.... Senior Unsecured, Downgraded to
Ba3 from Ba2, Outlook Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review
.... Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign
Currency), Downgraded to B1 from Ba3, Outlook Changed To Negative
From Rating Under Review
.... Long-term Bank Deposits (Local
Currency), Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2, Outlook Changed To
Negative From Rating Under Review
Affirmations:
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed NP
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Affirmed NP
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Ratings Under Review
..Issuer: HSBC Bank Oman SAOG
Downgrades, Previously Placed On Review For Downgrade:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Downgraded to ba2 from ba1
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded
to ba3 from ba2
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Downgraded to NP(cr) from P-3(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Downgraded to Ba1(cr) from Baa3(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Downgraded to NP from P-3
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3
.... Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign
Currency), Downgraded to B1 from Ba3, Outlook Changed To Negative
From Rating Under Review
.... Long-term Bank Deposits (Local
Currency), Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1, Outlook Changed To
Negative From Rating Under Review
Affirmations:
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Affirmed NP
Outlook Actions:
.... Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Ratings Under Review
..Issuer: National Bank of Oman SAOG
Downgrades, Previously Placed On Review For Downgrade:
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Downgraded to (P)Ba3 from (P)Ba2
....Senior Unsecured, Downgraded to
Ba3from Ba2, Outlook Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign
Currency), Downgraded to B1 from Ba3, Outlook Changed To Negative
From Rating Under Review
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Local
Currency), Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2, Outlook Changed To
Negative From Rating Under Review
Confirmations, Previously Placed On Review For Downgrade:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Confirmed at ba3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Confirmed
at ba3
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Confirmed at Ba2(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Confirmed at Ba2
Affirmations:
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed NP
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Affirmed NP
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Ratings Under Review
..Issuer: Bank Dhofar SAOG
Downgrades, Previously Placed On Review For Downgrade:
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Downgraded to (P)Ba3 from (P)Ba2
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign
Currency), Downgraded to B1 from Ba3, Outlook Changed To Negative
From Rating Under Review
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Local
Currency), Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2, Outlook Changed To
Negative From Rating Under Review
Confirmations, Previously Placed On Review For Downgrade:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Confirmed at ba3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Confirmed
at ba3
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Confirmed at Ba2(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Confirmed at Ba2
Affirmations:
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed NP
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Affirmed NP
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Ratings Under Review
..Issuer: Oman Arab Bank (SAOC)
Downgrades, Previously Placed On Review For Downgrade:
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign
Currency), Downgraded to B1 from Ba3, Outlook Changed To Negative
From Rating Under Review
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Local
Currency), Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2, Outlook Changed To
Negative From Rating Under Review
Confirmations, Previously Placed On Review For Downgrade:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Confirmed at ba3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Confirmed
at ba3
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Confirmed at Ba2(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Confirmed at Ba2
Affirmations:
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed NP
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Affirmed NP
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Ratings Under Review
..Issuer: Sohar International Bank SAOG
Confirmations, Previously Placed On Review For Downgrade:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Confirmed at ba3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Confirmed
at ba3
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Confirmed at Ba2(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Confirmed at Ba2
Downgrades, Previously Placed On Review For Downgrade:
.... Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign
Currency), Downgraded to B1 from Ba3, Outlook Changed To Negative
From Rating Under Review
.... Long-term Bank Deposits (Local
Currency), Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2, Outlook Changed To
Negative From Rating Under Review
Affirmations:
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed NP
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Affirmed NP
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Ratings Under Review
..Issuer: Bank Nizwa SAOG
Downgrades, Previously Placed On Review For Downgrade:
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Foreign
Currency), Downgraded to B1 from Ba3, Outlook Changed To Negative
From Rating Under Review
....Long-term Bank Deposits (Local
Currency), Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2, Outlook Changed To
Negative From Rating Under Review
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Downgraded to Ba3(cr) from Ba2(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2
Confirmations, Previously Placed On Review For Downgrade:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Confirmed at b1
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Confirmed
at b1
Affirmations:
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed NP
.... Short-term Bank Deposits,
Affirmed NP
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Ratings Under Review
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The local market analyst for these ratings is Mik Kabeya, +971
(423) 795-90.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
