Moody's downgrades the rating of Provident Group - EMU Properties LLC to Baa2; on review for downgrade

New York, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the senior secured revenue bond rating of Provident Group -- EMU Properties LLC to Baa2 from Baa1 and placed the rating on review for downgrade. The action affects $36 million of senior bonds.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Arizona Industrial Development Authority, AZ

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1; Placed Under Review for further Downgrade

RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The downgrade to Baa2 and the placement on review for downgrade reflects the significant impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and related social isolation and quarantine measures, on the project's revenues and liquidity. The project holds a concession to operate the parking system at the main campus of Eastern Michigan University, MI ("EMU" A2 negative) in Ypsilanti, Michigan. In March 2020, EMU suspended in-person instruction and transitioned to online instruction for the balance of the winter semester (January-April) and cancelled or converted in-person programs to online for the summer semester (May-August). This has resulted in a significant reduction in demand for parking at the University since mid-March; heightened uncertainty about the level of enrollment and on-campus activity for the fall semester (September-December); and material pressure on cash flow and liquidity for the project. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety that have resulted in severe restrictions on social activities along with the cancellation of on-campus instruction and residential offerings at universities.

The project's Baa2 rating is supported by the exclusive right to collect parking fees and to operate all parking system facilities at the main campus of EMU for a term of 35 years, along with a strong market position due to limited competition and demand that is underpinned by a relatively large group of 14,930 full-time equivalent (FTE) students, a large majority of which are commuters, and 1,600 faculty and staff in 2019. The concession agreement entails low operational risk, limited capital intensity and provides for scheduled fee increases in each year of the term, which will drive higher revenue over time and support comfortable expected senior debt service coverage ratios, owing in part to the fairly substantial contribution of $26 million from the equity-like surplus notes (senior debt/capitalization was 55% at closing). The project has performed well since operations began in late-April 2018, with growing revenue and income and good profitability (EBITDA margins over 55%) in spite of headwinds from lower student and staff counts, and the concession continues to provide long-term value for the surplus note owner to the extent social activity and enrollment demand ultimately starts to normalize, as we anticipate.

The project's liquidity position is adequate to sustain disruptions through the summer, but will become increasingly pressured if on-campus activity is weak or suspended through the fall. At the start of May 2020, the project had $650,000 of operating liquidity and a $1.4 million debt service reserve, relative to roughly $150,000 of monthly operating expenses, and a $900,000 debt service payment in November 2020. The project also has a significant $1.87 million cash balance in the Capital Improvements Fund, which could sustain 9 months of operating expenses or 6 months of operating and debt service expenses, although it is unclear if the balance is available to support operations or debt service.

FOCUS OF REVIEW

As part of the review process, Moody's will consider the level of on-campus activity expected for fall 2020 and the ability of the project to adapt its operating and capital spending and bolster liquidity to manage through a period of reduced revenue.

What could change the rating up:

In light of the rating being on review for downgrade, upward rating pressure is unlikely in the near future.

What could change the rating down:

• It appears likely that on-campus activity will be suspended beyond fall 2020 or will be below 50% of historical levels for fall and winter semesters

• Expectation that liquidity will be significantly depleted

Profile:

In January 2018, Eastern Michigan University (EMU) entered into a concession agreement with Preston Hollow Capital, LLC (PHC), concerning the operation, maintenance and improvement of the EMU parking system. Pursuant to an assignment and assumption agreement, PHC has assigned its right, title and interest in and to the concession agreement to Provident Group - EMU Properties LLC ("Provident"), a single-member special purpose entity incorporated in Arizona. Provident Group — EMU Properties LLC is owned by a sole member, Provident Resources Group Inc., a Georgia 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that is exempt from federal income tax. In exchange for an upfront payment of $55 million, which was paid in April 2018, the concession agreement grants Provident the exclusive and irrevocable right to collect parking fees and to operate and maintain the parking system for a term of 35 years.

The parking system consists primarily of surface lots located within a relatively compact, 1.5 square mile area at the main campus of EMU in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Provident has retained LAZ Parking Midwest, LLC, as operator pursuant to an operations and maintenance agreement and LAZ Parking Realty Investors, LLC, as asset manager pursuant to an asset management agreement.

