New York, April 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the senior secured revenue bond rating of Provident Group – EMU Properties LLC to Ba3 from Baa3 and the outlook remains negative. The bonds were initially issued by Arizona Industrial Development Authority, which lent the proceeds to Provident Group – EMU Properties LLC.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Arizona Industrial Development Authority, AZ

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Ba3 from Baa3

..Issuer: Provident Group - EMU Properties LLC

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba3 from Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Provident Group - EMU Properties LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Ba3 reflects the project's increasingly narrow liquidity and financial flexibility owing to continued weak parking activity. Liquidity has continued to decline as cash reserves are used to fund shortfalls, and the project is increasingly reliant on a recovery in parking activity to provide revenue to meet expenses and rebuild cash balances. However, there is significant uncertainty as to the pace of recovery and the ultimate level of parking activity going forward, as enrollment has continued to decline and parking revenue remains significantly below the pre-COVID trend. Enrollment has declined 15% from the pre-COVID level; we expect overall FTE enrollment will decline further in FY 2022; and growth prospects will remain pressured by challenging in-state demographics. The University continues to use a hybrid online/in-person model that is affecting how students use the campus and purchase parking, and there is a risk that COVID could again disrupt activity in the fall or winter periods. The financial flexibility of the project is significantly constrained and we do not anticipate any extraordinary support from the Sponsor or the University at this time.

The project holds a concession to operate the parking system at the main campus of EMU in Ypsilanti, Michigan. In March 2020, EMU suspended in-person instruction and transitioned to online instruction for the balance of the winter semester (January-April 2020) and cancelled or converted in-person programs to online for the summer semester (May-August 2020). This resulted in a near-total elimination of parking revenue from mid-March until Fall 2020 when the University reopened for the Fall 2020 term. The Fall 2020 semester was delayed by several weeks and continued for two months before in-person instruction was again curtailed, and January-April 2022 semester start was delayed due to COVID. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety that have resulted in severe restrictions on social activities along with the cancellation of on-campus instruction and residential offerings at universities.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects significant uncertainty as to the ultimate level of demand as student enrollment and on-campus presence may continue to be determined by the path of COVID. A resurgence of the virus or health concerns among employees and students could lead to a reduction or suspension of on-campus activities affecting parking sales over the next 12-18 months. A materially lower level of students and faculty/staff at the main campus will provide insufficient cash flow for the project to cover operating and debt service expenses, resulting in further pressure on liquidity and weakened resilience to demand declines.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

• Strong and sustained recovery in parking demand that restores financial metrics and liquidity to 2019 levels

• Equity injection that restores reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

• If it appears likely that Fall 2022 parking sales will be unchanged from or below Fall 2021 levels

• If there is an expectation that liquidity will be significantly depleted

• Projections following Fall 2022 enrollment show an increasing likelihood that reserves will be insufficient to cover debt service requirements

PROFILE

In January 2018, Eastern Michigan University, MI (EMU) entered into a concession agreement with Preston Hollow Capital, LLC (PHC), concerning the operation, maintenance and improvement of the EMU parking system. Pursuant to an assignment and assumption agreement, PHC has assigned its right, title and interest in and to the concession agreement to Provident Group - EMU Properties LLC ("Provident"), a single-member special purpose entity incorporated in Arizona.

Provident Group - EMU Properties LLC is owned by a sole member, Provident Resources Group Inc., a Georgia 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that is exempt from federal income tax. In exchange for an upfront payment of $55 million, which was paid in April 2018, the concession agreement grants Provident the exclusive and irrevocable right to collect parking fees and to operate and maintain the parking system for a term of 35 years.

The parking system consists primarily of surface lots located within a relatively compact, 1.5 square mile area at the main campus of EMU in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Provident has retained LAZ Parking Midwest, LLC, as operator pursuant to an operations and maintenance agreement and LAZ Parking Realty Investors, LLC, as asset manager pursuant to an asset management agreement.

