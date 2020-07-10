Moody's downgrades the rating of the Class A Notes in UBI SPV Lease 2016 S.r.l.

Madrid, July 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the rating
of the Class A Notes in UBI SPV Lease 2016 S.r.l.
(the issuer):
....EUR2100M Class A Notes, Downgraded
to A2 (sf); previously on Apr 20, 2020 A1 (sf) Placed Under
Review for Possible Downgrade
UBI SPV Lease 2016 S.r.l. is a cash securitization
of lease receivables originated by UBI Leasing S.p.A and
granted to individual entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized
enterprises and some larger corporates domiciled in Italy. The
transaction was issued in September 2016 and in September 2019 the revolving
period end date was extended from November 2019 to August 2021.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's action concludes the rating review of the Class A Notes initiated
on 20 April 2020 resulting from the uncertainty around the possible further
deterioration of the portfolio during the revolving period due to the
current macroeconomic environment.
In addition, this rating action has considered June 2020 amendments
to the transaction´s documents which, inter alia, (i)
permit the purchase of receivables which are subject to payment moratoria
pursuant to the applicable provisions of law and the associations agreements
, (ii) amend certain transfer limits so the weight of underlying
lease contracts that pay fixed rates can represent up to 25% of
the total pool, (iii) increase the amount of the debt reserve amount
to 2% of the Class A notes outstanding balance from 1.5%
(iv) increase the limit of the amount of eligible capital that can be
kept in the accounts of the securitisation, to EUR500 million from
EUR400 million previously.
Moody's took into account the characteristics of the portfolio,
the utilization of the debt moratorium, as well as the current economic
environment and its potential impact on the portfolio's future performance,
as well as industry outlooks or past observed cyclicality of sector-specific
delinquency and default rates.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of corporate assets from the collapse in Italy´s
economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the
second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on
whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding
public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a
result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually
high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
TRANSACTION PERFORMANCE AND ASSUMPTIONS
The performance in this transaction is still in line with expectations.
Moody´s maintained its default probability assumption at 18.70%
of current balance, its fixed recovery rate assumption at 45%
and the portfolio credit enhancement assumption at 26.80%.
However, Moody´s notes the ability to purchase during the
revolving period loans subject to payment moratoria and the sensitivity
of the credit quality of the Class A Notes to small changes in the key
collateral assumptions. Nonetheless, in Moody's view
there is sufficient liquidity within the transaction to ensure continuity
of interest payments on the Class A Notes.
Exposure to counterparties
Today's rating action took into consideration the Notes' exposure to relevant
counterparties, such as servicer and account bank.
Moody's considered how the liquidity available in the transaction and
other structural mitigants support continuity of Notes payments in case
of servicer default, using the CR assessment as a reference point
for the servicer. The rating of the Class A Notes is not constrained
by operational risk.
Moody's also assessed the default probability of the account bank provider
by referencing the bank's deposit rating. The definition of the
eligible investments in this transaction, which has not changed
since closing, would limit upgrades of the rating of the Class A
Notes above A1.
The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to
Rating ABS Backed by Equipment Leases and Loans" published in May 2020
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1218876.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the rating include:
(1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's
expected; (2) deleveraging of the capital structure; (3) improvements
in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (4)
reduction in sovereign risk. However, the current definition
of eligible investments would limit further upgrades.
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the rating
include: (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse
than Moody's expected; (2) deterioration in the Notes' available
credit enhancement; (3) deterioration in the credit quality of the
transaction counterparties; and (4) an increase in sovereign risk.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to one of the credit rating
outcomes announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
