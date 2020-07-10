Moody's downgrades the rating of the Class A Notes in UBI SPV Lease 2016 S.r.l.

Madrid, July 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the rating of the Class A Notes in UBI SPV Lease 2016 S.r.l. (the issuer):

....EUR2100M Class A Notes, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Apr 20, 2020 A1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

UBI SPV Lease 2016 S.r.l. is a cash securitization of lease receivables originated by UBI Leasing S.p.A and granted to individual entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprises and some larger corporates domiciled in Italy. The transaction was issued in September 2016 and in September 2019 the revolving period end date was extended from November 2019 to August 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's action concludes the rating review of the Class A Notes initiated on 20 April 2020 resulting from the uncertainty around the possible further deterioration of the portfolio during the revolving period due to the current macroeconomic environment.

In addition, this rating action has considered June 2020 amendments to the transaction´s documents which, inter alia, (i) permit the purchase of receivables which are subject to payment moratoria pursuant to the applicable provisions of law and the associations agreements , (ii) amend certain transfer limits so the weight of underlying lease contracts that pay fixed rates can represent up to 25% of the total pool, (iii) increase the amount of the debt reserve amount to 2% of the Class A notes outstanding balance from 1.5% (iv) increase the limit of the amount of eligible capital that can be kept in the accounts of the securitisation, to EUR500 million from EUR400 million previously.

Moody's took into account the characteristics of the portfolio, the utilization of the debt moratorium, as well as the current economic environment and its potential impact on the portfolio's future performance, as well as industry outlooks or past observed cyclicality of sector-specific delinquency and default rates.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from the collapse in Italy´s economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

TRANSACTION PERFORMANCE AND ASSUMPTIONS

The performance in this transaction is still in line with expectations. Moody´s maintained its default probability assumption at 18.70% of current balance, its fixed recovery rate assumption at 45% and the portfolio credit enhancement assumption at 26.80%. However, Moody´s notes the ability to purchase during the revolving period loans subject to payment moratoria and the sensitivity of the credit quality of the Class A Notes to small changes in the key collateral assumptions. Nonetheless, in Moody's view there is sufficient liquidity within the transaction to ensure continuity of interest payments on the Class A Notes.

Exposure to counterparties

Today's rating action took into consideration the Notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as servicer and account bank.

Moody's considered how the liquidity available in the transaction and other structural mitigants support continuity of Notes payments in case of servicer default, using the CR assessment as a reference point for the servicer. The rating of the Class A Notes is not constrained by operational risk.

Moody's also assessed the default probability of the account bank provider by referencing the bank's deposit rating. The definition of the eligible investments in this transaction, which has not changed since closing, would limit upgrades of the rating of the Class A Notes above A1.

The principal methodology used in this rating was "Moody's Approach to Rating ABS Backed by Equipment Leases and Loans" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1218876. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the rating:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the rating include: (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected; (2) deleveraging of the capital structure; (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (4) reduction in sovereign risk. However, the current definition of eligible investments would limit further upgrades.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the rating include: (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected; (2) deterioration in the Notes' available credit enhancement; (3) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (4) an increase in sovereign risk.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to one of the credit rating outcomes announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Cristina Quintana Poves

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Raja Iyer

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

