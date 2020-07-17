Moody's downgrades the rating on EUR 9.5m CLO notes of Black Diamond CLO 2015-1 Designated Activity Company

Moody's also affirms ratings on EUR 300m and USD 66.5m of notes
London, 17 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded the rating on the
following notes issued by Black Diamond CLO 2015-1 Designated Activity
Company ("Black Diamond CLO 2015-1"):
....EUR9,500,000 Class F Senior
Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2029, Downgraded to B3
(sf); previously on Aug 9, 2019 Affirmed B1 (sf)
Moody's has also affirmed the ratings on the following notes:
....EUR176,300,000 (current outstanding
balance is EUR 174,360,288) Refinancing Class A-1 Senior
Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2029, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously
on Aug 9, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
....USD67,200,000 (current outstanding
balance is USD 66,459,152) Refinancing Class A-2 Senior
Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2029, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously
on Aug 9, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
....EUR24,300,000 Refinancing
Class B-1 Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2029, Affirmed
Aa1 (sf); previously on Aug 9, 2019 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)
....EUR30,000,000 Refinancing
Class B-2 Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2029, Affirmed
Aa1 (sf); previously on Aug 9, 2019 Upgraded to Aa1 (sf)
....EUR22,900,000 Refinancing
Class C Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2029,
Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Aug 9, 2019 Upgraded to A1
(sf)
....EUR24,800,000 Refinancing
Class D Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2029,
Affirmed Baa1 (sf); previously on Aug 9, 2019 Upgraded to Baa1
(sf)
....EUR23,600,000 Refinancing
Class E Senior Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2029,
Affirmed Ba2 (sf); previously on Aug 9, 2019 Affirmed Ba2 (sf)
Black Diamond CLO 2015-1, issued in September 2015 and refinanced
in January 2018, is a multi-currency collateralized loan
obligation (CLO) backed by a portfolio of mostly high-yield senior
secured European and US loans. The portfolio is managed by Black
Diamond CLO 2015-1 Adviser, L.L.C (the "Manager").
The transaction's reinvestment period expired in October 2019.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating downgrade on the Class F notes is primarily a result of deterioration
in the credit quality of the underlying collateral pool since March 2020.
Stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, the credit quality of the
portfolio has deteriorated as reflected in an increase in Weighted Average
Rating Factor (WARF). Trustee reported WARF worsened by 17.1%
to 3506 in June 2020 [1] from 2995 in March 2020 [2] and is
now significantly above the reported covenant of 3097. In addition
to the WARF test, the Weighted Average Spread (WAS) Test is also
failing, with a reported WAS of 4.15% in June 2020
[1] against a covenant of 4.20%. Finally,
the over-collateralisation (OC) levels have weakened across the
capital structure. According to the trustee report of June 2020
[1] the Class A/B, Class C, Class D, Class E and
Class F OC ratios are reported at 135.94%, 125.91%,
116.59%, 108.92% and 106.11%
compared to March 2020 [2] levels of 138.06%,
127.90%, 118.45%, 110.67%,
and 107.82% respectively. Moody's notes that
the July 2020 principal payments are not reflected in the reported OC
ratios. Despite the potential for an increase in OC ratios following
distribution of the principal proceeds to the notes, the weaker
credit metrics of the portfolio have heightened the risk for the Class
F notes.
None of the OC tests are currently in breach and the transaction remains
in compliance with the following collateral quality tests: Diversity
Score, Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR) and Weighted Average
Life (WAL).
Moody's analysed the June 2020 portfolio and the full set of structural
features of the CLO as well as the amounts standing to the credit of principal
account by assuming the principal proceeds in its entirety would be used
to amortise the senior notes at the July 2020 payment date. Moody's
concluded that the expected losses on the remaining rated notes remain
consistent with their current ratings. Consequently, Moody's
has affirmed the ratings of Classes A-1, A-2,
B-1, B-2, C, D and E.
The key model inputs Moody's uses in its analysis, such as
par, weighted average rating factor, diversity score and the
weighted average recovery rate, are based on its published methodology
and could differ from the trustee's reported numbers. In its base
case, Moody's analysed the underlying collateral pool as having
a performing par balance of EUR 292.62m and USD 61.76m,
principal proceeds of EUR 26.75m and USD 16.63m, defaulted
par of EUR 1.50m and USD 9.36m, a weighted average
default probability of 24.2% (consistent with a WARF of
3236 over a weighted average life of 4.72 years) for the EUR pool
and a weighted average default probability of 30.1% (consistent
with a WARF of 4488 over a weighted average life of 3.85 years)
for the USD pool, a weighted average recovery rate upon default
of 45.70% for a Aaa liability target rating, a diversity
score of 54 and a weighted average spread of 3.59%.
The USD-denominated liabilities are naturally hedged by the USD
assets.
Moody's notes that a trustee report dated 23rd June 2020 [3] was
published at the time it was completing its analysis, which is based
on the trustee report dated 8th June 2020. Key changes include
the default of three additional issuers totaling approximately EUR 5m.
As a result, the reported OC ratios declined further while the reported
WARF improved. The other key portfolio metrics such as diversity
score, weighted average spread, and weighted average life
exhibited little or no change between these dates. Moody's
has considered these changes in its analysis.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of corporate assets from the collapse in global economic
activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half
of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The default probability derives from the credit quality of the collateral
pool and Moody's expectation of the remaining life of the collateral
pool. The estimated average recovery rate on future defaults is
based primarily on the seniority of the assets in the collateral pool.
In each case, historical and market performance and a collateral
manager's latitude to trade collateral are also relevant factors.
Moody's incorporates these default and recovery characteristics
of the collateral pool into its cash flow model analysis, subjecting
them to stresses as a function of the target rating of each CLO liability
it is analysing.
In consideration of the current high uncertainties around the global economy
and the ultimate performance of the CLO portfolio, Moody's
conducted a number of additional sensitivity analyses representing a range
of outcomes that could diverge, both to the downside and the upside,
from our base case. Some of the additional scenarios that Moody's
considered in its analysis of the transaction include, among others:
additional near-term defaults of companies facing liquidity pressure;
additional OC par haircuts to account for potential future downgrades
and defaults resulting in an increased likelihood of cash flow diversion
to senior notes; and some improvement in WARF as the global economy
gradually recovers in the second half of the year and future corporate
credit conditions generally stabilize.
Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in March 2019 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111156.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Counterparty Exposure:
Today's rating action took into consideration the notes' exposure to relevant
counterparties, such as account bank, using the methodology
"Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty Risks in Structured
Finance" published in June 2020. Moody's concluded the ratings
of the notes are not constrained by these risks.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
This transaction is subject to a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty,
which could negatively affect the ratings on the note, in light
of uncertainty about credit conditions in the general economy.
In particular, the length and severity of the economic and credit
shock precipitated by the global coronavirus pandemic will have a significant
impact on the performance of the securities. CLO notes' performance
may also be impacted either positively or negatively by: (1) the
manager's investment strategy and behaviour; and (2) divergence
in the legal interpretation of CDO documentation by different transactional
parties because of embedded ambiguities.
Additional uncertainty about performance is due to the following:
• Weighted average life: The notes' ratings are sensitive
to the weighted average life assumption of the portfolio, which
could lengthen as a result of the manager's decision to reinvest
in new issue loans or other loans with longer maturities, or participate
in amend-to-extend offerings. The effect on the ratings
of extending the portfolio's weighted average life can be positive
or negative depending on the notes' seniority.
• Recovery of defaulted assets: Market value fluctuations in
trustee-reported defaulted assets and those Moody's assumes
have defaulted can result in volatility in the deal's over-collateralisation
levels. Further, the timing of recoveries and the manager's
decision whether to work out or sell defaulted assets can also result
in additional uncertainty. Recoveries higher than Moody's
expectations would have a positive impact on the notes' ratings.
• Foreign currency exposure: The deal has significant exposure
to non-EUR denominated assets. Volatility in foreign exchange
rates will have a direct impact on interest and principal proceeds available
to the transaction, which can affect the expected loss of rated
tranches.
In addition to the quantitative factors that Moody's explicitly
modelled, qualitative factors are part of the rating committee's
considerations. These qualitative factors include the structural
protections in the transaction, its recent performance given the
market environment, the legal environment, specific documentation
features, the collateral manager's track record and the potential
for selection bias in the portfolio. All information available
to rating committees, including macroeconomic forecasts, input
from other Moody's analytical groups, market factors, and
judgments regarding the nature and severity of credit stress on the transactions,
can influence the final rating decision.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to one of the credit rating
outcomes announced and described above.
REFERENCES / CITATIONS
[1] Trustee report 8th June 2020
[2] Trustee report 6th March 2020
[3] Trustee report 23rd June 2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
