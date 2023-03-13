Moody's downgrades the rating on GBP 41.4m Project Finance CLO notes of Semperian Senior Funding Plc

Moody's also affirms the ratings on GBP 56.4m of notes

London, March 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded the rating on the following notes issued by Semperian Senior Funding Plc:

....GBP 41.4M Class D Notes, Downgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Jun 21, 2021 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Moody's has also affirmed the ratings on the following notes:

....GBP 288M (Current Outstanding amount GBP 40.9M) Class A Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 21, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

....GBP 15.5M Class C Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 21, 2021 Upgraded to Aaa (sf)

Semperian Senior Funding Plc, issued in December 2007, is a Collateralised Loan Obligation ("CLO") backed by a portfolio of United Kingdom project finance and infrastructure assets. The portfolio is managed by Semperian Business Support Limited. This transaction exited the revolving period in July 2012. Moody's notes there are only 9 loans in the pool with highly concentrated exposures in the healthcare, education and defence industries.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating downgrade on the Class D notes is primarily a result of the deterioration in the credit quality of the underlying collateral pool since the payment date in April 2022. The deterioration in the credit quality is observed through a higher average credit rating of the portfolio (as measured by the weighted average rating factor "WARF"). In particular, the WARF has deteriorated to 311 compared to 191 in April 2022.

The affirmations on the ratings on the Class A and C notes are primarily a result of the expected losses on the notes remaining consistent with their current rating levels, after taking into account the latest portfolio, its relevant structural features and its actual over-collateralisation ratios.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Project Finance and Infrastructure Asset CLOs Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/355059. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Counterparty Exposure:

Today's rating action took into consideration the notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as account bank and swap providers, using the methodology "Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty Risks in Structured Finance" published in June 2022. Moody's concluded the ratings of the notes are not constrained by these risks.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

The principal sources of uncertainty that may impact notes performance include limitations of historical data for some of the project finance asset types, long maturities of the underlying loans and counterparty influence on loan performance. Additionally, this transaction is subject to a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty, which could negatively affect the ratings on the note, in light of uncertainty about credit conditions in the general economy. In particular, the length and severity of the economic and credit shock precipitated by the global coronavirus pandemic will have a significant impact on the performance of the securities. CLO notes' performance may also be impacted either positively or negatively by (1) the manager's investment strategy and behaviour and (2) divergence in the legal interpretation of CDO documentation by different transactional parties because of embedded ambiguities.

Additional uncertainty about performance is due to the following:

• 100% of the collateral pool consists of debt obligations whose credit quality Moody's has assessed by using credit estimates. As part of its base case, Moody's has stressed large concentrations of single obligors bearing a credit estimate as described in "Global Approach to the Use of Credit Estimates" published in March 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/395108.

• Lack of portfolio granularity: The performance of the portfolio depends to a large extent on the credit conditions of a few large obligors with low non-investment-grade ratings, especially when they default. Because of the deal's lack of granularity, Moody's substituted its typical Binomial Expansion Technique analysis with a simulated default distribution using Moody's CDOROM™ software and an individual scenario analysis. Moody's notes there are only 9 loans in the pool with some exposures of more than 10% to a single loan. Moody's tested a potential jump-to-default risk by assuming a rating of Caa2 for the two largest credit estimates of the portfolio, separately. The model generated an output that was the consistent with the base case result for the most senior tranche.

In addition to the quantitative factors that Moody's explicitly modelled, qualitative factors are part of the rating committee's considerations. These qualitative factors include the structural protections in the transaction, its recent performance given the market environment, the legal environment, specific documentation features, the collateral manager's track record and the potential for selection bias in the portfolio. All information available to rating committees, including macroeconomic forecasts, input from other Moody's analytical groups, market factors, and judgments regarding the nature and severity of credit stress on the transactions, can influence the final rating decision.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

