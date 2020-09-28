Moody's downgrades the ratings of 31 classes and confirms the ratings of 107 classes issued by New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust from 2016 to 2020

Approximately $565.0 million of asset-backed securities affected

Toronto, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings of 31 classes of bonds and confirmed the ratings of 107 classes of bonds from 16 transactions issued by New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust between 2016 and 2020. The ratings of the affected tranches are sensitive to loan performance deterioration due to the pandemic.

The transactions are backed by seasoned performing and modified re-performing residential mortgage loans (RPL). The collateral has multiple servicers.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL433706 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer. The link also contains the associated underlying collateral losses.

The complete rating actions are as follows:

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2016-1

Cl. B-5, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2016-2

Cl. B-4, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5, Confirmed at Ba3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-4

Cl. B-5, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5A, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5-IOA*, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5B, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5-IOB*, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5C, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5-IOC*, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5D, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5-IOD*, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4, Confirmed at Ba3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4A, Confirmed at Ba3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4-IOA*, Confirmed at Ba3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4B, Confirmed at Ba3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4-IOB*, Confirmed at Ba3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4C, Confirmed at Ba3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4-IOC*, Confirmed at Ba3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-7, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-5

Cl. B-4, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4A, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4B, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B4-IOA*, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B4-IOB*, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5A, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5B, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B5-IOA*, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B5-IOB*, Downgraded to Ba2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-6

Class B-5, Confirmed at Ba3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Class B-5A, Confirmed at Ba3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Class B-5B, Confirmed at Ba3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Class B-5C, Confirmed at Ba3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Class B-5D, Confirmed at Ba3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Class B-7, Confirmed at Ba2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-2

Cl. B-5, Confirmed at Ba1 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5A, Confirmed at Ba1 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5B, Confirmed at Ba1 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5C, Confirmed at Ba1 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5D, Confirmed at Ba1 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-7, Confirmed at Ba1 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2018-4

Cl. B-4, Confirmed at Ba1 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4A, Confirmed at Ba1 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4B, Confirmed at Ba1 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4C, Confirmed at Ba1 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5, Confirmed at B3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5A, Confirmed at B3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5B, Confirmed at B3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5C, Confirmed at B3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5D, Confirmed at B3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-7, Confirmed at B2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-2

Cl. B-3, Confirmed at Baa1 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-3A, Confirmed at Baa1 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-3B, Confirmed at Baa1 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-3C, Confirmed at Baa1 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-3D, Confirmed at Baa1 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Baa1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4A, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4B, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4C, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5, Confirmed at Ba2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5A, Confirmed at Ba2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5B, Confirmed at Ba2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5C, Confirmed at Ba2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5D, Confirmed at Ba2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-7, Confirmed at Ba2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-3

Cl. B-4, Confirmed at Ba2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4A, Confirmed at Ba2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4B, Confirmed at Ba2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4C, Confirmed at Ba2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5, Confirmed at B1 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5A, Confirmed at B1 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5B, Confirmed at B1 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5C, Confirmed at B1 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5D, Confirmed at B1 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-7, Confirmed at Ba3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-4

Cl. B-3, Confirmed at Baa2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-3A, Confirmed at Baa2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-3B, Confirmed at Baa2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-3C, Confirmed at Baa2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-3D, Confirmed at Baa2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4, Confirmed at Ba2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4A, Confirmed at Ba2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4B, Confirmed at Ba2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4C, Confirmed at Ba2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5, Confirmed at B2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5A, Confirmed at B2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5B, Confirmed at B2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5C, Confirmed at B2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5D, Confirmed at B2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-7, Confirmed at B1 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-5

Cl. B-4, Confirmed at Ba1 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4A, Confirmed at Ba1 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4B, Confirmed at Ba1 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4C, Confirmed at Ba1 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5, Confirmed at Ba3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5A, Confirmed at Ba3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5B, Confirmed at Ba3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5C, Confirmed at Ba3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5D, Confirmed at Ba3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-6, Confirmed at B3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-6A, Confirmed at B3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-6B, Confirmed at B3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-6C, Confirmed at B3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-8, Confirmed at B2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-6

Cl. B-4, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4A, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4B, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4C, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5, Confirmed at B3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5A, Confirmed at B3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5B, Confirmed at B3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5C, Confirmed at B3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5D, Confirmed at B3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-7, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-RPL2

Cl. B-1, Downgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-2, Confirmed at B3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-RPL3

Cl. B-1, Downgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-2, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-1

Cl. B-3, Confirmed at Baa2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-3A, Confirmed at Baa2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-3B, Confirmed at Baa2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-3C, Confirmed at Baa2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-3D, Confirmed at Baa2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4, Confirmed at Ba2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4A, Confirmed at Ba2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4B, Confirmed at Ba2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-4C, Confirmed at Ba2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5, Confirmed at B2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5A, Confirmed at B2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5B, Confirmed at B2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5C, Confirmed at B2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-5D, Confirmed at B2 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-7, Confirmed at B1 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B1 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-RPL1

Cl. B-1, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. B-2, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. M-2, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on May 7, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

*Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects our revised loss expectations for the underlying mortgage loans driven by performance deterioration resulting from a slowdown in economic activity and increased unemployment due to the coronavirus outbreak. Specifically, we observed an increase in delinquencies, payment forbearance, and payment deferrals since the start of the pandemic, which could result in higher realized losses. For certain transactions, the elevated levels of borrowers enrolled in payment relief programs may cause temporary interest shortfalls on the bonds, which we expect to be reimbursed.

In our analysis, we considered an increase in the baseline loss projections, relative to our pre-pandemic loss projections, of up to 20% to evaluate the resiliency of the ratings amid the uncertainty surrounding the pools' performance caused by the coronavirus outbreak, which negatively affects the macroeconomic conditions that influence consumer credit performance.

Our analysis considers the current proportion of loans granted payment relief in individual pools. We identified these loans based on a review of loan level cashflows over the last few months. Based on our analysis, the proportion of borrowers in RPL pools that are currently enrolled in payment relief plans varied greatly, ranging between approximately 7% and 27%. In our sensitivity analysis, we assume these loans to experience lifetime default rates that are 50% higher than default rates on the performing loans.

In addition, for borrowers unable to make up missed payments through a short-term repayment plan, servicers will generally defer the forborne amount as a non-interest-bearing balance, due at maturity of the loan as a balloon payment. Our analysis considered loss sensitivity to the assumption that six months of scheduled principal on the loans enrolled in payment relief programs will be passed to the trust as a loss. Transaction documents state any deferred amount will be allocated as a realized loss to the trust, which will cause a write-down on the junior notes. The magnitude of the write-down will depend on the proportion of the borrowers in the pool subject to principal deferral and the number of months of such deferral. The treatment of deferred principal as a loss is credit negative for the junior bonds, which would incur write-downs when missed payments are deferred.

There are no outstanding interest shortfalls on any rated tranche in these transactions. Transactions with shifting interest structures are generally protected against the risk of interest shortfalls since principal collections can be redirected to pay missed interest. In addition, these transactions also require servicers to advance missed P&I payments. However, given the lack of servicer advancing in the three transactions (New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-RPL2, New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2019-RPL3, and New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020-RPL1) structured with sequential pay waterfalls, an elevated percentage of non-cash flowing loans related to borrowers enrolled in payment deferral programs can result in interest shortfalls, especially on the junior bonds. Based on transaction documents, reimbursement of missed interest on the more senior notes has a higher priority than even scheduled interest payments on the more subordinate notes. As such, we expect any future shortfalls to be reimbursed as the proportion of borrowers enrolled in payment deferrals declines. In addition, documents also allow for interest shortfalls to be reimbursed from principal collections. Given that we expect any future interest shortfalls to be temporary and fully reimbursed within a short period of time, the risk of potential shortfalls did not impact the ratings adversely.

Our rating actions also take into consideration the seasoned profile of the underlying mortgage loans, equity built up in the properties and the notes' payment priorities. These transactions have experienced buildup in credit enhancement in the current environment of elevated prepayment rates. The increase in credit enhancement has helped offset some of the increase in expected losses spurred by the pandemic. On average, notes that were confirmed as part of today's actions experienced a 0.4% to 2% increase in credit enhancement over the past 12 months.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of residential mortgage loans from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Principal Methodologies

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1231951 and "Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1222103. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US RMBS Surveillance Methodology" published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1231951, "Non-Performing and Re-Performing Loan Securitizations Methodology" published in April 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1222103 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

In addition, Moody's publishes a weekly summary of structured finance credit ratings and methodologies, available to all registered users of our website, www.moodys.com/SFQuickCheck.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Up

Levels of credit protection that are higher than necessary to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings of the subordinate bonds up. Losses could decline from Moody's original expectations as a result of a lower number of obligor defaults or appreciation in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market.

Down

Levels of credit protection that are insufficient to protect investors against current expectations of loss could drive the ratings down. Losses could rise above Moody's expectations as a result of a higher number of obligor defaults or deterioration in the value of the mortgaged property securing an obligor's promise of payment. Transaction performance also depends greatly on the US macro economy and housing market. Other reasons for worse-than-expected performance include poor servicing, error on the part of transaction parties, inadequate transaction governance and fraud.

Finally, performance of RMBS continues to remain highly dependent on servicer procedures. Any change resulting from servicing transfers or other policy or regulatory change can impact the performance of these transactions.

An IO bond may be upgraded or downgraded, within the constraints and provisions of the IO methodology, based on lower or higher realized and expected loss due to an overall improvement or decline in the credit quality of the reference bonds.

For more information please see www.moodys.com.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_ARFTL433706 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Disclosure to Rated Entity

• Endorsement

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's either did not receive or take into account one or more third-party due diligence assessment(s) regarding the underlying assets or financial instruments (the "Due Diligence Assessment(s)") in this credit rating action.

The Due Diligence Assessment(s) referenced herein were prepared and produced solely by parties other than Moody's. While Moody's uses Due Diligence Assessment(s) only to the extent that Moody's believes them to be reliable for purposes of the intended use, Moody's does not independently audit or verify the information or procedures used by third-party due-diligence providers in the preparation of the Due Diligence Assessment(s) and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of the Due Diligence Assessment(s).

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

