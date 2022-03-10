Moody's downgrades the ratings of 95 Russian corporates

London, March 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded the ratings of 95 Russian non-financial corporates, as well as the Baseline Credit Assessments in the case of Government-Related Issuers (GRIs). Today's rating actions follow the sovereign rating action on the Government of Russia which took place on 6 March 2022, where Moody's downgraded the Government of Russia's long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured ratings (local and foreign currency) to Ca from B3. The Other Short Term (local currency) rating remained unchanged at Not Prime (NP). Russia's local- and foreign-currency country ceilings were lowered to Caa2 from B2 and B3, respectively.

The downgrade of Russia's ratings was triggered by Moody's expectation that capital controls by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) will restrict cross border payments including for debt service on government bonds. Moody's view is supported by a reported statement from the National Settlement Depository (NSD) that coupon payments on OFZ government bonds due on Wednesday 2 March have only been paid to local holders of the papers, citing the CBR order prohibiting payments to non-residents. The downgrade to Ca was hence driven by severe concerns around Russia's willingness and ability to pay its debt obligations. Moody's view is that the risk of a default occurring has significantly increased and that the likely recovery for investors will be in line with the historical average, commensurate with a Ca rating. For additional information, please refer to the related announcement: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_463675.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL463897 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

While liquidity alone was not the main driver for these actions, the intensifying pressures on the domestic banking system and rising risk of international banks distancing themselves from Russian issuers may threaten the reliability of previously committed liquidity lines. We will continue to monitor issuer-specific liquidity and issuers' own responses to this changing environment, with liquidity risk a possible driver of future rating actions. In addition, we note that a Presidential Decree of 5 March requires that non-resident investors in foreign currency-denominated sovereign debt will be repaid in local currency. If such a condition were applied to corporate debt and be contrary to the terms of an indenture, this could be considered a default if it resulted in a diminished payment relative to the original promise.

Across the portfolio we have generally repositioned the Credit Impact Scores at CIS-2 to reflect the now muted impact of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks to the extent that ratings are predominantly constrained by sovereign linkage and the country ceilings. For GRIs, our governance IPS scores may in future move closer to the sovereign's G-5 if uncertainty over government willingness to pay creditors is mirrored at the GRI level.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating actions on the affected corporates are a direct consequence of the sovereign rating action and reflect Moody's view that ratings of Russian companies are generally constrained by the foreign-currency country ceiling of Russia, which is Caa2.

The negative outlooks, which are aligned with the sovereign outlook, reflect the severe risks to Russia's macro-economic stability posed by the imposition of severe and co-ordinated sanctions and the financial ramifications from central bank capital controls and delays to sovereign debt repayments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

To the extent that these ratings are constrained by Russia's new Caa2 foreign currency ceiling and by a degree of credit linkage to Russia itself, positive rating actions are unlikely until credit stresses on Russia are resolved resulting in a stabilisation of the outlook or an upgrade of the sovereign rating or a higher country ceiling. Negative actions could be driven by further stress on Russia or a lowering of the ceiling, and also by issuer-specific weaknesses such as business disruptions, liquidity stresses, currency mismatches or expectations of debt restructuring arrangements.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

