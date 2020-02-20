Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Rating Action: Moody's downgrades the ratings of Auris Luxembourg II S.A., outlook remains negative 20 Feb 2020 Frankfurt am Main, February 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and the probability of default to B3-PD from B2-PD all issued at the level of Auris Luxembourg II S.A.. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B3 from B2 the instrument rating to the senior term loan (split into a €1,962.5 million B1 tranche and a $1,235 million B2 tranche) and has downgraded to B3 from B2 the instrument rating to the €260 million senior revolving credit facility, all issued at the level of Auris Luxembourg III S.a r.l.. The outlook on all entities remains negative. Auris Luxembourg II S.A. (or the company) is the entity consolidating the operations of WS Audiology, which was created following the completion of the merger between Sivantos and Widex. RATINGS RATIONALE Today's downgrade reflects the operating underperformance at both Sivantos and Widex since the announcement of the merger and limited merger synergies realized as of September 2019 notably because of delays in closing the merger coupled with higher than initially anticipated costs required in order to close the merger and realize the merger synergies. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B3 from B2 the instrument rating to the senior term loan (split into a €1,962.5 million B1 tranche and a $1,235 million B2 tranche) and has downgraded to B3 from B2 the instrument rating to the €260 million senior revolving credit facility, all issued at the level of Auris Luxembourg III S.a r.l.. The outlook on all entities remains negative. Auris Luxembourg II S.A. (or the company) is the entity consolidating the operations of WS Audiology, which was created following the completion of the merger between Sivantos and Widex. RATINGS RATIONALE Today's downgrade reflects the operating underperformance at both Sivantos and Widex since the announcement of the merger and limited merger synergies realized as of September 2019 notably because of delays in closing the merger coupled with higher than initially anticipated costs required in order to close the merger and realize the merger synergies. As a result, Moody's adjusted leverage deteriorated to 11.7x as of September 2019 from 9.1x as of April 2018 at the announcement of the merger. The Moody's adjusted leverage is based on the company's EBITDA, considers that €60 million of the total €170 million normalization costs are recurring and does not include any non-realised synergies. Based on the combined financial statements of Auris Luxembourg II S.A. (12 months Sivantos -- 7 months Widex) Moody's free cash flow has been negative at -€83 million for the full year, ending September 2019. These results are behind Moody's expectations for the previous B2 rating category since Moody's was expecting a deleveraging path from the opening leverage of 9.1x as of April 2018 and continuous significant positive free cash flow generation. The company's ratings are constrained by (1) the company's current weak credit metrics in particular leverage and free cash flow and execution risks associated with expected improvement of these metrics, (2) risks stemming from the market's perception of products, technological development and supplier concentration and (3) pricing pressures, although partially offset by a rapid product development cycle and continuous cost savings. Conversely, the ratings are supported by (1) the company's good market positioning within the consolidated hearing aids market globally, (2) the fact that the company operates in an industry with low-cyclical demand and good organic growth prospects of around 3-5% annually and (3) the company's good diversification in terms of geography, distribution channel and brand. OUTLOOK The negative outlook reflects the execution risks linked to the expected improvement in credit metrics, in particular Moody's-adjusted leverage and free cash flow generation over the next 12-24 months. Credit metrics improvements are expected to be driven by the realization of planned synergies, operating improvements in the US wholesale and retail businesses and the launch of the new products (Signia Xperience launched in November 2019 and the rechargeable Widex offer to be launched in March 2020). LIQUIDITY The company's liquidity is adequate supported by (1) €143 million of cash on balance sheet as of September 2019 (7% of full-year 2020 projected sales), (2) a €260 million revolving credit facility out of which €77 million was drawn as of September 2019, (3) negative free cash flow of around -€60 million projected by Moody's for full-year 2020 and positive free cash flow of around €30 million projected by Moody's for full-year 2021 and (4) long-dated maturities with the revolving credit facility maturing 2025, the senior term loan maturing 2026 and the second lien term loan maturing 2027. The revolving credit facility contains one springing financial covenant that requires the consolidated secured net debt/normalised EBITDA ratio not to exceed 9.17x, if the revolving credit facility is drawn by more than 40%. As of September 2019, the secured net debt leverage reached 6.5x. ESG CONSIDERATIONS In terms of social considerations, the company sells its products in 125 markets where it is exposed to regulation and reimbursement schemes which are important drivers of its credit profile. The industry also faces the risk of data leaks from cyberattacks, which could harm the company's reputation and ultimately affect revenue and profitability. In terms of governance considerations, the company is owned by the private equity firm EQT (majority stake) but also the Tøpholm and Westermann families. As a result, Moody's expects the company's financial policy to favour shareholders over creditors as evidence by its high leverage and history of debt-financed acquisitions. Other governance risks would be any potential failure in internal control which would result in a loss of accreditation or reputational damage and as a result could harm its credit profile. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS The senior term loan, worth a total of around €2,961 million equivalent, and the €260 million revolving credit facility are rated B3, in line with the CFR, reflecting a limited loss-absorption buffer provided by the subordinated €525 million second lien term loan. The B3-PD probability of default rating, in line with the B3 CFR, reflects Moody's 50% corporate family recovery assumption. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN Given the negative outlook, upward rating pressure is unlikely in the short term. Positive rating pressure could develop should (1) the company maintains its leading market positioning, (2) the company improve its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio sustainably below 6.5x and (3) its free cash flow turn positive sustainably. Negative rating pressure could develop should (1) the company's market positioning deteriorate, (2) its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio remains above 8.0x for a prolonged period of time, (3) its free cash flow remain negative beyond full-year 2020 and (4) its liquidity position deteriorate. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Product and Device Industry published in June 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. PROFILE On 1 March 2019, Sivantos and Widex announced that they had successfully completed their merger and that they now operate under a new company called WS Audiology. WS Audiology operates in 125 markets, generates revenue of around €1.7 billion and holds a leading position as manufacturer of hearing aids globally. The group is owned by EQT which has a majority stake, and the Tøpholm and Westermann families, and has dual headquarters in Lynge (Denmark) and Singapore. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Perrine Bajolle

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

Christian Hendker, CFA

