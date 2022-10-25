Moody's downgrades the ratings of Bank of Industry to B3 from B2, and places them on review for downgrade

Rating action follows the downgrade of the sovereign rating to B3 from B2, and the placement of the government rating on review for downgrade

London, October 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the long-term issuer and corporate family rating of Bank of Industry to B3 from B2, as well as the long-term national scale issuer ratings to A3.ng from Aa3.ng. As part of the same rating action, Moody's has downgraded BOI Finance B.V.'s senior secured rating to B3 from B2. Moody's has also placed the long-term ratings of Bank of Industry and BOI Finance B.V. on review for downgrade.

Today's rating action follows Moody's decision on 21 October 2022 to downgrade the long-term issuer ratings of the Government of Nigeria to B3 from B2, and to place the rating of the Government of Nigeria on review for further downgrade. Please see "Moody's downgrades Nigeria's rating to B3 from B2 and places it on review for downgrade"; (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_470494).

A full list of affected ratings is at the bottom of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- DOWNGRADE OF LONG-TERM RATINGS REFLECTS INTERLINKAGES BETWEEN THE CREDITWORTHINESS OF THE SOVEREIGN AND BANK OF INDUSTRY'S BALANCE SHEET

Moody's decision to downgrade the long-term ratings of Bank of Industry reflects the high interlinkages between the sovereign's weakened creditworthiness and Bank of Industry's balance sheet. Bank of Industry has significant direct and indirect exposure to the Nigerian sovereign, as indicated by the fact that the entirety of its assets are located in Nigeria, and the fact that debt securities issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) (open market operations bills, or OMO) accounted for 44% of the bank's assets as of December 2021.

The downgrade of the rating of the Government of Nigeria reflects the significant deterioration in Nigeria's government finances as well as its external position, exerting increasing pressure on the sovereign credit profile despite a strong increase in international crude oil prices in 2022. Moody's assessment is that these developments are partly the result of weak governance and likely to last. The steep fall in oil production in 2022 and the extension of the expensive oil subsidy have almost entirely eroded the boost to government revenue and exports that would otherwise have been anticipated from higher oil prices. Policy levers available to manage weaker oil revenue and rising borrowing costs amid monetary tightening in Nigeria and globally are limited. Similarly, on the external front, the capacity of the CBN to protect foreign exchange reserves from external outflows has its limits.

-- PLACEMENT OF LONG-TERM RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE

Moody's decision to place the long-term ratings of Bank of Industry on review for downgrade reflects the interlinkages between the potential further weakening in the sovereign's creditworthiness and Bank of Industry's balance sheet, given its significant holdings of debt securities issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria. In turn, the review for downgrade on the rating of the Government of Nigeria reflects the risk that the ongoing fiscal and external deterioration accelerates, weakening further the government's capacity to service debt and thereby increasing further its risk of default. The review will focus on understanding the Nigerian authorities' strategy to address both domestic and external pressure and assessing the associated default risk for the government's private creditors. On 13 October 2022, the government publicly stated possible options, consisting of extending the maturity of its debts, including through potential bond buybacks or exchanges, which may constitute a distressed exchange under Moody's default definition.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Downwards pressure on the long-term ratings could materialise if the credit profile of the sovereign weakens further, as would be indicated by a downgrade in the sovereign rating.

Upwards pressure on the ratings is limited given the current review for downgrade. A confirmation of the current ratings at the end of the review period could result from resilience in the credit profile of the Government of Nigeria, as would be indicated by a confirmation of the rating of the Government of Nigeria.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Bank of Industry

..Downgraded and placed on review for downgrade:

....Long-term Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to B3 from B2

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, downgraded to B3 from B2

....NSR Long-term Issuer Ratings, downgraded to A3.ng from Aa3.ng

..Downgraded:

....NSR Short-term Issuer Ratings, downgraded to NG-2 from NG-1

....Baseline Credit Assessment, downgraded to b3 from b2

..Affirmations:

....Short-term Issuer Ratings, affirmed NP

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Rating under Review from Stable

Issuer: BOI Finance B.V.

..Downgraded and placed on review for downgrade:

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, downgraded to B3 from B2

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Rating under Review from Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in August 2022 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings Methodology". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

