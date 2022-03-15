Moody's downgrades the ratings of Belarus' OAO "Sber Bank" to Ca

London, March 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded the foreign and local currency deposit ratings of the Belarus-based OAO "Sber Bank" to Ca and Caa3, respectively. The positioning of the banks' local currency deposit ratings one notch higher than the foreign currency deposit rating reflects Moody's expectations of greater ultimate repayment capacity for local currency obligations.

Today's rating action follows the downgrade of Belarus's sovereign rating to Ca on 10 March 2022. (Please see " Moody's downgrades Belarus's ratings to Ca from B3; maintains negative outlook", https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_463472). The action was triggered by the recent escalation of geopolitical tensions and significant further tightening of sanctions, targeting key economic sectors of Belarus. The impact of the sanctions is also reflected in the change of Belarus's Macro Profile to 'Very Weak' from Â‘Very Weak+'.

For a detailed list of ratings affected, please refer to the end of this Press Release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action is driven by the weakening in Belarus' sovereign creditworthiness and deterioration in economic and operating environments for OAO "Sber Bank", and the reduced creditworthiness of its parent bank in Russia ? Sberbank ? which limits the parent bank's capacity to support its subsidiary.

Because of the highly challenging macroeconomic environment in Belarus, Moody's expects a severe deterioration of OAO "Sber Bank's" solvency and liquidity metrics.

The Ca foreign currency and Caa3 local currency deposit ratings of OAO "Sber Bank" do not incorporate any uplift for affiliate support from its Russia-based parent Sberbank, because the latter's standalone creditworthiness has decreased substantially amid the newly imposed severe sanctions, as captured by the Baseline Credit Assessment of ca assigned to Sberbank.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A positive rating action on the bank's ratings is currently unlikely, given the negative outlook. The outlook could be changed to stable if Moody's concluded that that recovery for investors was likely to remain in line with the historical average for a Ca rating. While unlikely, Moody's would consider upgrading Belarus's ratings if the likelihood of large losses for private creditors was to diminish durably.

In a scenario where severe sanctions weigh on Belarus' financial sector's stability more than currently envisaged, further impairing the bank's ability or willingness to service its debt, its ratings could be downgraded. A further downgrade of Sberbank's BCA could also lead to a downgrade of its subsidiary's ratings.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: OAO ''Sber Bank''

Downgrades:

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to ca from b2

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to ca from b3

....Long-term Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Downgraded to Ca from B3, Outlook Remains Negative

....Long-term Bank Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Downgraded to Caa3 from B2, Outlook Remains Negative

Affirmations:

....Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

