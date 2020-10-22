Moody's downgrades the ratings of Class B and Class C notes issued by Penarth Master Issuer plc

Madrid, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investor Services ("Moody's") has today downgraded the ratings
of the Class B and Class C Notes and affirmed the ratings of the Class
A Notes in Penarth Master Issuer plc.
....GBP 1300M Series 2013-1 Class A2
Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 22, 2019
Affirmed Aaa (sf)
....GBP 600M Series 2014-2 Class B1
Notes, Downgraded to Aa3 (sf); previously on Jul 22,
2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)
....GBP 120M Series 2014-2 Class C1
Notes, Downgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Jul 22, 2019
Affirmed A2 (sf)
....GBP 300M Series 2018-1 Class A2
Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 22, 2019
Affirmed Aaa (sf)
....GBP 500M Series 2018-2 Class A2
Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 22, 2019
Affirmed Aaa (sf)
....USD 300M Series 2019-1 Class A1
Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 22, 2019
Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
....GBP 300M Series 2019-1 Class A2
Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 22, 2019
Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
....GBP 500M Series 2019-1 Class A3
Notes, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 22, 2019
Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Penarth Master Issuer Plc's note issuance program is a revolving cash
securitisation of credit card receivables and utilises a de-linked
master trust structure.
RATINGS RATIONALE
This ratings action follows the downgrade of Lloyds Bank plc's and
Bank of Scotland plc's Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment,
from the previous rating of Aa2(cr) to Aa3(cr), on October 20,
2020. Both entities are the sponsors of Penarth Master Issuer plc.
As is typical in most credit card ABS transactions, there is a high
degree of linkage between the ratings of the Notes to the credit quality
of Bank of Scotland plc and Lloyds Bank plc, who together perform
originator, sponsor, seller, servicer, cash manager,
account bank and expenses loan provider roles. The downgrade in
the sponsor ratings caused the Aaa CE to increase to 11.4%
from 9.6%, based on a Aaa LGSD of 35.5%
and a dependency ratio of 32%.
For further details on the rating actions on the sponsors, please
refer to Moody's press release:
http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_434073.
Primary Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach
to Rating Credit Card Receivables-Backed Securities" published
in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230126.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Moody's could upgrade the ratings of the notes if our expectation of the
trust's performance following a sponsor default and portfolio shutdown
(i.e., Aaa LGSD) improves materially, specifically,
if the charge-off rate falls or the payment rate or yield rises.
An upgrade to the bank sponsor's rating could also lead to an upgrade
to the ratings of the Class B and Class C Notes, because we use
the rating of the sponsor to assess the likelihood of the sponsor defaulting
and shutting down its credit card portfolio.
Factors that may cause a downgrade of the ratings include a significant
decline in the overall performance of the pool and a deterioration of
the credit profile of the sponsor.
Stress Scenarios:
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that
stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account
the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
In rating this transaction, Moody's uses a cash flow model to determine
the collateral loss in a maximum stress scenario. As a second step,
Moody's haircuts this collateral loss based on the sponsor's credit quality.
Finally, Moody's compares the available credit enhancement with
the haircut collateral loss, taking into account loss allocation
and other structural features, to determine the model-indicated
rating for each instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Greg O'Reilly
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
Anthony Parry
Senior Vice President/Manager
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid 28002
Spain
