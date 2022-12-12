Moody's downgrades the ratings of Credit du Maroc and changes outlook to stable

Action follows the completion of Credit Agricole S.A.'s sale of the first tranche of 63.7% of its stake in Credit du Maroc to Moroccan group Holmarcom

London, December 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the long-term deposit ratings of Credit du Maroc (CdM) to Ba2 from Ba1 and its Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to ba3 from ba1. At the same time, the bank's BCA has been affirmed at ba3. CdM's long-term deposit ratings carry a stable outlook. Today's rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on 29 April 2022.

Today's rating action follows the announcement by Credit Agricole S.A. (CASA: long-term deposit rating of Aa3 stable, Adjusted BCA of a3 and BCA of baa2) on 7 December 2022 that it has completed the sale of the first tranche of 63.7% of its 78.7% stake in CdM to the Moroccan group Holmarcom – a private group operating in insurance, distribution and logistics, agro-industries as well as real-estate. The remaining 15% will be sold over a period of 18 months. The transaction occurred further to the obtention of relevant approvals from Moroccan regulatory bodies in line with the schedule announced in April 2022 by CASA as part of the agreement to sell its entire 78.7% stake in CdM.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's action captures Moody's view that the bank will no longer benefit from potential support from CASA since its ownership in CdM has reduced from a controlling 78.7% stake to a minority shareholding position at 15%. With this divestment, CASA will also terminate its brand and logo association and technical assistance; the divestment may introduce further senior management change at CdM that the rating agency will continue to monitor.

The downgrade of CdM's long-term deposit ratings by one notch to Ba2 reflects (i) the downgrade of the bank's Adjusted BCA to ba3 from ba1 following the removal of the two-notch affiliate support uplift from CASA and (ii) the introduction of a one-notch uplift from government support based on a 'high' probability of support from the Government of Morocco (Ba1, stable). The government support reflects the bank's significant systemic relevance, being the fifth largest financial institution in the country.

Moody's affirmation of CdM's BCA of ba3 reflects its sound capitalization and profitability that is on a recovery trend, as well as stable funding and solid liquidity. These strengths are moderated by the bank's high credit concentrations and the repercussions from the Russia-Ukraine military conflict with inflationary pressures on the Moroccan economy that will weigh on the bank's relatively weak asset-quality metrics.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on CdM's long-term deposit ratings is in line with the stable outlook on the Government of Morocco's rating. The outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the bank's sound capitalization and profitability as well as a stable and sizeable deposit base will continue to balance risks from high credit concentrations over the next 12 to 18 months. Furthermore, we expect the aforementioned ownership change will not significantly affect the bank's conservative risk management and strategy as well as board oversight.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's may upgrade the ratings given continued strengthening of the bank's core capital buffers and a significant reduction in problem loans and borrower concentrations.

Moody's may downgrade the ratings should there be a significant deterioration in capitalization following sizeable credit losses; or lower willingness from the government to extend support to CdM in case of need. The agency may also downgrade the ratings in the event of a less conservative risk management and strategy.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Credit du Maroc

Downgrades:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to ba3 from ba1

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Downgraded to NP(cr) from P-3(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Downgraded to Ba1(cr) from Baa3(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Downgraded to NP from P-3

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3

.... NSR Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Downgraded to Aa1.ma from Aaa.ma

.... Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1, Outlook Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

.... NSR Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Downgraded to Aa3.ma from Aa1.ma

Affirmations:

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba3

.... NSR Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed MA-1

.... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP

.... NSR Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed MA-1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in August 2022 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings Methodology". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

The local market analyst for this rating is Badis Shubailat, +971 (423) 795-05.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: YES

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

