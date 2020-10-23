Moody's downgrades the ratings of EMEA CMBS Notes issued by Juturna (European Loan Conduit No. 16) plc, Pacific Quay Finance PLC and White City Property Finance PLC

Approximately GBP 1,069 million of CMBS affected
London, 23 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today downgraded to A3 from A2 the ratings of the notes issued by three
UK commercial mortgage-backed security (CMBS) transactions:
Juturna (European Loan Conduit No. 16) plc (ELoC 16), Pacific
Quay Finance PLC and White City Property Finance PLC.
Moody's rating action is as follows:
Issuer: Juturna (European Loan Conduit No. 16) plc (ELoC
16)
....GBP813.32M (current outstanding
amount GBP646.6M) Class A Notes, Downgraded to A3; previously
on Sep 26, 2017 Downgraded to A2
.Underlying Rating: Downgraded to A3, previously on
Sep 26, 2017 Downgraded to A2
Issuer: Pacific Quay Finance PLC
....GBP129.25M (current outstanding
amount GBP110.8M) Class A Notes, Downgraded to A3; previously
on Sep 26, 2017 Downgraded to A2
Issuer: White City Property Finance PLC
....GBP364.85M (current outstanding
amount GBP311.7M) Class A Notes, Downgraded to A3; previously
on Sep 26, 2017 Downgraded to A2
.Underlying Rating: Downgraded to A3, previously on
Sep 26, 2017 Downgraded to A2
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action reflects the recent downgrade of the UK's government
bond rating to Aa3, stable outlook from Aa2, negative outlook.
For more details, please refer to Moody's press release http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_434172.
The downgrade of the UK's sovereign rating has direct implications for
a number of structured finance transactions given their financial linkages
to the UK government. The rating action reflects the British Broadcasting
Corporation (BBC)'s position as sole tenant for the buildings financed
by the three affected transactions and its sensitivity to the UK's sovereign
rating. The BBC's ability to meet its obligations under the occupational
leases and headleases is underlined by its essential role as a public
institution in the UK.
The ratings continue to reflect (1) the expected full repayment of the
notes by their respective maturity dates, based on the scheduled
amortisation under the secured loans; (2) the obligations of the
respective swap counterparty to mitigate against indexation risk;
and (3) the legal and structural integrity of the transactions.
The transactions are securitisations of fully-amortising secured
loans, which financed sale and leaseback structures involving the
BBC and key specialised operational properties located in London and Glasgow.
The BBC's obligations to make payments under the originally 30-year
occupational leases are absolute and unconditional.
There has been little change from the January 2017 renewal of the Royal
Charter which abolished the BBC Trust and replaced it with external regulation
by Ofcom, with governance by the BBC Board. The main responsibility
of the Board is setting the BBC's strategy and assessing performance.
In addition, the charter renewal has secured that (1) License fee
will continue until December 2027 and will increase in line with inflation
until 2021-2022, (2) Those watching on-demand TV must
also have a TV license, and (3) the BBC committed to protect its
annual spend on the World Service for a period of five years from 1 April
2017. However, some uncertainty remains around the upcoming
mid-charter review process that will settle the licence fee funding
level from April 2022.
The commercial part of the BBC's business has been affected by the
coronavirus related disruptions. The advertising revenues have
seen a decline in 2020 and the content production activity was also disrupted
during the lockdown period. The delay in implementing the collection
of TV licences from the over 75s from June 2020 to August 2020,
resulting from disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak, will
impact the Licence Fee income of the fiscal year ending 31 March 2021.
Nonetheless, Moody's takes comfort from the several cost savings
actions that the BBC is executing which are likely to mitigate the negative
impact on its business coupled with the company's prudent liquidity
management. In addition, the BBC continues to have a very
strong and regular relationship with nearly all parts of the British public.
Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's
Approach to Rating EMEA CMBS Transactions" published in October
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1243194.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Main factor that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings is (i) an upgrade
of the UK Government rating or (ii) a change in our assumption for the
UK Government extraordinary support for the BBC.
Main factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings are (i) further
downgrade of UK Government rating and/or change in our assumption for
the UK Government extraordinary support for the BBC, or (ii) material
underperformance against the BBC's budget.
