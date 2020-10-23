Moody's downgrades the ratings of EMEA CMBS Notes issued by Juturna (European Loan Conduit No. 16) plc, Pacific Quay Finance PLC and White City Property Finance PLC

Approximately GBP 1,069 million of CMBS affected

London, 23 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded to A3 from A2 the ratings of the notes issued by three UK commercial mortgage-backed security (CMBS) transactions: Juturna (European Loan Conduit No. 16) plc (ELoC 16), Pacific Quay Finance PLC and White City Property Finance PLC.

Moody's rating action is as follows:

Issuer: Juturna (European Loan Conduit No. 16) plc (ELoC 16)

....GBP813.32M (current outstanding amount GBP646.6M) Class A Notes, Downgraded to A3; previously on Sep 26, 2017 Downgraded to A2

.Underlying Rating: Downgraded to A3, previously on Sep 26, 2017 Downgraded to A2

Issuer: Pacific Quay Finance PLC

....GBP129.25M (current outstanding amount GBP110.8M) Class A Notes, Downgraded to A3; previously on Sep 26, 2017 Downgraded to A2

Issuer: White City Property Finance PLC

....GBP364.85M (current outstanding amount GBP311.7M) Class A Notes, Downgraded to A3; previously on Sep 26, 2017 Downgraded to A2

.Underlying Rating: Downgraded to A3, previously on Sep 26, 2017 Downgraded to A2

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the recent downgrade of the UK's government bond rating to Aa3, stable outlook from Aa2, negative outlook. For more details, please refer to Moody's press release http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_434172. The downgrade of the UK's sovereign rating has direct implications for a number of structured finance transactions given their financial linkages to the UK government. The rating action reflects the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)'s position as sole tenant for the buildings financed by the three affected transactions and its sensitivity to the UK's sovereign rating. The BBC's ability to meet its obligations under the occupational leases and headleases is underlined by its essential role as a public institution in the UK.

The ratings continue to reflect (1) the expected full repayment of the notes by their respective maturity dates, based on the scheduled amortisation under the secured loans; (2) the obligations of the respective swap counterparty to mitigate against indexation risk; and (3) the legal and structural integrity of the transactions.

The transactions are securitisations of fully-amortising secured loans, which financed sale and leaseback structures involving the BBC and key specialised operational properties located in London and Glasgow. The BBC's obligations to make payments under the originally 30-year occupational leases are absolute and unconditional.

There has been little change from the January 2017 renewal of the Royal Charter which abolished the BBC Trust and replaced it with external regulation by Ofcom, with governance by the BBC Board. The main responsibility of the Board is setting the BBC's strategy and assessing performance. In addition, the charter renewal has secured that (1) License fee will continue until December 2027 and will increase in line with inflation until 2021-2022, (2) Those watching on-demand TV must also have a TV license, and (3) the BBC committed to protect its annual spend on the World Service for a period of five years from 1 April 2017. However, some uncertainty remains around the upcoming mid-charter review process that will settle the licence fee funding level from April 2022.

The commercial part of the BBC's business has been affected by the coronavirus related disruptions. The advertising revenues have seen a decline in 2020 and the content production activity was also disrupted during the lockdown period. The delay in implementing the collection of TV licences from the over 75s from June 2020 to August 2020, resulting from disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak, will impact the Licence Fee income of the fiscal year ending 31 March 2021. Nonetheless, Moody's takes comfort from the several cost savings actions that the BBC is executing which are likely to mitigate the negative impact on its business coupled with the company's prudent liquidity management. In addition, the BBC continues to have a very strong and regular relationship with nearly all parts of the British public.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Approach to Rating EMEA CMBS Transactions" published in October 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1243194. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Main factor that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings is (i) an upgrade of the UK Government rating or (ii) a change in our assumption for the UK Government extraordinary support for the BBC.

Main factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings are (i) further downgrade of UK Government rating and/or change in our assumption for the UK Government extraordinary support for the BBC, or (ii) material underperformance against the BBC's budget.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

