Moody's downgrades the ratings of GlobalTranz, including CFR to Caa1; outlook negative

New York, June 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC ("GlobalTranz or GTZ"), including the Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Caa1 from B3, the Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD and the senior secured bank credit facility to B3 from B2. The outlook is negative. This action concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on March 31, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings, including the Caa1 CFR, reflect sustained high financial leverage and Moody's expectation of weak liquidity amidst end markets facing recessionary pressures and an uncertain business outlook, heightened by the coronavirus crisis. Over 50% of revenue is exposed to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which are likely to be hard hit by the market weakness and sharp limitations on business from efforts to contain the pandemic. These factors are likely to have a significant negative impact on GTZ's earnings and cash flow particularly in 2020, before a gradual recovery. As a result, there is high probability GTZ will not meet its springing leverage covenant test in the near term, absent a waiver amendment or paying down about $49 million on its fully drawn $75 million revolver. As well, total debt/EBITDA (including our standard adjustments) likely will remain above 8x through 2021. This is elevated for a cyclical company in highly competitive markets, and follows aggressive growth through acquisitions. These factors increase concerns about the sustainability of the company's capital structure.

The asset-lite nature of the business provides some flexibility to reduce operating costs to limit downside risk and requires modest capital expenditures, primarily to support investments in technology. These are necessary to remain competitive in the face of increased pricing transparency in the industry and to minimize disruptions. The company's focus on growing its managed transportation business, which is contractual in nature, should provide some revenue stability. Additionally, GTZ is well-positioned as a provider to SMEs in the less-than-truckload brokerage market. These factors and the company's end market diversification, which includes the somewhat non-discretionary food and beverage markets (25% of revenue), are positive considerations in the ratings.

Moody's views liquidity as weak, given expectations of significant earnings pressure to weaken covenant headroom and constrain free cash flow, along with working capital headwinds, including receivables aging with the SME exposure. Free cash flow is likely to be negative in the near term. The cash balance of about $75 million as of May 2020 is relatively modest considering the concerns around the weaker earnings and annual interest expense of about $33 million.

From a corporate governance perspective, event risk is increased with GTZ's private equity ownership and acquisitive nature. The company has aggressively grown the scope of its freight brokerage services through acquisitions. These are often funded with debt, limiting de-leveraging prospects, and are likely to continue given GTZ's modest scale in the fragment third party logistics industry. As well, there is execution risk given GTZ's very rapid growth in recent years and its relatively new management team that is faced with managing GTZ successfully through a difficult and uncertain market environment.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of profitability and liquidity to weaken through at least 2020 amidst deteriorating market conditions and the lingering uncertainty around the duration and extent of the coronavirus on the company's business and end markets.

Moody's took the following actions on GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC:

.... Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Outlook, changed to Negative from Ratings Under Review

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded with expectations of deteriorating liquidity, including if the company breaches its springing covenant or sustains negative free cash flow beyond 2020. An inability to obtain credit on commercially viable terms would also drive lower ratings. Downward ratings momentum would also be driven by expectations of further weakening in credit metrics, including a lack of progress with meaningfully reducing debt/EBITDA leverage and Funds From Operations (FFO)+interest/interest remaining below 1x (all metrics Moody's adjusted). Aggressive financial policies that increase leverage or weaken liquidity would also drive downwards rating pressure.

Upward ratings pressure is unlikely in the near term, at least until business conditions improve along with the broader industrial and macroeconomic environment. Over time, the ratings could be upgraded with growth in scale while sustainably improving operating margins, resulting in stronger credit metrics such as debt/EBITDA expected to remain comfortably below 6.5x. This would be accompanied by stronger liquidity, including expectations of consistently positive free cash flow generation, ample covenant headroom and revolver availability.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a non-asset based provider of third-party logistics services specializing in truckload (TL), less-than truck-load (LTL), supply chain logistics, and warehousing services. Revenues for the last twelve months ended March 31, 2020, were approximately $1.4 billion.

