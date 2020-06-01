Moody's downgrades the ratings of MW Industries, including CFR to Caa1; outlook changed to stable

Approximately $730 million of rated debt instruments
New York, June 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
the ratings of Helix Acquisition Holdings, Inc. ("MW
Industries or MWI"), including the Corporate Family Rating
("CFR") to Caa1 from B3, the Probability of Default
Rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, the senior secured first-lien
bank credit facilities to B3 from B2 and the senior secured second-lien
term loan to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook is stable. This
action concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on March
30, 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings, including the Caa1 CFR, reflect high financial
leverage sustained after an aggressive pace of debt-funded acquisitions,
with Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA likely to remain elevated
above 8x over the next year amidst earnings headwinds from weakening industrial
end-market fundamentals. These markets are facing recessionary
pressures, heightened by the coronavirus pandemic, of which
the timing and magnitude on the company's business and end markets
remain uncertain. As well, MWI operates with modest scale
in a fragmented and competitive landscape that exerts pricing pressure
on margins, noting also the company has lost business from certain
key customers over the past year. These factors, along with
the cyclical nature of the company's markets, raise concerns
about the sustainability of its capital structure and the potential need
to restructure the debt.
The ratings consider the company's end market diversification,
including its expansion into more stable medical markets and into the
aerospace markets, which have positive longer term prospects.
MWI also benefits from long term customer relationships, enhanced
by customization of products that should support about mid-single
digit range EBITA margins. Moody's expectation of adequate
liquidity also supports the ratings.
The adequate liquidity profile is based on expectations of modest positive
free cash flow through at least calendar year 2020, aided primarily
by working capital unwind and cost reduction measures undertaken to preserve
cash in the face of weakening market conditions. Moody's
also expects MWI to maintain sufficient availability under its $70
million revolving credit facility. The company should have $50
million available, pro forma for a pay down that occurred in May
2020 following a full draw on the revolver two months prior in anticipation
of the coronavirus headwinds. There are also no near term debt
maturities.
The stable outlook reflects expectations of adequate liquidity to temper
the impact of meaningful downwards pressure on revenue and earnings into
calendar 2021.
In terms of corporate governance, event risk remains high for aggressive
financial policies given private equity ownership and the company's
acquisitive nature, which could further constrain the metrics if
funded with debt.
Moody's took the following actions on Helix Acquisition Holdings,
Inc.:
.... Corporate Family Rating, downgraded
to Caa1 from B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD
....Senior Secured First-Lien Credit
Facilities, downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Second-Lien Term
Loan, downgraded to Caa3 (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD6)
....Outlook, changed to Stable from
Ratings Under Review
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded with a deterioration in liquidity,
including lower than expected or negative free cash flow generation,
or increased reliance on revolver borrowings for internal needs.
An inability to obtain credit on commercially viable terms would also
drive lower ratings. Downward ratings pressure could also develop
with a prolonged deterioration in performance with weaker than expected
credit metrics. This includes a lack of demonstrated progress in
reducing debt/EBITDA towards 7.5x or if EBITA/interest is sustained
below 1x, all metrics including Moody's standard adjustments.
Acquisitions or shareholder returns that increase leverage would also
pressure the ratings.
Upward ratings pressure is unlikely at least until business conditions
improve along with general economic and industrial activity. The
ratings could be upgraded should the company grow in scale while maintaining
or improving margins and apply free cash flow towards debt reduction beyond
required amortization. These factors would result in debt/EBITDA
sustained below 6x and EBITA/interest above 1.5x. The company
would also need to maintain good liquidity.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Helix Acquisition Holdings, Inc., through its principal
holding operating subsidiary, MWI Holdings, Inc.,
based in Rosemont, Illinois, is a manufacturer and designer
of engineered compression and other springs, fasteners, and
precision components across diverse end-markets. American
Securities LLC acquired the company for approximately $820 million
in September 2017. Revenues approximated $424 million as
of the last twelve months ended March 31, 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
