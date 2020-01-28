Moody's downgrades the ratings of Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality to Caa1 and places the ratings under review, direction uncertain

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

The short-term global scale issuer rating of NP and short-term national scale rating of NP.za were affirmed. RATINGS RATIONALE RATIONALE FOR THE RATINGS DOWNGRADE Moody's decision to downgrade Mangaung's ratings stems from poor governance and management practices that resulted in missed debt service payments on two loans worth a combined ZAR51.9 million to DBSA (Development Bank of Southern Africa) and Standard Bank in December 2019. Mangaung's poor governance resulted in the city being placed under administration, a process which has further delayed the ability to provide debt service payments. In fiscal 2020, the municipality adopted an unfunded budget which is in contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA). Following a series of governance failures, National Treasury withheld ZAR 174 million in operating grant funding that was due to the municipality in December 2019. Mangaung was relying on the timely receipt of these funds for its operating requirements. Mangaung's liquidity challenges are largely due to poor revenue collection and increasing operating expenditures. According to the December 2019 section 71 report, Mangaung projects to post a negative cash balance of ZAR45 million on 30 June 2020 compared to a positive cash balance of ZAR129 million recorded on 31 December 2019. In addition to the two loans currently in arrears, Mangaung faces additional debt repayment of ZAR42 million and ZAR52 million due in April and June 2020 respectively. The voluntary financial recovery plan that the municipality developed with the central government in July 2018 has not been successful in improving Mangaung's overall financial performance. As a result, in December 2019, Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality was placed under administration according to Section 139 (5) a & c of the constitution of South Africa and the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA). Section 139 of the Constitution empowers a provincial government to intervene when a municipality cannot or does not fulfil their executive obligation in terms of the constitution or legislation. To date the municipality is awaiting the formal appointment of the administrator by the provincial government, the terms of reference which will guide the work of the administrator and the creation of the financial recovery plan. The regulation affords the administration team up to 90 days to finalize the financial recovery plan, which will outline the measures to be implemented by the metro, including if there will be any anticipated debt restructuring or further delay in debt service payments. Mangaung is currently in discussion with both banks, however a written agreement has not been received yet. In addition to the high risk stemming from poor governance, Mangaung also faces material environmental and social risks. As with the rest of South Africa, Mangaung is subject to drought conditions which expose the city to water shortage concerns. Demographic trends that support growth in the population and urbanization add to pressure to build infrastructure to meet increased demands. The municipality also faces a high unemployment rate, which directly affects the ability of its residents to pay for services, and increases the number of households that are entirely dependent on the municipality for basic services. Mangaung's Caa1 ratings are based on a baseline credit assessment (BCA) of caa2 as well as Moody's assessment of a moderate level of extraordinary support coming from the Government of South Africa (Baa3 negative). RATIONALE FOR PLACING THE RATING UNDER REVIEW -- DIRECTION UNCERTAIN The decision to place the ratings under review with direction uncertain is due to the significant uncertainty on whether the decision to place Mangaung under administration will prevent any losses to creditors and lenders in the short to medium term. The review will conclude once a financial recovery plan is released following the appointment of an administrator, the timing of which is uncertain at this point. As part of the review, Moody's will assess the financial recovery plan and its impact on the overall financial performance, including the losses, if any, to the two loans currently in arrears as well as the municipality's ability to fulfill upcoming debt service obligations. Moody's will also reassess its view of the level of extraordinary support, including timeliness of support, from the national government to the municipality in periods of acute liquidity pressure. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN Moody's could change the outlook to stable or upgrade the ratings in the event that the administration process results in an improvement in the metro's liquidity position and operating performances, as well as minimizes potential losses on the two current loans in arrears. Moody's would consider downgrading Mangaung's ratings if the liquidity profile deteriorates further and if losses to creditors exceed Moody's current expectations. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796. Glossary of Terms and Acronyms Affirmation: An Affirmation is a public statement that the current Credit Rating assigned to an issuer or debt obligation, which is not currently under review, continues to be appropriately positioned. Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): Baseline credit assessments (BCAs) are opinions of issuers' standalone intrinsic strength, absent any extraordinary support from an affiliate or a government. Baseline Credit Assessments are not Credit Ratings. Credit Rating: A Credit Rating is an opinion from Moody's Investors Service (MIS) regarding the creditworthiness of an entity, a debt or financial obligation, debt security, preferred share or other financial instrument, or of an issuer of such a debt or financial obligation, debt security, preferred share or other financial instrument, issued using an established and defined ranking system of rating categories. Debt: Long term debt (including liability for capital leases) plus short term debt plus current portion of long term debt. May also be adjusted to include other long term obligations, such as leases and pensions. Extraordinary Support: Extraordinary support is defined as action taken by a supporting government to prevent a default by a regional or local government (RLG) or a Government-Related Issuer (GRI) and can take different forms, ranging from a formal guarantee to direct cash infusions to facilitating negotiations with lenders to enhance access to needed financing. Support is categorized into five ranges: low (0% - 30%), moderate (31% - 50%), strong (51% - 70%), high (71% - 90%) and very high (91% - 100%). Global Scale Long Term Credit Rating: Long-term ratings are assigned to issuers or obligations with an original maturity of one year or more and reflect both on the likelihood of a default on contractually promised payments and the expected financial loss suffered in the event of default. Global Scale Ratings: Ratings assigned on Moody's global long-term and short-term rating scales are forward-looking opinions of the relative credit risks of financial obligations issued by non-financial corporates, financial institutions, structured finance vehicles, project finance vehicles, and public sector entities. Global Scale Short Term Credit Rating: Short-term ratings are assigned to obligations with an original maturity of thirteen months or less and reflect the likelihood of a default on contractually promised payments. Issuer: The term Issuer means any entity by which a Security has been issued, guaranteed, or by which the credit underlying a Security has been otherwise supported. The term Issuer also includes the corporate parent or majority-owned subsidiary of an Issuer. Issuer Rating: Issuer Ratings are opinions of the ability of entities to honor senior unsecured financial counterparty obligations and contracts. National Scale Long Term Rating: Moody's long-term National Scale Ratings (NSRs) are opinions of the relative creditworthiness of issuers and financial obligations within a particular country. NSRs are not designed to be compared among countries; rather, they address relative credit risk within a given country. National Scale Short Term Rating: Moody's short-term NSRs are opinions of the ability of issuers in a given country, relative to other domestic issuers, to repay debt obligations that have an original maturity not exceeding one year. Short term NSRs in one country should not be compared with short-term NSRs in another country, or with Moody's global ratings. Operating Expenditures: Recurrent spending needed to support core operations. For regional and local governments, this would include wages, supplies or costs of public services. For corporations, this would include the costs of goods sold and general and administrative expenses. Outlook: An Outlook is an opinion regarding the likely direction of an issuer's rating over the medium term. Rating Outlook: A Moody's rating outlook is an opinion regarding the likely rating direction over the medium term. Rating outlooks fall into four categories: Positive (POS), Negative (NEG), Stable (STA), and Developing (DEV). Outlooks may be assigned at the issuer level or at the rating level. Rating Review: A rating review indicates that a rating is under consideration for a change in the near term. A rating can be placed on review for upgrade (UPG), downgrade (DNG), or more rarely with direction uncertain (UNC). A review may end with a rating being upgraded, downgraded, or confirmed without a change to the rating. Ratings on review are said to be on Moody's "Watchlist" or "On Watch". For further information on these definitions or on Moody's ratings symbols, please consult the Rating Symbols and Definitions document on www.moodys.com REGULATORY DISCLOSURES The rating for 824341396, NSR LT Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING ZAR of Mangaung, Metropolitan Municipality, was initially assigned on 14 Apr 2015 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 07 Nov 2019. The rating for 824341396, NSR ST Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING ZAR of Mangaung, Metropolitan Municipality, was initially assigned on 14 Apr 2015 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 07 Nov 2019. The rating for 824341396, LT Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING ZAR of Mangaung, Metropolitan Municipality, was initially assigned on 11 May 2016 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 07 Nov 2019. The rating for 824341396, ST Issuer Rating, ISSUER RATING ZAR of Mangaung, Metropolitan Municipality, was initially assigned on 11 May 2016 and the last Credit Rating Action was taken on 07 Nov 2019. Only credit rating actions issued by Moody's Investors Service South Africa (Pty) Ltd are considered for the purpose of this disclosure. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer page on www.moodys.com for additional rating history details. The date on which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. These ratings were not initiated or not maintained at the request of the rated entity. These ratings were initiated by Moody's. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. On this basis, the rated entity or its agent(s) is considered to be a participating entity. The rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. The main assumptions underlying the methodology used to determine the credit ratings for Mangaung, Metropolitan Municipality are: 1) Expected future economic trends and operating environment of the relevant sector are assumed to be predictive for the likelihood of default and expected loss. 2) Expectations for institutional framework and management's capabilities and approach to financial risks are assumed to be predictive for the likelihood of default and expected loss. 3) Indicators for financial position and performance are assumed to be predictive for the likelihood of default and expected loss, and the rating category criteria are believed to be appropriate. 4) Indicators for leverage and debt coverage are assumed to be predictive for the likelihood of default and expected loss, and the rating category criteria are believed to be appropriate. 5) Expectations for legal, regulatory, liquidity, and financial market risks, integrity and transparency of financial reporting, governance, financial performance of counterparties and the likelihood and nature of support by a government or financial party are assumed to be predictive for the likelihood of default/expected loss. Information sources used to prepare the ratings are the following: parties involved in the rating, public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's information. Information types used to prepare the include the following: Financial data, Economic and demographic data, Public information, and Moody's information. Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing this review and of appropriate quality relative to that available for similar rated entities, obligations or credits. Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating. Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entities prior to public dissemination. Credit ratings are Moody's current opinions of the relative future credit risk of entities, credit commitments, or debt or debt-like securities rated by Moody's. Moody's defines credit risk as the risk that an entity may not meet its contractual, financial obligations as they come due and any estimated financial loss in the event of default. Credit ratings do not address any other risk, including but not limited to: market liquidity risk, market value risk, or price volatility. Credit ratings are not statements of current or historical fact. Credit ratings do not constitute investment or financial advice, and credit ratings are not recommendations to purchase, sell, or hold particular securities. Credit ratings do not comment on the suitability of an investment for any particular investor. Moody's issues its credit ratings with the expectation and understanding that each investor will make its own study and evaluation of each security that is under consideration for purchase, holding, or sale. The volatility for the credit ratings for Mangaung, Metropolitan Municipality are: 1) Fundamental elements to economic performance are typically based on slow moving factors, such as demographic shifts or transformational changes to technology. Economic growth and wealth forms an important basis of the financial foundation of a government and is expected to remain stable over extended periods of time. Moderate, short-term swings in economic trends are not likely to lead to rating volatility. Unexpected/severe downgrades/shocks to economic trends are more likely to result in a higher degree of volatility to the downside or multi notch rating changes. Sustained improvements in economic trends may generally result in upward movement in ratings by one notch. 2) The institutional framework, which is established by a set of legislative acts, and management's capabilities and approach to financial risks tend to be stable over time. Changes to the institutional framework typically occur at a slow pace, providing ample time for an administration to adopt new policies and procedures to minimize the potential financial impacts. Jurisdictions where staff turnover is high may lead to greater volatility in the assessment of management's abilities. Sudden unpredictable changes can lead to institutional instability. Rating levels are sensitive to the authority's capability to formulate and implement cohesive policy. Material deterioration in the capability to effectively formulate and implement policy can lead to a multi-notch downgrade / downside rating pressure. Sustained improvements in the capability to effectively formulate and implement policy may generally result in upward movement in ratings by one notch. 3) Sustained positive / negative trends in financial position and performance, impacting a variety of financial indicators such as cash from operations and borrowing requirements, can lead to positive/negative ratings changes over the rating horizon. Changes in these financial indicators may lead to changes in debt burdens which impacts the probability of default. Short-term fluctuations, especially when not accompanied by a defining trend, would generally not impact the rating level itself and not necessarily lead to rating changes. Systemic changes in financial position and performance are more likely to result in a higher degree of volatility to the downside or multi notch rating changes. Sustained improvements in financial position and performance may generally result in upward movement in ratings by one notch. 4) Rating levels are sensitive to leverage and debt coverage metrics. Material increase in leverage ratios are more likely to lead to negative rating pressure while improvements in debt coverage are more likely to lead to positive rating pressure. Combined severe deterioration in debt burden and debt affordability are likely to lead to a multi-notch downgrade / downgrade rating pressure. Sustained improvements in these factors may generally lead to upward movement in ratings by one-notch. 5) A rapid deterioration in political stability, government and external liquidity position, or banking system health over a short period of time are usually associated with multi-notch downward rating moves. Sustained improvements in these factors may lead to upward rating movements, usually confined to one notch. The sensitivity to assumptions for the credit ratings for for Mangaung, Metropolitan Municipality are: 1) Moody's expects economic factors and the operating environment to remain stable over a 12-18 month horizon. Ratings are sensitive to significant changes in assumptions of the future economic trends and the operating environment over an extended period of time. If economic trends are significantly weaker over a sustained period of time, ratings could face a one-notch downgrade. For example, a temporary recession followed by a return to typical growth levels would likely not result in a rating downgrade, but a permanent decline in a key sector of the economy resulting in a material decline in GDP per capita could result in a downgrade. 2) Moody's expects the institutional framework within which local and regional governments operate to be stable over the rating horizon. Changes in the institutional framework tend to be infrequent and modified on a slow pace. Ratings are sensitive to changes to these assumptions. For example, a constitutional change that allows for greater flexibility of revenue generation would result in a ratings upgrade. The sensitivity of the rating change would be relative to the change in the institutional framework. 3) Moody's assumes a local or regional government's financial position and performance metrics are stable over the 12-18 month horizon. The rating is weakly sensitive to short-term changes in these assumptions and more sensitive to changes in the multi-year trend. For example, a single year surplus matched with a moderate increase in revenue growth may not result in a rating change, while a significant deficit matched by a significant decrease in revenue, with multiple years of smaller deficits planned, could result in a multi-notch downgrade. A change in an entity's fiscal target could also result in a ratings change. For example, a focus on lower revenue growth, which threatens the recurrent achievement of balanced budgets, could result in a single notch downgrade. 4) Moody's expects assumptions for leverage and debt coverage to be stable over a 12-18 month horizon. Metrics that measure leverage and debt coverage tend to vary within a narrow range of expected levels during a 12-18 month period and modest variances are not expected to lead to multi-notch rating changes. Significant changes to these levels could result in multi-notch ratings. For example, a doubling of an entity's leverage within a 12 month span could result in a one or more notch downgrade. If actual results are materially different from assumptions, this could also result in multi-notch rating changes. For example, an entity's change in debt policy which results in a material decrease in debt coverage, as opposed to an assumption of stable debt coverage, could result in a one or more notch downgrade relative to the size of the change from assumptions. 5) Moody's assumes that the legal, regulatory and financial market risks are stable over the medium-term. Rating levels are sensitive to rapid changes in these factors. If these elements are strengthened and/or enforcement is increased, this could result in a one-notch upgrade. For example, if courts increase the enforcement of legal provisions in contracts, thereby increasing bondholder protection, this would be seen as a strengthening of the legal and regulatory framework, and may result in a one or more notch upgrade. If financial market risks deteriorate, such as a change in a Central Bank's policy towards foreign exchange markets, for example the fixing of the exchange rate to an artificially low level compared to market fundamentals, this could result in a one or more notch downgrade. Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on the Ratings Definitions page on www.moodys.com for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery. Moody's credit ratings are opinions of the relative credit risk of financial obligations translating into an ordinal ranking of issuers and financial obligations across asset classes and geographies. As such, no absolute probability of default nor expected loss given default is assigned to each individual credit rating. Please refer to the following link for an index of Moody's default studies. https://www.moodys.com/Pages/GuideToDefaultResearch.aspx Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on the Ratings Definitions page on www.moodys.com for further information on the time horizon in which a credit rating action may be expected after a review or outlook action took place. I hereby attest, as a person with responsibility for these Credit Rating Actions, that to the best of my knowledge, based on (i) my participation in the rating committee that determined to take these Credit Rating Actions, (ii) any materials I have reviewed in connection with the rating committee, and (iii) the attestations I have received from other members of the rating committee: 1) No part of these Credit Rating Actions were influenced by any other business activities of Moody's Corporation- i.e., this Credit Rating Action was not affected by the existence of, or potential for, other business relationships between Moody's Investors Service or its affiliates and the Rated Entity or its affiliates, or the non-existence of any such relationships; 2) These Credit Rating Actions were based solely on the merits of the obligor(s), security(ies) or instrument(s) being rated; and 3) These Credit Rating Actions were an independent evaluation of the credit risk of the obligor(s), security(ies), or instrument(s) assessed in these Credit Rating Actions and is subject to the potential limitations of the Credit Ratings disclosed with these Credit Rating Actions. Michael Yake,VP-Sr Credit Officer/Manager

Associate Lead Analyst

Sub-Sovereign Group

Moody's Investors Service South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

The Forum

2 Maude Street

2196 Sandton

Johannesburg

South Africa

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

David Rubinoff

MD - Sub Sovereigns

Sub-Sovereign Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

The Forum

2 Maude Street

2196 Sandton

Johannesburg

South Africa

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



​​​​​​​​ © 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.​​​​​​​​