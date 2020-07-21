Moody's downgrades the ratings of SunSource, including CFR and senior secured first lien to B3; outlook remains negative

New York, July 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded STS Operating, Inc.'s ("SunSource" or "STS") corporate family rating ("CFR") and senior secured first lien rating to B3 from B2, the senior secured second lien rating to Caa2 from Caa1 and the probability of default rating to B3-PD from B2-PD. The outlook is negative.

The downgrades reflect Moody's expectation of weak fundamentals in the company's energy and industrial end markets, exacerbated by the recent oil price shock and the coronavirus outbreak. These factors will negatively impact credit metrics, likely into 2021, and sustain the company's financial leverage at elevated levels. Moody's believes capital spending by energy sector customers (26% of revenue, with 17% in the upstream segment) is likely to remain meaningfully challenged for some time. Moody's views the coronavirus as a social risk whose uncertain timing and effects also create significant uncertainty around a meaningful recovery in end market activity and demand for the company's services. This seems unlikely in the near term.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings, including the B3 CFR, broadly reflect SunSource's high financial leverage and Moody's expectation of SunSource's energy and industrial end markets to remain challenged amid the broad economic deterioration accelerated by the coronavirus, weighing on earnings into 2021. Debt/EBITDA (including Moody's standard adjustments) likely will exceed 9x in 2020 before moderating towards the low 7x range in 2021 with a gradual economic recovery. This is elevated for the company's business risk, given its exposure to cyclical and volatile end markets. Moody's also notes there is a paid-in-kind (PIK) loan accruing at SunSource's holding parent and due in August 2021. The company is acquisitive, funding growth primarily with debt, which has slowed de-leveraging. The fragmented and competitive operating landscape exerts margin pressures and makes it likely acquisitions will continue.

As primarily a distributor, SunSource has a flexible cost structure and modest capital spending needs given its mostly asset-lite model. This supports positive free cash flow generation, even during a downturn. Moody's anticipates free cash flow to debt (including Moody's standard adjustments) will approach the mid-single digit range in 2020, albeit moderating from about 10% in the prior year. The company has adjusted its costs in line with declines with demand and enacted cost measures in recent months to help offset the coronavirus impacts. Its value added engineering capabilities do support margins that are moderately higher than for traditional distributors. These factors, as well as the company's end market diversity and sizeable portion of revenue (60%) derived from aftermarket demand, mainly maintenance and repair operations, support the ratings.

Moody's views liquidity as adequate, supported by cash balances ($182 million as of mid-July 2020) and expectations of positive free cash flow generation. These sources should adequately cover cash needs into 2021, given that availability under the company's $250 million ABL revolver is limited by the borrowing base. With $144 million drawn as of mid-July, the ABL availability was $26 million. This, along with cash on hand, provided $208 million of liquidity, up $20 million from December 31, 2019. The company's cash flow profile has benefited from significant working capital improvements. However, cash likely will be consumed with a ramp up in business activity. Additionally, with more moderate levels of free cash flow anticipated in the face of weaker earnings into 2021 and an uncertain operating environment, the prospects of meaningfully bringing down the company's debt leverage are limited.

From a corporate governance perspective, event risk is high with private equity ownership. The leverage profile is partly the result of aggressive financial policies, given an active pace of debt funded acquisitions, which also present integration risks. Additional acquisitions are likely and could weaken the metrics or liquidity.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of elevated leverage and event risk amid earnings headwinds from weak and volatile key end markets, recessionary pressures and continued uncertainty as to the duration and ultimate effects of the coronavirus on end market demand and STS's business.

Moody's took the following actions on STS Operating, Inc.:

....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2;

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD;

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LDG4) from B2 (LGD4);

....Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5);

....Outlook remains Negative

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded with an unfavorable refinancing of the upcoming PIK holding company loan. The ratings could also be downgraded with deteriorating liquidity, including diminishing revolver availability or lower than expected free cash flow, or if debt/EBITDA is expected remain above 7x, EBITA/interest below 1.5x or free cash flow to debt below 2.5%. Debt funded acquisitions or dividends that weaken credit metrics or liquidity would also result in downward ratings pressure.

A ratings upgrade is unlikely until business conditions broadly improve along with end market fundamentals and the broader macroeconomic environment. Over time, the ratings could be upgraded with consistent revenue growth and meaningful margin expansion such that Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to remain below 5.5x, with financial policies that support this lower leverage level. A stronger liquidity profile would also be expected for higher ratings, including ample revolver availability and free cash flow to debt at least in the mid to high single digits.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

STS Operating, Inc. ("SunSource"), based in Addison, Illinois, is a leading independent distributor of fluid power, fluid conveyance, fluid process and motion control products, and provider of related solutions. The company has 2,200 employees across 163 facilities located in the United States and Canada. Revenues approximated $1.37 billion as of the last twelve months ended March 31, 2020. The company is majority-owned by funds affiliated with Clayton Dubilier & Rice, LLC, a private equity firm that acquired SunSource in December 2017.

