Moody's downgrades the ratings of five Egyptian banks, changes deposit outlook to stable

Rating action follows the downgrade of the sovereign rating to B3, stable

Limassol, February 09, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the long-term bank deposit ratings of five Egyptian banks by one notch: National Bank of Egypt SAE ("NBE"), Banque Misr SAE ("BM"), Banque Du Caire SAE ("BdC") and Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE ("CIB") to B3 from B2 and Bank of Alexandria SAE ("BoA") to B2 from B1. Moody's has also downgraded the Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) of all five banks to b3 from b2. At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to stable from negative on the banks' deposit ratings.

The rating actions follow Moody's downgrade of the government's issuer rating to B3 stable from B2 negative (please see "Moody's downgrades Egypt's ratings to B3, changes outlook to stable", https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news/398535, 7 February 2023), to reflect Egypt's reduced external buffers and shock absorption capacity.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL473603 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's downgrade of the long-term ratings of five Egyptian banks reflects (1) the weakening operating environment, as captured by Moody's lowering of its Macro Profile for Egypt to "Very Weak+" from "Weak-"; and (2) the high interlinkages between the sovereign's weakened creditworthiness – as indicated by the downgrade of the sovereign rating to B3 from B2 – and the banks' balance sheets, given the banks' significant holdings of sovereign debt securities.

The revised Macro Profile for Egypt reflects Moody's expectation that the combination of foreign currency liquidity pressures, high interest rates and inflation will dampen consumer confidence, compromising borrowers' repayment capacity and increasing funding costs for the banks. In turn, these factors pressure banks' earnings, asset quality and foreign currency liquidity metrics, and will challenge their resilient financial performance to date.

According to Moody's, the banks' high sovereign exposure, mainly in the form of government debt securities that range between 25%-43% of their total assets, also links their credit profile to that of the government. In view of the correlation between sovereign and bank credit risk, these banks' standalone credit profiles and ratings are effectively constrained by the rating of the government.

Unlike the other four rated Egyptian banks, BoA's long-term bank deposit ratings remain one notch above the sovereign at B2 , driven by affiliate support uplift from Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., its majority shareholder.

STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlooks assigned to all the banks' ratings are in line with the stable outlook on Egypt's government rating. The stable outlook further reflects banks' stable local currency funding and liquidity position, and good earnings-generating capacity that partly mitigates risks stemming from the tight foreign currency liquidity conditions and high asset risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded following a material strengthening of the operating environment and in the government's credit profile, and provided that the banks maintain their resilient financial performance.

Egyptian banks' ratings could be downgraded if the sovereign rating is downgraded, given the banks' sizeable holdings of sovereign debt securities. The banks' BCAs could also be downgraded if banks are faced with more acute foreign currency liquidity pressures, or a rise in problem loans and/or rising funding costs that materially reduce their profitability and capital metrics from current levels.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited and unsolicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL473603 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• EU Endorsement Status

• UK Endorsement Status

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Items color coded in purple in this Press Release relate to unsolicited ratings for a rated entity which is non-participating.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

