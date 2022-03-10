Moody's downgrades the ratings of seven Ukrainian banks, ratings remain on review for further downgrade

London, March 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (“Moody's”) today downgraded the long-term ratings and assessments of seven Ukrainian banks, following the downgrade of Ukraine's sovereign rating to Caa2 from B3 and subsequent review for further downgrade on 4 March 2022. (please see "Moody's downgrades Ukraine's ratings to Caa2 from B3, ratings remain on review for downgrade", https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_463451). The affected banks' long-term ratings and assessments also remain on review for further downgrade.

Today's rating action was triggered by the intensification of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, which will have a severe impact on Ukraine's economic conditions and banks' operating environment. The impact of a potentially protracted military conflict is also reflected in the change of Ukraine's Macro Profile to 'Very Weak' from 'Weak-'.

Specifically, the following ratings and assessments were affected by today's rating action:

(1) The long-term bank deposit ratings, Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs), Adjusted BCAs, Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs), Counterparty Risk Assessments (CR Assessments) of seven banks (Privatbank, Savings Bank of Ukraine, Ukreximbank, JSC “Raiffeisen Bank”, Pivdennyi Bank, JSCB, TASCOMBANK JSC, Bank Vostok PJSC);

(2) The long-term senior unsecured debt ratings of two banks (Savings Bank of Ukraine and Ukreximbank);

(3) The long-term subordinated debt rating of one bank (Ukreximbank);

(4) The National Scale Ratings (NSRs) of five banks (Savings Bank of Ukraine, JSC “Raiffeisen Bank”, Pivdennyi Bank, JSCB, TASCOMBANK JSC, Bank Vostok PJSC)

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL463737 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating actions on the seven banks' ratings and assessments were prompted by the weakening of Ukraine's credit profile. The Ukrainian banks' large direct exposure to the domestic debt issued by the national government (which exceeds 100% of shareholders' equity for the largest state-owned banks) ultimately links and constrains their BCAs to the same level as the country's sovereign rating.

The multi-notch downgrade of the majority of the Ukrainian bank ratings reflect the direct credit implications of Russia's military invasion, while the review for further downgrade captures Moody's view that a protracted military conflict could further impact on Ukraine's economic conditions, heightening liquidity challenges in the banking system and severely disrupting the banks' operating environment.

On 24 February, Ukraine declared martial law and the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) imposed temporary measures impacting the banking system, including restrictions on certain cash transactions to address increasing liquidity challenges facing the banks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A positive rating action on the financial institutions' ratings is currently unlikely, given the review for downgrade. However, their ratings could be confirmed in the event of confirmation of the Ukraine's sovereign debt rating. The ratings could be downgraded in the event of a downgrade of the Ukraine's sovereign debt rating, and/or severe deterioration of the banks' operating environment or credit fundamentals.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a “.nn” country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in “.za” for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings”. While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

