Moody's downgrades the ratings of three Lebanese banks, concluding review

Rating action follows downgrade of Lebanon's sovereign rating to Ca
Limassol, February 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today downgraded the respective long-term
local currency deposit ratings of Bank Audi S.A.L.,
BLOM BANK S.A.L (BLOM BANK). and Byblos Bank S.A.L.
to Caa3 from Caa2, and the banks' long-term foreign
currency deposit ratings to Ca from Caa3. Concurrently, Moody's
also downgraded the banks' long-term local currency Counterparty
Risk Ratings (CRR) to Caa3 from Caa1, the long-term foreign
currency CRRs to Ca from Caa1, their Counterparty Risk Assessments
(CR Assessment) to Caa3(cr) from Caa1(cr), their national scale
ratings (NSRs) for deposits to Caa1.lb from B1.lb,
the national scale CRRs to Caa1.lb/LB-4 from Baa3.lb/LB-3,
and BLOM Bank's long-term foreign currency deposit certificates
to Ca from Caa2.
The banks' ca Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) and Adjusted BCAs,
NP short-term deposit ratings and CRRs, LB-4 short-term
NSR for deposits and NP(cr) short-term CR Assessments were affirmed.
This rating action concludes the review on the banks' ratings that
was initiated at the time of the 7 November 2019 rating action.
Today's rating action follows Moody's downgrade of the Government
of Lebanon's issuer rating to Ca, which reflected the rating agency's
expectation of a near-term sovereign debt restructuring with potential
substantial losses for creditors. For Moody's rating action
on the sovereign see, https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_418596.
Correspondingly, the banks' ratings reflect expected loss
for creditors because of banks' high exposure to the Lebanese sovereign
and the deteriorating financial and economic conditions in the country,
which threaten the sustainability of the peg and may lead to further losses
for the banks, particularly for foreign currency liabilities.
According to Moody's methodology, bank ratings generally are
forward-looking opinions on expected loss for an entity's
creditors.
The outlook on the Caa3 local currency deposit ratings and Caa1.lb
NSRs has been changed to negative. The outlook on the Ca long-term
foreign currency deposit ratings and BLOM Bank's deposit certificates
has been changed to stable.
A full list of affected ratings and assessments is provided towards the
end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
-- RISKS TO BANK CREDITORS AMID HIGH LIKELIHOOD OF SOVEREIGN
DEBT RESTRUCTURING
Today's rating action is primarily driven by the high likelihood
of a sovereign debt restructuring and the deteriorating financial and
economic conditions in Lebanon. These raise further solvency and
liquidity pressures for Lebanese banks and reflect the heightened risk
of expected losses that are consistent with a Caa3 rating for local currency
deposits, one notch above the sovereign rating, and Ca for
foreign currency deposits in line with the sovereign rating and the corresponding
sovereign ceiling. Depositors are the principal indirect creditors
to the Ca-rated sovereign and the monetary system, because
for years deposit inflows had secured financing for the government and
sustained the central bank's foreign currency reserves thereby supporting
the Lebanese pound's peg to the US dollar.
Lebanese sovereign Eurobonds have been trading at a deep discount in recent
weeks and the likelihood of a debt restructuring has become the rating
agency's central scenario with potential substantial losses for
private creditors, driving Moody's recent downgrade of Lebanon's
sovereign rating to Ca. Such an exercise would likely have material
ongoing negative implications for the banks. Lebanese banks'
are highly interlinked with the domestic sovereign given their large holdings
of government debt and long-term placements at the Banque du Liban
(BdL, the central bank). The three rated banks' overall sovereign
exposure (including government securities and BdL placements) was equivalent
to around 7-to-9 times their Tier 1 capital based on the
last-audited year-end 2018 financial statements.
Banks' revenues are also heavily reliant on interest income from
this sovereign exposure.
Further, financial and economic conditions are deteriorating against
the background of large capital outflows, that had accelerated following
social protests that started in October 2019, the deepening economic
contraction amid restrictions by banks on transfers abroad and cash withdrawals,
especially in dollars, and a widening parallel exchange rate compared
to the official pegged rate threatening the peg's sustainability.
These point to large anticipated economic adjustment costs, that
in part may be borne by banks.
Private sector deposits at banks in Lebanon declined in aggregate by $15.7
billion, or 9.1%, in 2019, of which $11.4
billion left the system in the last quarter of the year and despite the
informal capital controls implemented by banks. Foreign system
liquidity has been centralised at the central bank and the BdL's
foreign assets declined to $30.5 billion as of mid-February
2020 from $34.8 billion at the end of 2018. Moody's
expects real GDP to contract by 4.5% in 2019, and
banks' retail and business loan quality will likely deteriorate
because of the economic contraction, higher inflation, job
losses and salary cuts. In light of this deterioration, Moody's
expects banks would need increase provisions, straining their profitability.
However, banks' funding costs are likely to come down after
a recent surge following successive interest rate caps imposed by the
BdL on new and renewed Lebanese pound and dollar deposits. On the
back of these reductions, banks have also reduced lending rates,
which would help limit the rise in problem loans for now. Loans
to the private sector by banks in Lebanon were $49.5 billion
at the end of 2019 and had contracted by $9.4 billion during
the year. Banks are also proceeding with mandated capital increases
with some delay. The BdL requested banks to raise capital in the
form of US dollar-denominated cash contributions equivalent to
a total of 20% of their end-2018 Common Equity Tier 1 capital
by end-June 2020 in two stages. Once concluded, these
injections will support banks' solvency and liquidity.
Moody's does not currently differentiate between the ratings of
the three rated banks, despite some individual solvency and funding
differences, because of the systemic nature of the challenges banks
are currently facing, their overall very large exposure to the Ca-rated
sovereign, and that any further incremental measures taken on deposits
by the authorities may be applied universally, similarly to the
restrictions that have been applied so far. Some of the ratings
are also captured by the relevant sovereign ceilings.
Moody's downgrade to Ca of the long-term foreign currency deposit
ratings and foreign currency CRRs of all three Lebanese banks and for
BLOM Bank's foreign currency deposit certificates is also driven
by the lowering of the sovereign ceilings for foreign currency deposits
and bonds to Ca. This deposit ceiling determines the highest rating
that may be assigned to deposits held with domestic institutions denominated
in foreign currency. The foreign currency bond ceiling generally
indicates the highest ratings that can be assigned to a foreign currency
denominated security issued, and captures the banks' CRRs
and BLOM Bank's certificates.
-- LOWER MACRO PROFILE
Moody's has also lowered its Macro Profile for Lebanon to 'Very Weak -'
from 'Very Weak' previously. The rating agency considers that the
operating environment for banks in Lebanon has deteriorated in view of
the deteriorating sovereign creditworthiness, capital outflows and
declining depositor and investor confidence, and the expected economic
adjustment.
-- STANDALONE BCA AND ADJUSTED BCA
The three banks' ca BCAs and Adjusted BCAs continue to reflect central
bank requirements introduced in December 2019 for a period of six months.
Moody's considered the redenomination into local currency of part
of the interest payment for existing foreign currency deposits a deposit
default and that a BCA of ca is consistent with such an event.
The BdL's instructions came on top of unofficial restrictions on transfers
abroad and dollar withdrawals from deposit accounts announced by the Association
of Banks in Lebanon on 17 November, which have been implemented
by Lebanese banks. Moody's expects these capital controls
to be soon formalised and to be maintained for an extended period of time.
The banks' standalone BCAs are also aligned with the rating of the
Lebanese sovereign, which is their main exposure.
-- DEPOSIT OUTLOOKS
The negative outlook on the banks' Caa3 local currency deposit ratings
is driven by the high uncertainty regarding the extend of the fiscal and
economic adjustment in Lebanon and whether an external support package
will be forthcoming that will allow for an orderly adjustment.
The negative outlook therefore also incorporates the risk of more negative
economic scenarios, including the tail risk of a disorderly de-pegging
of the currency that would have very significant implications for the
banks.
The stable outlook on the banks' Ca foreign currency deposit ratings
reflects the stable outlook on the Government of Lebanon's Ca rating
and the high losses already incorporated into that rating.
-- ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
In line with Moody's general view for the banking sector,
the three banks have a low exposure to Environmental risks.
Moody's considers that Social risks for the banks have increased
and are high. In Lebanon, banks are reliant on private sector
deposits. The incremental measures on deposits by both the BdL
and the banks will likely diminish depositor confidence and stifle future
foreign currency inflows for some time. Banks and the BdL have
in some cases been targeted directly by protestors in the country in recent
months in light of these restrictions. This breach of depositors'
trust could prove detrimental to banks because it challenges the sustainability
of the economy's traditional funding model that relied on continued capital
inflows, in the absence a new economic structure. Lebanese
banks are also closely linked to the sovereign, and the Lebanese
government has struggled with social unrest and sectarian divisions,
most recently leading to weeks of widespread protests, the resignation
of Prime Minister Saad Hariri and an extended delay in forming a new government.
Social and sectarian challenges may undermine the chances for a fiscal
adjustment, access to external funding support and an economic recovery
and lead to further economic losses.
Moody's does not currently have specific concerns around the banks'
own governance. Nonetheless, corporate governance remains
a key credit consideration and requires ongoing monitoring. Highly
dollarised systems such as Lebanon require US banks to clear dollars and
are therefore particularly vulnerable to third-party sanctions.
Fines or sanctions resulting from non-compliance with international
anti-money laundering or combating the financing of terrorism requirements
could prove life-threatening for individual banks.
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
Moody's considers that there is limited upward pressure on the affected
ratings at present, as indicated by the negative outlook on the
local currency deposit ratings. However, if downside scenarios
subside and solvency and liquidity pressures for banks abate together
with a relaxation in capital controls and a recovery in confidence could
prompt Moody's to change the outlook to stable.
Moody's may downgrade the banks' ratings further if there is increased
likelihood of a disorderly sovereign default and a major destabilisation
of the currency peg with very large losses for the banks.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Bank Audi S.A.L.
Downgrades:
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Downgraded to Caa3(cr) from Caa1(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Local Currency), Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign Currency), Downgraded to Ca from Caa1
.... NSR Long-term Counterparty Risk
Rating, Downgraded to Caa1.lb from Baa3.lb
.... NSR Short-term Counterparty Risk
Rating, Downgraded to LB-4 from LB-3
.... Long-term Bank Deposit Rating
(Local Currency), Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2, Outlook Changed
to Negative from Rating Under Review
.... Long-term Bank Deposit Rating
(Foreign Currency), Downgraded to Ca from Caa3, Outlook Changed
to Stable from Rating Under Review
.... NSR Long-term Bank Deposit Rating,
Downgraded to Caa1.lb from B1.lb, Outlook Changed
to Negative from Rating Under Review
Affirmations:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed ca
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
ca
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed NP
.... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed NP
.... NSR Short-term Bank Deposit Rating,
Affirmed LB-4
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative(m)
From Rating Under Review
..Issuer: BLOM BANK S.A.L.
Downgrades:
.... Deposit Note CD/Program, Downgraded
to Ca from Caa2, Outlook Changed to Stable from Rating Under Review
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Downgraded to Caa3(cr) from Caa1(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Local Currency), Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign Currency), Downgraded to Ca from Caa1
.... NSR Long-term Counterparty Risk
Rating, Downgraded to Caa1.lb from Baa3.lb
.... NSR Short-term Counterparty Risk
Rating, Downgraded to LB-4 from LB-3
.... Long-term Bank Deposit Rating
(Local Currency), Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2, Outlook Changed
to Negative from Rating Under Review
.... Long-term Bank Deposit Rating
(Foreign Currency), Downgraded to Ca from Caa3, Outlook Changed
to Stable from Rating Under Review
.... NSR Long-term Bank Deposit Rating,
Downgraded to Caa1.lb from B1.lb, Outlook Changed
to Negative from Rating Under Review
Affirmations:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed ca
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
ca
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed NP
.... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed NP
.... NSR Short-term Bank Deposit Rating,
Affirmed LB-4
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative(m)
From Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Byblos Bank S.A.L.
Downgrades:
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Downgraded to Caa3(cr) from Caa1(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Local Currency), Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating
(Foreign Currency), Downgraded to Ca from Caa1
.... NSR Long-term Counterparty Risk
Rating, Downgraded to Caa1.lb from Baa3.lb
.... NSR Short-term Counterparty Risk
Rating, Downgraded to LB-4 from LB-3
.... Long-term Bank Deposit Rating
(Local Currency), Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2, Outlook Changed
to Negative from Rating Under Review
.... Long-term Bank Deposit Rating
(Foreign Currency), Downgraded to Ca from Caa3, Outlook Changed
to Stable from Rating Under Review
.... NSR Long-term Bank Deposit Rating,
Downgraded to Caa1.lb from B1.lb, Outlook Changed
to Negative from Rating Under Review
Affirmations:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed ca
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
ca
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed NP(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
Affirmed NP
.... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed NP
.... NSR Short-term Bank Deposit Rating,
Affirmed LB-4
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative(m)
From Rating Under Review
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
