Moody's downgrades the ratings of three classes of Notes issued by FCT GIAC Obligations Long Terme II

Frankfurt am Main, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings of the following Notes issued by FCT GIAC Obligations Long Terme II ("FCT GIAC OLT II"):

....EUR 75M Senior Bonds P1, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Feb 27, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

....EUR 15M Senior Bonds P2, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Feb 27, 2019 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf)

....EUR 28.5M Mezzanine A Bonds, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Feb 27, 2019 Downgraded to B3 (sf)

FCT GIAC OLT II is a collateralised loan obligation ("CLO") backed by a portfolio of bonds issued by small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") and mid-cap corporates domiciled in France. FCT GIAC OLT II was issued in May 2015 and the portfolio is now in its amortization phase.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade actions are due to the deterioration in the credit quality of the underlying collateral pool in the past year, as measured by the weighted average rating factor, or WARF, which increased from 3246 in Jan 2019 to 3714 in July 2020, and the loss of par from the default of one obligor with a notional principal amount of EUR 1.0m recorded in July 2020. The decline is credit quality and loss of collateral coverage are prompted by economic shocks stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

Between January and July 2020, the number of performing borrowers reduced from 29 to 27 as a result of one pre-repayment and one default. Moody's observes that a lower performing par balance resulting from principal payments and EUR 5.6m cumulative defaults have led to enhanced concentration risk; the largest seven loans now represent 49% of the total performing pool balance.

In July 2020 only EUR 1.1m out of EUR 2.6m scheduled principal collections were received due to the payment moratorium approved by the Noteholders, with twelve borrowers only paying interest and fee amounts and deferring principal payments. This analysis has considered the updated portfolio amortization resulting from the moratorium. Moody's has been made aware that a new consultation may result in an extension to the moratorium which could impact the principal payments to be received in October 2020.

Moody's also notes that in line with the transaction documentation, repayment of rated Notes is expected to switch from pro-rate to sequential from the October 2020 payment date onwards as a result of the breach of cumulative net defaults trigger.

In FCT GIAC OLT II, the obligors of the underlying bonds are not rated by Moody's. Their credit quality is assessed using the Ellipro score produced by Ellisphere. A mapping was used to convert the Ellipro Scores into Moody's rating factors. In line with Moody's approach for outdated mappings, this mapping has been subjected to an additional default probability stress. Also, when the remaining number of mapped assets has reduced over the transaction life, Moody's may subject the mapped assets to a default probability stress given that the mapping becomes less statistically robust the smaller the number of assets in the transaction portfolio.

Accordingly, in its base case, Moody's has stressed large concentrations of single obligors, with an additional stress on obligors deemed more vulnerable to sudden adverse difficulties according to the size of their revenues.

Interest and principal payments on the Mezzanine A Bonds are guaranteed by Bpifrance Financement (rated Aa2/P-1). Moody's has not factored in its analysis any potential benefit of this guarantee for the Mezzanine A Bond Noteholders.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from the current weak global economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in August 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1235535. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will be affected.

Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on www.moodys.com

Counterparty Exposure:

Today's rating action took into consideration the Notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as account bank, using the methodology "Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty Risks in Structured Finance" published in June 2020. Moody's concluded the ratings of the Notes are not constrained by these risks.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

This transaction is subject to a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty, which could negatively affect the ratings on the Notes, in light of uncertainty about credit conditions in the general economy.

Additional uncertainty about performance is due to the following:

Portfolio amortisation: The main source of uncertainty in this transaction is the pace of amortisation of the underlying portfolio, particularly the uncertainty surrounding the end of the postponement of principal payments, which can vary significantly depending on market conditions and have a significant impact on the Notes' rating. A fast amortisation would usually benefit the rating of the Notes beginning with the Notes having the highest prepayment priority.

Recovery of defaulted assets: The differential between realised recoveries on trustee-reported defaulted assets and those Moody's assumes have defaulted can result in volatility in the deal's over-collateralisation levels. Recoveries higher than Moody's expectations would have a positive impact on the Notes' rating.

Lack of portfolio granularity: The performance of the portfolio depends to a large extent on the credit conditions of a few large obligors with low non-investment-grade ratings, especially when they default.

In addition to the quantitative factors that Moody's explicitly modelled, qualitative factors are part of the rating committee's considerations. These qualitative factors include the structural protections in the transaction, its recent performance given the market environment, the legal environment, specific documentation features, the collateral manager's track record and the potential for selection bias in the portfolio. All information available to rating committees, including macroeconomic forecasts, input from other Moody's analytical groups, market factors, and judgments regarding the nature and severity of credit stress on the transactions, can influence the final rating decision.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

