Moody's downgrades the ratings of three classes of Notes issued by FCT GIAC Obligations Long Terme II

Frankfurt am Main, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded the ratings of the
following Notes issued by FCT GIAC Obligations Long Terme II ("FCT GIAC
OLT II"):
....EUR 75M Senior Bonds P1, Downgraded
to A2 (sf); previously on Feb 27, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
....EUR 15M Senior Bonds P2, Downgraded
to Ba1 (sf); previously on Feb 27, 2019 Downgraded to Baa3
(sf)
....EUR 28.5M Mezzanine A Bonds,
Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Feb 27, 2019 Downgraded
to B3 (sf)
FCT GIAC OLT II is a collateralised loan obligation ("CLO") backed by
a portfolio of bonds issued by small and medium-sized enterprises
("SMEs") and mid-cap corporates domiciled in France. FCT
GIAC OLT II was issued in May 2015 and the portfolio is now in its amortization
phase.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade actions are due to the deterioration in the credit quality
of the underlying collateral pool in the past year, as measured
by the weighted average rating factor, or WARF, which increased
from 3246 in Jan 2019 to 3714 in July 2020, and the loss of par
from the default of one obligor with a notional principal amount of EUR
1.0m recorded in July 2020. The decline is credit quality
and loss of collateral coverage are prompted by economic shocks stemming
from the coronavirus outbreak.
Between January and July 2020, the number of performing borrowers
reduced from 29 to 27 as a result of one pre-repayment and one
default. Moody's observes that a lower performing par balance resulting
from principal payments and EUR 5.6m cumulative defaults have led
to enhanced concentration risk; the largest seven loans now represent
49% of the total performing pool balance.
In July 2020 only EUR 1.1m out of EUR 2.6m scheduled principal
collections were received due to the payment moratorium approved by the
Noteholders, with twelve borrowers only paying interest and fee
amounts and deferring principal payments. This analysis has considered
the updated portfolio amortization resulting from the moratorium.
Moody's has been made aware that a new consultation may result in
an extension to the moratorium which could impact the principal payments
to be received in October 2020.
Moody's also notes that in line with the transaction documentation,
repayment of rated Notes is expected to switch from pro-rate to
sequential from the October 2020 payment date onwards as a result of the
breach of cumulative net defaults trigger.
In FCT GIAC OLT II, the obligors of the underlying bonds are not
rated by Moody's. Their credit quality is assessed using the Ellipro
score produced by Ellisphere. A mapping was used to convert the
Ellipro Scores into Moody's rating factors. In line with Moody's
approach for outdated mappings, this mapping has been subjected
to an additional default probability stress. Also, when the
remaining number of mapped assets has reduced over the transaction life,
Moody's may subject the mapped assets to a default probability stress
given that the mapping becomes less statistically robust the smaller the
number of assets in the transaction portfolio.
Accordingly, in its base case, Moody's has stressed large
concentrations of single obligors, with an additional stress on
obligors deemed more vulnerable to sudden adverse difficulties according
to the size of their revenues.
Interest and principal payments on the Mezzanine A Bonds are guaranteed
by Bpifrance Financement (rated Aa2/P-1). Moody's
has not factored in its analysis any potential benefit of this guarantee
for the Mezzanine A Bond Noteholders.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from
the current weak global economic activity and a gradual recovery for the
coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach
to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in August 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1235535.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, it is not currently
expected that the Credit Ratings referenced in this press release will
be affected.
Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on
www.moodys.com
Counterparty Exposure:
Today's rating action took into consideration the Notes' exposure to relevant
counterparties, such as account bank, using the methodology
"Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty Risks in Structured
Finance" published in June 2020. Moody's concluded the ratings
of the Notes are not constrained by these risks.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
This transaction is subject to a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty,
which could negatively affect the ratings on the Notes, in light
of uncertainty about credit conditions in the general economy.
Additional uncertainty about performance is due to the following:
Portfolio amortisation: The main source of uncertainty in this transaction
is the pace of amortisation of the underlying portfolio, particularly
the uncertainty surrounding the end of the postponement of principal payments,
which can vary significantly depending on market conditions and have a
significant impact on the Notes' rating. A fast amortisation
would usually benefit the rating of the Notes beginning with the Notes
having the highest prepayment priority.
Recovery of defaulted assets: The differential between realised
recoveries on trustee-reported defaulted assets and those Moody's
assumes have defaulted can result in volatility in the deal's over-collateralisation
levels. Recoveries higher than Moody's expectations would
have a positive impact on the Notes' rating.
Lack of portfolio granularity: The performance of the portfolio
depends to a large extent on the credit conditions of a few large obligors
with low non-investment-grade ratings, especially
when they default.
In addition to the quantitative factors that Moody's explicitly modelled,
qualitative factors are part of the rating committee's considerations.
These qualitative factors include the structural protections in the transaction,
its recent performance given the market environment, the legal environment,
specific documentation features, the collateral manager's track
record and the potential for selection bias in the portfolio. All
information available to rating committees, including macroeconomic
forecasts, input from other Moody's analytical groups, market
factors, and judgments regarding the nature and severity of credit
stress on the transactions, can influence the final rating decision.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or Note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
