Moody's downgrades the ratings on EUR 65.5m CLO Notes of Dryden 32 Euro CLO 2014 B.V.

Moody's also affirms the ratings on EUR 309.4m of Notes

London, 26 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) has downgraded the ratings on the following notes issued by Dryden 32 Euro CLO 2014 B.V.:

....EUR 17,500,000 Class D-1-R Mezzanine Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2031, Downgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2020 Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

....EUR 5,000,000 Class D-2-R Mezzanine Secured Deferrable Fixed Rate Notes due 2031, Downgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2020 Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

....EUR 30,500,000 Class E-R Mezzanine Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2031, Downgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

....EUR 12,500,000 Class F-R Mezzanine Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2031, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Jun 3, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Moody's has also affirmed the ratings on the following notes:

....EUR 5,000,000 (current outstanding amount EUR 833,333.35) Class X Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2031, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 23, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR 230,945,000 Class A-1-R Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2031, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 23, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR 12,155,000 Class A-2-R Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2031, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 23, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

....EUR 16,950,000 Class B-1-R Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2031, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Aug 23, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

....EUR 24,050,000 Class B-2-R Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2031, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Aug 23, 2018 Assigned Aa2 (sf)

....EUR 12,275,000 Class C-1-R Mezzanine Secured Deferrable Floating Rate Notes due 2031, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Aug 23, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned A2 (sf)

....EUR 12,225,000 Class C-2-R Mezzanine Secured Deferrable Fixed Rate Notes due 2031, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Aug 23, 2018 Assigned A2 (sf)

Dryden 32 Euro CLO 2014 B.V. is a cash-flow CLO transaction, issued in July 2014 and refinanced in August 2018, backed by a portfolio of mostly high-yield senior secured European loans. The portfolio is managed by PGIM Limited . The transaction's reinvestment period will end in November 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's action concludes the rating review on the Classes D-1-R, D-2-R, E-R and F-R notes initiated on 03 June 2020 as a result of the deterioration of the credit quality and/or the reduction of the par amount of the portfolio following from the coronavirus outbreak, "Moody's places ratings on 234 securities from 77 EMEA CLOs on review for possible downgrade", http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_425508.

Stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, the credit quality of the portfolio has deteriorated as reflected in the increase in Weighted Average Rating Factor (WARF) and of the proportion of securities from issuers with ratings of Caa1 or lower. According to the trustee reports the WARF has deteriorated by 10% to 3523[1] in May 2020 from 3204[2] in March 2020. Securities with ratings of Caa1 or lower currently make up approximately 7.6% of the underlying portfolio. In addition, the over-collateralisation (OC) levels have marginally weakened across the capital structure. According to the trustee report dated May 2020 the Class A/B, Class C, Class D, Class E OC and Class F OC ratios are reported at 140.5% [1], 129.3%[1], 120.5%[1], 110.4%[1] and 106.7%[1] compared to March 2020 levels of 141.6%[2], 130.3%[2], 121.5%[2], 111.2%[2] and 107.5%[2], respectively.

Moody's notes that none of the OC tests are currently in breach and the transaction remains in compliance with the following collateral quality tests: Diversity Score, Weighted Average Recovery Rate (WARR), Weighted Average Spread (WAS) and Weighted Average Life (WAL). However the WARF test is not passing as per latest trustee report [1]. Furthermore, the portfolio contains two defaulted assets, representing 1.1% of the aggregate principal balance.

As a result of this deterioration, Moody's downgraded the Class D-1-R, D-2-R, E-R and F-R notes. Moody's however concluded that the expected losses on remaining rated notes remain consistent with their current ratings as the structural features of the transaction mitigate the collateral credit quality deterioration. Consequently, Moody's has affirmed the ratings on the Class X, A-1-R, A-2-R, B-1-R, B-2-R, C-1-R and C-2-R notes.

The key model inputs Moody's uses in its analysis, such as par, weighted average rating factor, diversity score and the weighted average recovery rate, are based on its published methodology and could differ from the trustee's reported numbers. In its base case, Moody's analysed the underlying collateral pool as having a performing par and principal proceeds balance of EUR 399.1 million, defaulted assets of EUR 4.5 million, a weighted average default probability of 30.4% (consistent with a WARF of 3647 over a weighted average life of 5.98 years), a weighted average recovery rate upon default of 42.6% for a Aaa liability target rating, a diversity score of 51, a weighted average spread of 3.90%, and a weighted average coupon of 5.32%.

The default probability derives from the credit quality of the collateral pool and Moody's expectation of the remaining life of the collateral pool. The estimated average recovery rate on future defaults is based primarily on the seniority of the assets in the collateral pool. In each case, historical and market performance and a collateral manager's latitude to trade collateral are also relevant factors. Moody's incorporates these default and recovery characteristics of the collateral pool into its cash flow model analysis, subjecting them to stresses as a function of the target rating of each CLO liability it is analysing.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of corporate assets.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was "Moody's Global Approach to Rating Collateralized Loan Obligations" published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111156. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Counterparty Exposure:

Today's rating action took into consideration the notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as account bank and swap providers, using the methodology "Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty Risks in Structured Finance" published in June 2020. Moody's concluded the ratings of the notes are not constrained by these risks.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

This transaction is subject to a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty, which could negatively affect the ratings on the note, in light of uncertainty about credit conditions in the general economy. In particular, the length and severity of the economic and credit shock precipitated by the global coronavirus pandemic will have a significant impact on the performance of the securities. CLO notes' performance may also be impacted either positively or negatively by: (1) the manager's investment strategy and behaviour; and (2) divergence in the legal interpretation of CDO documentation by different transactional parties because of embedded ambiguities.

Additional uncertainty about performance is due to the following:

• Weighted average life: The notes' ratings are sensitive to the weighted average life assumption of the portfolio, which could lengthen as a result of the manager's decision to reinvest in new issue loans or other loans with longer maturities, or participate in amend-to-extend offerings. The effect on the ratings of extending the portfolio's weighted average life can be positive or negative depending on the notes' seniority.

• Other collateral quality metrics: Because the deal can reinvest, the manager can erode the collateral quality metrics' buffers against the covenant levels.

In addition to the quantitative factors that Moody's explicitly modelled, qualitative factors are part of the rating committee's considerations. These qualitative factors include the structural protections in the transaction, its recent performance given the market environment, the legal environment, specific documentation features, the collateral manager's track record and the potential for selection bias in the portfolio. All information available to rating committees, including macroeconomic forecasts, input from other Moody's analytical groups, market factors, and judgments regarding the nature and severity of credit stress on the transactions, can influence the final rating decision.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Trustee report 31-May-2020

[2] Trustee report 31-Mar-2020

