Moody's downgrades the ratings on GBP 44.1m Notes issued by three Small Business Origination Loan Trusts

Moody's also affirms the ratings on GBP 276.3m of Notes and confirms the ratings on GBP 39.4m of Notes

London, 31 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the ratings of Class D Notes in Small Business Origination Loan Trust 2019-1 DAC ("SBOLT 2019-1"), Small Business Origination Loan Trust 2019-2 DAC ("SBOLT 2019-2") and in Small Business Origination Loan Trust 2019-3 DAC ("SBOLT 2019-3"). The transactions are backed by loans originated by marketplace lender Funding Circle Ltd ("Funding Circle") and granted to small- and medium- sized enterprises (SMEs).

Issuer: Small Business Origination Loan Trust 2019-1 DAC

....GBP 118.97M (Current Outstanding Balance GBP 55.16M) Class A Notes, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Feb 5, 2020 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

....GBP 5.40M (Current Outstanding Balance GBP 3.24M) Class B Notes, Confirmed at A2 (sf); previously on May 1, 2020 A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

....GBP 12.61M (Current Outstanding Balance GBP 7.57M) Class C Notes, Confirmed at Baa2 (sf); previously on May 1, 2020 Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

....GBP 18.92M (Current Outstanding Balance GBP 11.36M) Class D Notes, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on May 1, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: Small Business Origination Loan Trust 2019-2 DAC

....GBP 150.77M (Current Outstanding Balance GBP 90.82M) Class A Notes, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Jul 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

....GBP 3.48M (Current Outstanding Balance GBP 2.10M) Class B Notes, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Jul 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

....GBP 19.72M (Current Outstanding Balance GBP 11.88M) Class C Notes, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on May 1, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

....GBP 22.04M (Current Outstanding Balance GBP 13.27M) Class D Notes, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on May 1, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Issuer: Small Business Origination Loan Trust 2019-3 DAC

....GBP 165.01M (Current Outstanding Balance GBP 122.63M) Class A Notes, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Nov 27, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

....GBP 7.50M (Current Outstanding Balance GBP 5.57M) Class B Notes, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Nov 27, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)

....GBP 22.50M (Current Outstanding Balance GBP 16.72M) Class C Notes, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf); previously on May 1, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

....GBP 26.25M (Current Outstanding Balance GBP 19.51M) Class D Notes, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on May 1, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's action concludes the rating reviews initiated on 01 May 2020 resulting from the uncertainty around the possible further deterioration of the portfolio due to the current macroeconomic environment, "Moody's places on review for downgrade seven Notes issued by three Small Business Origination Loan Trusts", http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_423636.

The performance of collateral backing the three transactions has deteriorated as reflected, on average, in about 30 percentage point increases in the total delinquent loans between the April 2020 and July 2020 payment dates. Cumulative defaults as a percentage of original pool balance increased by on average 2 percentage points across the three transactions, and it is expected that there will be a further increase in the short term upon materialization of late-stage delinquencies as defaults.

In its base case, Moody's assumed elevated cumulative gross default rates on the underlying portfolios to reflect the deterioration in the portfolios' performance. Moody's also considered a number of sensitivity scenarios including: (i) defaults of a large proportion of the pools currently classified as delinquent albeit with higher recovery rates to reflect the support provided by payment plans; (ii) lower overall recovery rates for future defaults; and (iii) a near term increase in prepayments from borrowers availing of coronavirus related government guaranteed loans.

Following from this analysis, Moody's concluded that the expected losses on rated notes other than Class D notes in all three transactions remain consistent with their current ratings as the structural features of the transaction mitigate the collateral credit quality deterioration.

Consequently, Moody's has downgraded the ratings on the Class D notes from SBOLT 2019-1, SBOLT 2019-2, and SBOLT 2019-3, and confirmed the ratings on the Class C notes from SBOLT 2019-1, SBOLT 2019-2, and SBOLT 2019-3, and the Class B notes from SBOLT 2019-1. Moody's has also affirmed the ratings on the Class B notes from SBOLT 2019-2 and SBOLT 2019-3, as well as the class A notes from SBOLT 2019-1, SBOLT 2019-2, and SBOLT 2019-3.

Moody's took into account the characteristics of the portfolio, the utilization of the short term and medium term payment plans introduced by Funding Circle, as well as the current economic environment and its potential impact on the portfolio's future performance. Moody's notes that the default definitions within the transactions may lead to borrowers who are performing under such payment plans being classified as defaulted.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of small businesses from the collapse in UK economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Today's rating action took into consideration the Notes' exposure to relevant counterparties, such as account bank and swap providers, using the methodology "Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty Risks in Structured Finance" published in June 2020. Moody's concluded the rating of the Notes is not constrained by these risks.

TRANSACTION ASSUMPTIONS

Moody´s has increased its base case default probability assumptions to 17%, 19% and 17% of current balance for the three transactions respectively. Moody's has maintained its fixed recovery rate assumption at 20% and the portfolio credit enhancement assumptions at 45%, 48% and 44.5% for the three transactions respectively.

Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:

The principal methodology used in these ratings was 'Moody's Global Approach to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations' published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1225856. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:

Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include: (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better than Moody's expected; (2) deleveraging of the capital structure; and (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.

Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include: (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse than Moody's expected; (2) deterioration in the Notes' available credit enhancement; (3) deterioration in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties; and (4) an increase in sovereign risk.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step, Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument. The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario, weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.

Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows. Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ashika Chandarana

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Raja Iyer

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

