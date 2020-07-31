Moody's downgrades the ratings on GBP 44.1m Notes issued by three Small Business Origination Loan Trusts

Moody's also affirms the ratings on GBP 276.3m of Notes and confirms the ratings on GBP 39.4m of Notes
London, 31 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
downgraded the ratings of Class D Notes in Small Business Origination
Loan Trust 2019-1 DAC ("SBOLT 2019-1"),
Small Business Origination Loan Trust 2019-2 DAC ("SBOLT
2019-2") and in Small Business Origination Loan Trust 2019-3
DAC ("SBOLT 2019-3"). The transactions are backed
by loans originated by marketplace lender Funding Circle Ltd ("Funding
Circle") and granted to small- and medium- sized enterprises
(SMEs).
Issuer: Small Business Origination Loan Trust 2019-1 DAC
....GBP 118.97M (Current Outstanding
Balance GBP 55.16M) Class A Notes, Affirmed Aa2 (sf);
previously on Feb 5, 2020 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)
....GBP 5.40M (Current Outstanding
Balance GBP 3.24M) Class B Notes, Confirmed at A2 (sf);
previously on May 1, 2020 A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade
....GBP 12.61M (Current Outstanding
Balance GBP 7.57M) Class C Notes, Confirmed at Baa2 (sf);
previously on May 1, 2020 Baa2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade
....GBP 18.92M (Current Outstanding
Balance GBP 11.36M) Class D Notes, Downgraded to B2 (sf);
previously on May 1, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade
Issuer: Small Business Origination Loan Trust 2019-2 DAC
....GBP 150.77M (Current Outstanding
Balance GBP 90.82M) Class A Notes, Affirmed Aa3 (sf);
previously on Jul 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
....GBP 3.48M (Current Outstanding
Balance GBP 2.10M) Class B Notes, Affirmed A3 (sf);
previously on Jul 17, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)
....GBP 19.72M (Current Outstanding
Balance GBP 11.88M) Class C Notes, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf);
previously on May 1, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade
....GBP 22.04M (Current Outstanding
Balance GBP 13.27M) Class D Notes, Downgraded to B1 (sf);
previously on May 1, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade
Issuer: Small Business Origination Loan Trust 2019-3 DAC
....GBP 165.01M (Current Outstanding
Balance GBP 122.63M) Class A Notes, Affirmed Aa3 (sf);
previously on Nov 27, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
....GBP 7.50M (Current Outstanding
Balance GBP 5.57M) Class B Notes, Affirmed A3 (sf);
previously on Nov 27, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned A3 (sf)
....GBP 22.50M (Current Outstanding
Balance GBP 16.72M) Class C Notes, Confirmed at Baa3 (sf);
previously on May 1, 2020 Baa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade
....GBP 26.25M (Current Outstanding
Balance GBP 19.51M) Class D Notes, Downgraded to B2 (sf);
previously on May 1, 2020 Ba3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible
Downgrade
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's action concludes the rating reviews initiated on 01 May 2020 resulting
from the uncertainty around the possible further deterioration of the
portfolio due to the current macroeconomic environment, "Moody's
places on review for downgrade seven Notes issued by three Small Business
Origination Loan Trusts", http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PR_423636.
The performance of collateral backing the three transactions has deteriorated
as reflected, on average, in about 30 percentage point increases
in the total delinquent loans between the April 2020 and July 2020 payment
dates. Cumulative defaults as a percentage of original pool balance
increased by on average 2 percentage points across the three transactions,
and it is expected that there will be a further increase in the short
term upon materialization of late-stage delinquencies as defaults.
In its base case, Moody's assumed elevated cumulative gross
default rates on the underlying portfolios to reflect the deterioration
in the portfolios' performance. Moody's also considered a
number of sensitivity scenarios including: (i) defaults of a large
proportion of the pools currently classified as delinquent albeit with
higher recovery rates to reflect the support provided by payment plans;
(ii) lower overall recovery rates for future defaults; and (iii)
a near term increase in prepayments from borrowers availing of coronavirus
related government guaranteed loans.
Following from this analysis, Moody's concluded that the expected
losses on rated notes other than Class D notes in all three transactions
remain consistent with their current ratings as the structural features
of the transaction mitigate the collateral credit quality deterioration.
Consequently, Moody's has downgraded the ratings on the Class D
notes from SBOLT 2019-1, SBOLT 2019-2, and SBOLT
2019-3, and confirmed the ratings on the Class C notes from
SBOLT 2019-1, SBOLT 2019-2, and SBOLT 2019-3,
and the Class B notes from SBOLT 2019-1. Moody's has
also affirmed the ratings on the Class B notes from SBOLT 2019-2
and SBOLT 2019-3, as well as the class A notes from SBOLT
2019-1, SBOLT 2019-2, and SBOLT 2019-3.
Moody's took into account the characteristics of the portfolio,
the utilization of the short term and medium term payment plans introduced
by Funding Circle, as well as the current economic environment and
its potential impact on the portfolio's future performance. Moody's
notes that the default definitions within the transactions may lead to
borrowers who are performing under such payment plans being classified
as defaulted.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of small businesses from the collapse in UK economic activity
in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the
year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's rating action took into consideration the Notes' exposure to relevant
counterparties, such as account bank and swap providers, using
the methodology "Moody's Approach to Assessing Counterparty Risks in Structured
Finance" published in June 2020. Moody's concluded the rating of
the Notes is not constrained by these risks.
TRANSACTION ASSUMPTIONS
Moody´s has increased its base case default probability assumptions
to 17%, 19% and 17% of current balance for
the three transactions respectively. Moody's has maintained
its fixed recovery rate assumption at 20% and the portfolio credit
enhancement assumptions at 45%, 48% and 44.5%
for the three transactions respectively.
Methodology Underlying the Rating Action:
The principal methodology used in these ratings was 'Moody's Global Approach
to Rating SME Balance Sheet Securitizations' published in May 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1225856.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors or circumstances that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings
include: (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is better
than Moody's expected; (2) deleveraging of the capital structure;
and (3) improvements in the credit quality of the transaction counterparties.
Factors or circumstances that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings
include: (1) performance of the underlying collateral that is worse
than Moody's expected; (2) deterioration in the Notes' available
credit enhancement; (3) deterioration in the credit quality of the
transaction counterparties; and (4) an increase in sovereign risk.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis relies on an assessment of collateral characteristics to
determine the collateral loss distribution, that is, the function
that correlates to an assumption about the likelihood of occurrence to
each level of possible losses in the collateral. As a second step,
Moody's evaluates each possible collateral loss scenario using a
model that replicates the relevant structural features to derive payments
and therefore the ultimate potential losses for each rated instrument.
The loss a rated instrument incurs in each collateral loss scenario,
weighted by assumptions about the likelihood of events in that scenario
occurring, results in the expected loss of the rated instrument.
Moody's quantitative analysis entails an evaluation of scenarios
that stress factors contributing to sensitivity of ratings and take into
account the likelihood of severe collateral losses or impaired cash flows.
Moody's weights the impact on the rated instruments based on its
assumptions of the likelihood of the events in such scenarios occurring.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ashika Chandarana
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
Raja Iyer
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
