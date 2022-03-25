Moody's downgrades the ratings on Weener Plastics to B2; stable outlook

Milan, March 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to B2 from B1 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to B2-PD from B1-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of Dutch rigid plastic packaging manufacturer Weener Plastics Holding BV's ("Weener Plastics" or "the company").

Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B2 from B1 the rating on the €335 million backed senior secured term loan B (TLB) due 2025 and on the €75 million-equivalent multi-currency backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2024, borrowed by Weener Plastics Group BV. The outlook on the ratings for both entities remains stable.

"The downgrade to B2 reflects the deteriorated operating environment in Russia, where the company generates approximately 18% of EBITDA, and the expectation that the increase in prices of raw materials, energy and logistics will negatively affect the company's performance over the next 12 to 18 months," says Donatella Maso, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Weener Plastics.

"The company was already weakly positioned in the B1 rating category for some time, and the negative developments affecting its operations in Russia as well as the impact of inflation will prevent the improvement in the company's financial credit metrics to levels consistent with the previous B1 rating", adds Ms. Maso.

A full list of affected ratings and entities can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to B2 reflects the downside risks associated with the company's Russian operations, which accounted for approximately 12.5% and 17.5% of its 2021 revenue and EBITDA, respectively. These risks include, amongst others, potential volumes losses if any Weener Plastics' customer decides to leave the country or there is a change in demand due to the deteriorated macroeconomic environment, supply chain disruptions, the impact of a weaker ruble or future sanctions.

Weener Plastics was already weakly positioned in the previous B1 rating category. In 2021, while the company largely mitigated the sudden steep increase in plastic resins and other input costs, maintaining its EBITDA broadly flat year-over-year, its Moody's adjusted leverage remained high at around 4.9x and its free cash flow became negative.

Although the future developments of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine remains uncertain and the company continues to operate in Russia with minor disruptions, the deterioration in the macro economic environment and the devaluation of the Russian ruble will delay the company's growth trajectory, the recovery in its EBITDA margin and the improvement in its Moody's adjusted financial leverage and free cash flow.

The company's exposure to increasing raw material prices, energy and logistics costs adds further pressure to its performance over the next 12 to 18 months. While vast majority of its contracts include contractual pass-through provisions for raw materials, these are subject to a time lag. In addition, energy and transportation costs are excluded from these arrangements and the company needs to negotiate any increase on a one-to-one basis with their customers.

Moody's forecasts that Weener Plastics's EBITDA and EBITDA margin will decline in 2022, leading to an increase in leverage to around 5.6x, while its free cash flow will remain negative and its EBIT to interest coverage will be weak at around 0.6x. In 2023, leverage will improve towards 5.0x, but still above the 4.5x maximum leverage tolerance for the previous B1 rating category.

The B2 rating also reflects the company's small scale in the highly fragmented and competitive rigid plastic packaging industry; a degree of cyclicality in some of the company's end-markets, such as home care and personal care, compared with food and beverage; and some customer concentration, with the 10 largest customers accounting for 40% of revenue in 2021, and high-single-digit percentage revenue exposure to two customers.

Conversely, the B2 rating positively reflects the company's high profitability compared with that of its peers and in the context of a competitive trading environment; and a diversified geographical profile because of its presence both in the mature European markets and fast-growing emerging markets.

LIQUIDITY

The company's liquidity remains adequate, but weakening given Moody's expectation of negative free cash flow over the next two years. Excluding the cash held in Russia and in the JVs, the company had approximately €30 million of cash and cash equivalents as of December 2021. In addition, the company has access to €57.5 million available under its €75 million backed senior secured RCF, which matures in 2024, and to several uncommitted factoring arrangements. The backed senior secured RCF includes a springing covenant (maximum net leverage of 9.5x) tested when backed senior secured RCF drawings exceed 40%, under which Moody's expects the company to maintain ample headroom.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 instrument ratings on the €335 million backed senior secured term loan B due 2025 and on the €75 million backed senior secured RCF due 2024 are aligned with the B2 CFR because they represent the majority of the debt in the capital structure. The loans are guaranteed by subsidiaries representing not less than 80% of its consolidated EBITDA, and secured by pledges over shares, certain trade receivables, movable assets and intellectual property. However, fixed-asset security such as plants is more limited.

The capital structure formerly included a shareholder loan, which has been converted into equity in December 2021.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the expected improvement in operating performance and credit metrics in 2023, following a deterioration in 2022 owing to its exposure to Russia and the increase in inflation, with leverage trending towards 5.0x. The stable outlook also assumes that the company will maintain adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could emerge over time if the company recovers its historical high EBITDA margin levels; its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA falls towards 4.5x; and it FCF remains positive on a sustained basis.

Negative rating pressure could develop if the company's operating performance significantly deteriorates so that its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA increases above 6.0x, its FCF remains persistently negative, or its liquidity weakens. Any debt-funded acquisition or shareholder-friendly action, such as dividends, could also strain the rating.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

Issuer: Weener Plastics Holding BV

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

..Issuer: Weener Plastics Group BV

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 from B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Weener Plastics Group BV

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Weener Plastics Holding BV

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287890. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Weener Plastics is a plastic packaging manufacturer, mostly for the personal care and food end-markets, and to a lesser extent, for home care, pharma and nutraceuticals end-markets. The company operates 26 facilities in 18 countries, serving a number of blue-chip customers. It is owned by the private equity firm 3i since June 2015. In 2021, the company generated approximately €425 million of revenue.

